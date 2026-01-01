Vidu Q3 ProText-to-Video • Vidu • Proxied
Vidu Q3 Pro is a high-quality video generation model supporting text-to-video, image-to-video, and start/end-frame-to-video workflows with audio and up to 16-second clips.
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Usage
Examples
Custom Duration and Resolution — Longer video at higher resolution
Portrait Aspect Ratio — Vertical video for social media
Silent Video — Generate video without audio
Square Format — Square video for product demos or social posts
Parameters
stringmaxLength: 5000Text prompt describing what should appear in the video
stringStart image for video generation. Use alone for image-to-video, or with end_image for start/end-to-video. Accepts public URL or Base64 data URI (data:image/png;base64,...)
stringEnd image for start/end-to-video generation. Must be used together with start_image. Accepts public URL or Base64 data URI (data:image/png;base64,...)
integerrequireddefault: 5minimum: 1maximum: 16Video duration in seconds (1-16)
stringrequireddefault: 720penum: 540p, 720p, 1080pVideo resolution
booleanEnable audio-video synchronization. Default: true for Q3 models. When false, outputs silent video
stringenum: 16:9, 9:16, 3:4, 4:3, 1:1Video aspect ratio (text-to-video only). Default: 16:9
stringrequiredformat: uriURL to the generated video