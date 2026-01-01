thinkingmachines/inkling-256k
The 256K-context variant of Inkling, Thinking Machines' open-weights hybrid reasoning MoE model. Same hybrid reasoning, tool-use, and streaming support as the base model, with an extended context window for longer conversations and documents. Currently intended for low-traffic testing and internal use rather than high-throughput production deployments.
Usage
const response = await env. AI . run (
'thinkingmachines/inkling-256k' ,
{ max_tokens: 512 , messages: [{ content: 'The capital of France is' , role: 'user' }] },
) console. log (response)
curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID /ai/v1/messages \
--header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \
--header "Content-Type: application/json" \
--data '{
"model": "thinkingmachines/inkling-256k",
"max_tokens": 512,
"messages": [
{
"content": "The capital of France is",
"role": "user"
}
] }' The capital of France is **Paris**.
{
"id" : "msg_f3f0874570144f29add4272d4f07491d" ,
"type" : "message" ,
"role" : "assistant" ,
"content" : [
{
"type" : "thinking" ,
"thinking" : "The user is asking \" The capital of France is \" . This is a straightforward factual question. The capital of France is Paris. I should provide the answer clearly and concisely." ,
"signature" : ""
},
{
"type" : "text" ,
"text" : "The capital of France is **Paris**."
}
],
"model" : "thinkingmachines/Inkling:peft:262144" ,
"stop_reason" : "end_turn" ,
"usage" : {
"input_tokens" : 0 ,
"output_tokens" : 52 ,
"cache_creation_input_tokens" : 19 ,
"cache_read_input_tokens" : 0
} } Examples Tool Use — Tool use round-trip: the model requests a tool call, then answers using the tool_result supplied in a follow-up user message
const response = await env. AI . run (
'thinkingmachines/inkling-256k' ,
{
max_tokens: 1024 ,
messages: [
{ content: "What's the weather in Paris?" , role: 'user' },
{
content: [
{
id: 'toolu_01A1x1x1x1x1x1x1x1x1x1x1' ,
input: { city: 'Paris' },
name: 'get_weather' ,
type: 'tool_use' ,
},
],
role: 'assistant' ,
},
{
content: [
{
content: 'Sunny, 22°C' ,
tool_use_id: 'toolu_01A1x1x1x1x1x1x1x1x1x1x1' ,
type: 'tool_result' ,
},
],
role: 'user' ,
},
],
tools: [
{
description: 'Get the current weather for a city.' ,
input_schema: {
properties: { city: { type: 'string' } },
required: [ 'city' ],
type: 'object' ,
},
name: 'get_weather' ,
},
],
},
) console. log (response)
curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID /ai/v1/messages \
--header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \
--header "Content-Type: application/json" \
--data '{
"model": "thinkingmachines/inkling-256k",
"max_tokens": 1024,
"messages": [
{
"content": "What' \' 's the weather in Paris?",
"role": "user"
},
{
"content": [
{
"id": "toolu_01A1x1x1x1x1x1x1x1x1x1x1",
"input": {
"city": "Paris"
},
"name": "get_weather",
"type": "tool_use"
}
],
"role": "assistant"
},
{
"content": [
{
"content": "Sunny, 22°C",
"tool_use_id": "toolu_01A1x1x1x1x1x1x1x1x1x1x1",
"type": "tool_result"
}
],
"role": "user"
}
],
"tools": [
{
"description": "Get the current weather for a city.",
"input_schema": {
"properties": {
"city": {
"type": "string"
}
},
"required": [
"city"
],
"type": "object"
},
"name": "get_weather"
}
] }' The weather in Paris is sunny with a temperature of 22°C.
{
"id" : "msg_5711f240c8da46eeb462f8900281d087" ,
"type" : "message" ,
"role" : "assistant" ,
"content" : [
{
"type" : "thinking" ,
"thinking" : "The user asked for the weather in Paris. The function returned \" Sunny, 22°C \" . I should provide a clear, concise answer." ,
"signature" : ""
},
{
"type" : "text" ,
"text" : "The weather in Paris is sunny with a temperature of 22°C."
}
],
"model" : "thinkingmachines/Inkling:peft:262144" ,
"stop_reason" : "end_turn" ,
"usage" : {
"input_tokens" : 0 ,
"output_tokens" : 49 ,
"cache_creation_input_tokens" : 95 ,
"cache_read_input_tokens" : 0
} } Parameters API Schemas (Raw)