{

"id" : "msg_f3f0874570144f29add4272d4f07491d" ,

"type" : "message" ,

"role" : "assistant" ,

"content" : [

{

"type" : "thinking" ,

"thinking" : "The user is asking \" The capital of France is \" . This is a straightforward factual question. The capital of France is Paris. I should provide the answer clearly and concisely." ,

"signature" : ""

},

{

"type" : "text" ,

"text" : "The capital of France is **Paris**."

}

],

"model" : "thinkingmachines/Inkling:peft:262144" ,

"stop_reason" : "end_turn" ,

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