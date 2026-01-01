Skip to content
xAI logo

Grok 4.6

Text Generation • xAI

View as MarkdownAgent setup
  • Third-party

xAI's Grok 4.6, a flagship reasoning model for coding, agentic tasks, and visual work. Accepts text and image inputs, and supports function calling and structured outputs.

Model Info
Context Window500,000 tokens
Terms and Licenselink
More informationlink
Request formatsChat Completions
PricingView pricing in the Cloudflare dashboard

Usage

const response = await env.AI.run(
  'xai/grok-4.6',
  { messages: [{ content: 'What are the three laws of thermodynamics?', role: 'user' }] },
)
console.log(response)
curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/$CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID/ai/v1/chat/completions \
  --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN" \
  --header "Content-Type: application/json" \
  --data '{
  "model": "xai/grok-4.6",
  "messages": [
    {
      "content": "What are the three laws of thermodynamics?",
      "role": "user"
    }
  ]
}'
**First law (conservation of energy):** The internal energy of an isolated system is constant; energy can change form (e.g., heat \(\leftrightarrow\) work) but is neither created nor destroyed. In equation form, \(\Delta U = Q - W\) (sign conventions vary).

**Second law (entropy/directionality):** The entropy of an isolated system never decreases; spontaneous processes increase total entropy. Equivalently, heat cannot spontaneously flow from a colder body to a hotter one, and no cyclic process can convert heat entirely into work with 100% efficiency (Kelvin–Planck and Clausius statements).

**Third law (unattainability of absolute zero):** As temperature approaches 0 K, the entropy of a perfect crystal approaches a minimum (conventionally taken as zero). Absolute zero is therefore unattainable in a finite number of steps.

(The zeroth law, which underpins the definition of temperature via thermal equilibrium, is sometimes listed separately and was formalized later.)

These statements have multiple equivalent formulations; the versions above are the most common in introductory physics/chemistry.
{
  "id": "46e7d84b-3292-9934-9830-10a2926ac872",
  "object": "chat.completion",
  "created": 1786550938,
  "model": "grok-4.6",
  "choices": [
    {
      "index": 0,
      "message": {
        "role": "assistant",
        "content": "**First law (conservation of energy):** The internal energy of an isolated system is constant; energy can change form (e.g., heat \\(\\leftrightarrow\\) work) but is neither created nor destroyed. In equation form, \\(\\Delta U = Q - W\\) (sign conventions vary).\n\n**Second law (entropy/directionality):** The entropy of an isolated system never decreases; spontaneous processes increase total entropy. Equivalently, heat cannot spontaneously flow from a colder body to a hotter one, and no cyclic process can convert heat entirely into work with 100% efficiency (Kelvin–Planck and Clausius statements).\n\n**Third law (unattainability of absolute zero):** As temperature approaches 0 K, the entropy of a perfect crystal approaches a minimum (conventionally taken as zero). Absolute zero is therefore unattainable in a finite number of steps.\n\n(The zeroth law, which underpins the definition of temperature via thermal equilibrium, is sometimes listed separately and was formalized later.)\n\nThese statements have multiple equivalent formulations; the versions above are the most common in introductory physics/chemistry.",
        "reasoning_content": "The question is: \"What are the three laws of thermodynamics?\"\nThe three laws of thermodynamics are:\n\n1. **First Law**: Energy is conserved. It cannot be created or destroyed, only converted between forms. The change in internal energy of a system equals the heat added to it minus the work done by it: ΔU = Q - W.\n\n2.",
        "refusal": null
      },
      "finish_reason": "stop"
    }
  ],
  "usage": {
    "prompt_tokens": 214,
    "completion_tokens": 220,
    "total_tokens": 870,
    "prompt_tokens_details": {
      "text_tokens": 214,
      "audio_tokens": 0,
      "image_tokens": 0,
      "cached_tokens": 128
    },
    "completion_tokens_details": {
      "reasoning_tokens": 436,
      "audio_tokens": 0,
      "accepted_prediction_tokens": 0,
      "rejected_prediction_tokens": 0
    },
    "num_sources_used": 0,
    "cost_in_usd_ticks": 41720000
  },
  "system_fingerprint": "fp_a7b4933f4a93564d",
  "service_tier": "default"
}

