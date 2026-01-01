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"content" : "**First law (conservation of energy):** The internal energy of an isolated system is constant; energy can change form (e.g., heat \\ ( \\ leftrightarrow \\ ) work) but is neither created nor destroyed. In equation form, \\ ( \\ Delta U = Q - W \\ ) (sign conventions vary).



**Second law (entropy/directionality):** The entropy of an isolated system never decreases; spontaneous processes increase total entropy. Equivalently, heat cannot spontaneously flow from a colder body to a hotter one, and no cyclic process can convert heat entirely into work with 100% efficiency (Kelvin–Planck and Clausius statements).



**Third law (unattainability of absolute zero):** As temperature approaches 0 K, the entropy of a perfect crystal approaches a minimum (conventionally taken as zero). Absolute zero is therefore unattainable in a finite number of steps.



(The zeroth law, which underpins the definition of temperature via thermal equilibrium, is sometimes listed separately and was formalized later.)



These statements have multiple equivalent formulations; the versions above are the most common in introductory physics/chemistry." ,

"reasoning_content" : "The question is: \" What are the three laws of thermodynamics? \"

The three laws of thermodynamics are:



1. **First Law**: Energy is conserved. It cannot be created or destroyed, only converted between forms. The change in internal energy of a system equals the heat added to it minus the work done by it: ΔU = Q - W.



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