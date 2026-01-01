Inkling is Thinking Machines' open-weights hybrid reasoning model, built on a mixture-of-experts architecture. It reasons by default, exposing its chain-of-thought as leading thinking content blocks, with reasoning effort tunable via a Tinker-specific output_config.effort parameter. Available through Tinker's beta Anthropic Messages-compatible endpoint alongside tool use, streaming, and multi-turn conversations. Currently intended for low-traffic testing and internal use rather than high-throughput production deployments; prompt caching, citations, and audio input are not supported through this endpoint.
Usage
const response = await env. AI . run (
'thinkingmachines/inkling' ,
{ max_tokens: 512 , messages: [{ content: 'The capital of France is' , role: 'user' }] },
) console. log (response)
curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID /ai/v1/messages \
--header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \
--header "Content-Type: application/json" \
--data '{
"model": "thinkingmachines/inkling",
"max_tokens": 512,
"messages": [
{
"content": "The capital of France is",
"role": "user"
}
] }'
{
"id" : "msg_922ec1780752447c802ec60be3dabfd6" ,
"type" : "message" ,
"role" : "assistant" ,
"content" : [
{
"type" : "thinking" ,
"thinking" : "The user is asking a simple factual question: \" The capital of France is \" . The answer is Paris. I should provide the answer clearly and concisely." ,
"signature" : ""
},
{
"type" : "text" ,
"text" : "Paris."
}
],
"model" : "thinkingmachines/Inkling" ,
"stop_reason" : "end_turn" ,
"usage" : {
"input_tokens" : 0 ,
"output_tokens" : 41 ,
"cache_creation_input_tokens" : 19 ,
"cache_read_input_tokens" : 0
} } Examples Tool Use — Tool use round-trip: the model requests a tool call, then answers using the tool_result supplied in a follow-up user message
const response = await env. AI . run (
'thinkingmachines/inkling' ,
{
max_tokens: 1024 ,
messages: [
{ content: "What's the weather in Paris?" , role: 'user' },
{
content: [
{
id: 'toolu_01A1x1x1x1x1x1x1x1x1x1x1' ,
input: { city: 'Paris' },
name: 'get_weather' ,
type: 'tool_use' ,
},
],
role: 'assistant' ,
},
{
content: [
{
content: 'Sunny, 22°C' ,
tool_use_id: 'toolu_01A1x1x1x1x1x1x1x1x1x1x1' ,
type: 'tool_result' ,
},
],
role: 'user' ,
},
],
tools: [
{
description: 'Get the current weather for a city.' ,
input_schema: {
properties: { city: { type: 'string' } },
required: [ 'city' ],
type: 'object' ,
},
name: 'get_weather' ,
},
],
},
) console. log (response)
curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID /ai/v1/messages \
--header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \
--header "Content-Type: application/json" \
--data '{
"model": "thinkingmachines/inkling",
"max_tokens": 1024,
"messages": [
{
"content": "What' \' 's the weather in Paris?",
"role": "user"
},
{
"content": [
{
"id": "toolu_01A1x1x1x1x1x1x1x1x1x1x1",
"input": {
"city": "Paris"
},
"name": "get_weather",
"type": "tool_use"
}
],
"role": "assistant"
},
{
"content": [
{
"content": "Sunny, 22°C",
"tool_use_id": "toolu_01A1x1x1x1x1x1x1x1x1x1x1",
"type": "tool_result"
}
],
"role": "user"
}
],
"tools": [
{
"description": "Get the current weather for a city.",
"input_schema": {
"properties": {
"city": {
"type": "string"
}
},
"required": [
"city"
],
"type": "object"
},
"name": "get_weather"
}
] }' The weather in Paris is sunny with a temperature of 22°C. Enjoy the nice weather!
{
"id" : "msg_ddfc346862fc4a3f8afc1f8f53e1d932" ,
"type" : "message" ,
"role" : "assistant" ,
"content" : [
{
"type" : "thinking" ,
"thinking" : "The user asked for the weather in Paris and the function returned \" Sunny, 22°C \" . I should provide a clear, friendly answer with this information." ,
"signature" : ""
},
{
"type" : "text" ,
"text" : "The weather in Paris is sunny with a temperature of 22°C. Enjoy the nice weather!"
}
],
"model" : "thinkingmachines/Inkling" ,
"stop_reason" : "end_turn" ,
"usage" : {
"input_tokens" : 0 ,
"output_tokens" : 57 ,
"cache_creation_input_tokens" : 95 ,
"cache_read_input_tokens" : 0
} } Extended Thinking Effort — Controlling reasoning effort via Tinker's output_config.effort extension. The model's chain-of-thought is returned as a leading thinking content block before the answer.
const response = await env. AI . run (
'thinkingmachines/inkling' ,
{
max_tokens: 1024 ,
messages: [{ content: 'What is 17 * 23?' , role: 'user' }],
output_config: { effort: 'high' },
},
) console. log (response)
curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID /ai/v1/messages \
--header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \
--header "Content-Type: application/json" \
--data '{
"model": "thinkingmachines/inkling",
"max_tokens": 1024,
"messages": [
{
"content": "What is 17 * 23?",
"role": "user"
}
],
"output_config": {
"effort": "high"
} }' 17 × 23 = **391**
(Breakdown: 17 × 20 = 340, plus 17 × 3 = 51; 340 + 51 = 391)
{
"id" : "msg_a7e845f498bd44e9b1d63dca8b104a2e" ,
"type" : "message" ,
"role" : "assistant" ,
"content" : [
{
"type" : "thinking" ,
"thinking" : "The user is asking for the product of 17 and 23. Let me calculate that. \n\n 17 * 23 = ? \n\n I can compute this as: \n 17 * 20 = 340 \n 17 * 3 = 51 \n 340 + 51 = 391 \n\n Alternatively: \n 17 * 23 = 17 * (25 - 2) = 425 - 34 = 391 \n Or (20 - 3) * 23 = 460 - 69 = 391 \n\n So the answer is 391." ,
"signature" : ""
},
{
"type" : "text" ,
"text" : "17 × 23 = **391** \n\n (Breakdown: 17 × 20 = 340, plus 17 × 3 = 51; 340 + 51 = 391)"
}
],
"model" : "thinkingmachines/Inkling" ,
"stop_reason" : "end_turn" ,
"usage" : {
"input_tokens" : 0 ,
"output_tokens" : 155 ,
"cache_creation_input_tokens" : 22 ,
"cache_read_input_tokens" : 0
} } Parameters API Schemas (Raw)