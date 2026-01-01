- Third-party
xAI's Grok 4.6, a flagship reasoning model for coding, agentic tasks, and visual work. Accepts text and image inputs, and supports function calling and structured outputs.
|Model Info
|Context Window ↗
|500,000 tokens
|Terms and License
|link ↗
|More information
|link ↗
|Request formats
|Chat Completions
|Pricing
|View pricing in the Cloudflare dashboard ↗
**First law (conservation of energy):** The internal energy of an isolated system is constant; energy can change form (e.g., heat \(\leftrightarrow\) work) but is neither created nor destroyed. In equation form, \(\Delta U = Q - W\) (sign conventions vary). **Second law (entropy/directionality):** The entropy of an isolated system never decreases; spontaneous processes increase total entropy. Equivalently, heat cannot spontaneously flow from a colder body to a hotter one, and no cyclic process can convert heat entirely into work with 100% efficiency (Kelvin–Planck and Clausius statements). **Third law (unattainability of absolute zero):** As temperature approaches 0 K, the entropy of a perfect crystal approaches a minimum (conventionally taken as zero). Absolute zero is therefore unattainable in a finite number of steps. (The zeroth law, which underpins the definition of temperature via thermal equilibrium, is sometimes listed separately and was formalized later.) These statements have multiple equivalent formulations; the versions above are the most common in introductory physics/chemistry.
Image Understanding — Analyze an image supplied alongside a text prompt
A smiling young woman with dark hair in a navy knit sweater holds a fuzzy microphone while seated in a cozy room with a white fireplace mantel, framed photo collage, and warm lighting.
Function Calling — Force the model to return a typed function call
Structured Output — Constrain the response to a JSON schema
{"confidence":0.95,"sentiment":"positive"}
▶messages[]
arrayrequiredminItems: 1maxItems: 500
max_completion_tokens
integer | null
max_tokens
integer | null
n
integer | null
parallel_tool_calls
boolean | null
prompt_cache_key
string | null
reasoning_effort
string | null
▶response_format
one of
▶search_parameters{}
object
seed
integer | null
service_tier
stringenum: default, priority
stream
boolean | null
▶stream_options{}
object
temperature
number | null
▶tool_choice
one of
tools
array | null
top_p
number | null
user
string | null
▶web_search_options{}
object
id
string
object
stringconst: chat.completion
created
number
model
string
▶choices[]
array
citations
array | null
output_files
array | null
service_tier
stringenum: default, priority
system_fingerprint
string | null
▶usage{}
object