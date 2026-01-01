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Vidu Q3 Pro

Text-to-VideoViduProxied

Vidu Q3 Pro is a high-quality video generation model supporting text-to-video, image-to-video, and start/end-frame-to-video workflows with audio and up to 16-second clips.

Model Info
Terms and Licenselink
More informationlink

Usage

TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'vidu/q3-pro',
  {
    prompt: 'A golden retriever running through a sunlit meadow in slow motion',
  },
  {
    gateway: { id: 'default' },
  }
)
console.log(response)
Response 200

Examples

Custom Duration and Resolution — Longer video at higher resolution
TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'vidu/q3-pro',
  {
    prompt:
      'Aerial drone shot flying through a misty forest at dawn, rays of sunlight breaking through the trees',
    duration: 10,
    resolution: '1080p',
  },
  {
    gateway: { id: 'default' },
  }
)
console.log(response)
Response 200
Portrait Aspect Ratio — Vertical video for social media
TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'vidu/q3-pro',
  {
    prompt:
      'A busy street in Tokyo at night with neon signs reflecting on wet pavement, rain falling',
    aspect_ratio: '9:16',
    duration: 5,
  },
  {
    gateway: { id: 'default' },
  }
)
console.log(response)
Response 200
Silent Video — Generate video without audio
TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'vidu/q3-pro',
  {
    prompt:
      'Abstract paint swirls slowly mixing in water, vivid blues and golds',
    audio: false,
    duration: 8,
    resolution: '720p',
  },
  {
    gateway: { id: 'default' },
  }
)
console.log(response)
Response 200
Square Format — Square video for product demos or social posts
TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'vidu/q3-pro',
  {
    prompt:
      'A sleek wireless headphone rotating on a pedestal with soft studio lighting and a white background',
    aspect_ratio: '1:1',
    duration: 5,
    resolution: '720p',
  },
  {
    gateway: { id: 'default' },
  }
)
console.log(response)
Response 200

Parameters

prompt
stringmaxLength: 5000Text prompt describing what should appear in the video
start_image
stringStart image for video generation. Use alone for image-to-video, or with end_image for start/end-to-video. Accepts public URL or Base64 data URI (data:image/png;base64,...)
end_image
stringEnd image for start/end-to-video generation. Must be used together with start_image. Accepts public URL or Base64 data URI (data:image/png;base64,...)
duration
integerrequireddefault: 5minimum: 1maximum: 16Video duration in seconds (1-16)
resolution
stringrequireddefault: 720penum: 540p, 720p, 1080pVideo resolution
audio
booleanEnable audio-video synchronization. Default: true for Q3 models. When false, outputs silent video
aspect_ratio
stringenum: 16:9, 9:16, 3:4, 4:3, 1:1Video aspect ratio (text-to-video only). Default: 16:9

API Schemas

{
  "$schema": "https://json-schema.org/draft/2020-12/schema",
  "type": "object",
  "properties": {
    "prompt": {
      "description": "Text prompt describing what should appear in the video",
      "type": "string",
      "maxLength": 5000
    },
    "start_image": {
      "description": "Start image for video generation. Use alone for image-to-video, or with end_image for start/end-to-video. Accepts public URL or Base64 data URI (data:image/png;base64,...)",
      "type": "string"
    },
    "end_image": {
      "description": "End image for start/end-to-video generation. Must be used together with start_image. Accepts public URL or Base64 data URI (data:image/png;base64,...)",
      "type": "string"
    },
    "duration": {
      "description": "Video duration in seconds (1-16)",
      "default": 5,
      "type": "integer",
      "minimum": 1,
      "maximum": 16
    },
    "resolution": {
      "description": "Video resolution",
      "default": "720p",
      "type": "string",
      "enum": [
        "540p",
        "720p",
        "1080p"
      ]
    },
    "audio": {
      "description": "Enable audio-video synchronization. Default: true for Q3 models. When false, outputs silent video",
      "type": "boolean"
    },
    "aspect_ratio": {
      "description": "Video aspect ratio (text-to-video only). Default: 16:9",
      "type": "string",
      "enum": [
        "16:9",
        "9:16",
        "3:4",
        "4:3",
        "1:1"
      ]
    }
  },
  "required": [
    "duration",
    "resolution"
  ],
  "additionalProperties": false
}