Examples

Image Understanding — Analyze an image supplied alongside a text prompt
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'xai/grok-4.6',
  {
    messages: [
      {
        content: [
          {
            image_url: { url: 'https://v3.fal.media/files/koala/NLVPfOI4XL1cWT2PmmqT3_Hope.png' },
            type: 'image_url',
          },
          {
            text: 'Describe the person in this image and their surroundings in one sentence.',
            type: 'text',
          },
        ],
        role: 'user',
      },
    ],
  },
)
console.log(response)
curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/$CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID/ai/v1/chat/completions \
  --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN" \
  --header "Content-Type: application/json" \
  --data '{
  "model": "xai/grok-4.6",
  "messages": [
    {
      "content": [
        {
          "image_url": {
            "url": "https://v3.fal.media/files/koala/NLVPfOI4XL1cWT2PmmqT3_Hope.png"
          },
          "type": "image_url"
        },
        {
          "text": "Describe the person in this image and their surroundings in one sentence.",
          "type": "text"
        }
      ],
      "role": "user"
    }
  ]
}'
A smiling young woman with dark hair in a navy knit sweater holds a fuzzy microphone while seated in a cozy room with a white fireplace mantel, framed photo collage, and warm lighting.
{
  "id": "5f620cf3-cd07-9a84-99d8-00f6f8712f95",
  "object": "chat.completion",
  "created": 1786550950,
  "model": "grok-4.6",
  "choices": [
    {
      "index": 0,
      "message": {
        "role": "assistant",
        "content": "A smiling young woman with dark hair in a navy knit sweater holds a fuzzy microphone while seated in a cozy room with a white fireplace mantel, framed photo collage, and warm lighting.",
        "reasoning_content": "The task is: \"Describe the person in this image and their surroundings in one sentence.\"\n",
        "refusal": null
      },
      "finish_reason": "stop"
    }
  ],
  "usage": {
    "prompt_tokens": 2628,
    "completion_tokens": 36,
    "total_tokens": 2925,
    "prompt_tokens_details": {
      "text_tokens": 221,
      "audio_tokens": 0,
      "image_tokens": 2407,
      "cached_tokens": 128
    },
    "completion_tokens_details": {
      "reasoning_tokens": 261,
      "audio_tokens": 0,
      "accepted_prediction_tokens": 0,
      "rejected_prediction_tokens": 0
    },
    "num_sources_used": 0,
    "cost_in_usd_ticks": 68460000
  },
  "system_fingerprint": "fp_a7b4933f4a93564d",
  "service_tier": "default"
}
Function Calling — Force the model to return a typed function call
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'xai/grok-4.6',
  {
    messages: [{ content: 'What is the current temperature in San Francisco?', role: 'user' }],
    tool_choice: 'required',
    tools: [
      {
        function: {
          description: 'Get the current temperature for a city',
          name: 'get_temperature',
          parameters: {
            additionalProperties: false,
            properties: {
              city: { type: 'string' },
              unit: { enum: ['celsius', 'fahrenheit'], type: 'string' },
            },
            required: ['city', 'unit'],
            type: 'object',
          },
          strict: true,
        },
        type: 'function',
      },
    ],
  },
)
console.log(response)
curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/$CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID/ai/v1/chat/completions \
  --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN" \
  --header "Content-Type: application/json" \
  --data '{
  "model": "xai/grok-4.6",
  "messages": [
    {
      "content": "What is the current temperature in San Francisco?",
      "role": "user"
    }
  ],
  "tool_choice": "required",
  "tools": [
    {
      "function": {
        "description": "Get the current temperature for a city",
        "name": "get_temperature",
        "parameters": {
          "additionalProperties": false,
          "properties": {
            "city": {
              "type": "string"
            },
            "unit": {
              "enum": [
                "celsius",
                "fahrenheit"
              ],
              "type": "string"
            }
          },
          "required": [
            "city",
            "unit"
          ],
          "type": "object"
        },
        "strict": true
      },
      "type": "function"
    }
  ]
}'
{
  "id": "d1c2cf6d-a4c2-9b8b-a6e3-ff60e4dd12b8",
  "object": "chat.completion",
  "created": 1786550955,
  "model": "grok-4.6",
  "choices": [
    {
      "index": 0,
      "message": {
        "role": "assistant",
