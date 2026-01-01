{

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{

"type" : "thinking" ,

"thinking" : "The user is asking for the product of 17 and 23. Let me calculate that.



17 * 23 = ?



I can compute this as:

17 * 20 = 340

17 * 3 = 51

340 + 51 = 391



Alternatively:

17 * 23 = 17 * (25 - 2) = 425 - 34 = 391

Or (20 - 3) * 23 = 460 - 69 = 391



So the answer is 391." ,

"signature" : ""

},

{

"type" : "text" ,

"text" : "17 × 23 = **391**



(Breakdown: 17 × 20 = 340, plus 17 × 3 = 51; 340 + 51 = 391)"

}

],

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