        "content": "",
        "reasoning_content": "The user is asking for the current temperature in San Francisco. I have a tool called \"get_temperature\" that can get the current temperature for a city. It requires \"city\" and \"unit\".\n",
        "tool_calls": [
          {
            "id": "call-67aeb658-cc74-4375-b860-f18970d8187a-0",
            "function": {
              "name": "get_temperature",
              "arguments": "{\"city\":\"San Francisco\",\"unit\":\"fahrenheit\"}"
            },
            "type": "function"
          }
        ],
        "refusal": null
      },
      "finish_reason": "tool_calls"
    }
  ],
  "usage": {
    "prompt_tokens": 333,
    "completion_tokens": 20,
    "total_tokens": 654,
    "prompt_tokens_details": {
      "text_tokens": 333,
      "audio_tokens": 0,
      "image_tokens": 0,
      "cached_tokens": 128
    },
    "completion_tokens_details": {
      "reasoning_tokens": 301,
      "audio_tokens": 0,
      "accepted_prediction_tokens": 0,
      "rejected_prediction_tokens": 0
    },
    "num_sources_used": 0,
    "cost_in_usd_ticks": 24000000
  },
  "system_fingerprint": "fp_a7b4933f4a93564d",
  "service_tier": "default"
}
Structured Output — Constrain the response to a JSON schema
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'xai/grok-4.6',
  {
    messages: [
      {
        content: 'Classify the sentiment of: The launch was smooth and customers loved it.',
        role: 'user',
      },
    ],
    response_format: {
      json_schema: {
        name: 'sentiment_result',
        schema: {
          additionalProperties: false,
          properties: {
            confidence: { maximum: 1, minimum: 0, type: 'number' },
            sentiment: { enum: ['positive', 'neutral', 'negative'], type: 'string' },
          },
          required: ['sentiment', 'confidence'],
          type: 'object',
        },
        strict: true,
      },
      type: 'json_schema',
    },
  },
)
console.log(response)
curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/$CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID/ai/v1/chat/completions \
  --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN" \
  --header "Content-Type: application/json" \
  --data '{
  "model": "xai/grok-4.6",
  "messages": [
    {
      "content": "Classify the sentiment of: The launch was smooth and customers loved it.",
      "role": "user"
    }
  ],
  "response_format": {
    "json_schema": {
      "name": "sentiment_result",
      "schema": {
        "additionalProperties": false,
        "properties": {
          "confidence": {
            "maximum": 1,
            "minimum": 0,
            "type": "number"
          },
          "sentiment": {
            "enum": [
              "positive",
              "neutral",
              "negative"
            ],
            "type": "string"
          }
        },
        "required": [
          "sentiment",
          "confidence"
        ],
        "type": "object"
      },
      "strict": true
    },
    "type": "json_schema"
  }
}'
{"confidence":0.95,"sentiment":"positive"}
{
  "id": "e89a3a47-b193-9785-9c35-f4dd3c098107",
  "object": "chat.completion",
  "created": 1786550957,
  "model": "grok-4.6",
  "choices": [
    {
      "index": 0,
      "message": {
        "role": "assistant",
        "content": "{\"confidence\":0.95,\"sentiment\":\"positive\"}",
        "reasoning_content": "The task is to classify the sentiment of: \"The launch was smooth and customers loved it.\"\n",
        "refusal": null
      },
      "finish_reason": "stop"
    }
  ],
  "usage": {
    "prompt_tokens": 300,
    "completion_tokens": 12,
    "total_tokens": 607,
    "prompt_tokens_details": {
      "text_tokens": 300,
      "audio_tokens": 0,
      "image_tokens": 0,
      "cached_tokens": 128
    },
    "completion_tokens_details": {
      "reasoning_tokens": 295,
      "audio_tokens": 0,
      "accepted_prediction_tokens": 0,
      "rejected_prediction_tokens": 0
    },
    "num_sources_used": 0,
    "cost_in_usd_ticks": 22500000
  },
  "system_fingerprint": "fp_a7b4933f4a93564d",
  "service_tier": "default"
}

Parameters

max_completion_tokens
integer | null
max_tokens
integer | null
n
integer | null
parallel_tool_calls
boolean | null
prompt_cache_key
string | null
reasoning_effort
string | null
seed
integer | null
service_tier
stringenum: default, priority
stream
boolean | null
temperature
number | null
tools
array | null
top_p
number | null
user
string | null
id
string
object
stringconst: chat.completion
created
number
model
string
citations
array | null
output_files
array | null
service_tier
stringenum: default, priority
system_fingerprint
string | null

API Schemas (Raw)

Input
Output

Was this helpful?