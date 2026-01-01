RunwayML Aleph 2Text-to-Video • RunwayML
RunwayML's video editing model. Edit one frame to update your whole video, make changes across multiple shots, and work with up to 30 seconds of video. Supports keyframe-guided editing for precise control over specific moments in the clip.
|Model Info
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|More information
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Usage
Examples
Keyframe-Guided Edit — Edit a video using a reference image anchored to the first frame of the output
Timed Keyframe Edit — Place a guidance image at a specific timestamp within the input video using keyframes[].seconds
Content Moderation Override — Edit a video featuring public figures with relaxed content moderation
Parameters
objectSettings that affect the behavior of the content moderation system
numberexclusiveMinimum: 0Duration of the source video in seconds. Used for billing only — not sent to RunwayML. Provide this so the gateway can compute per-second video cost accurately.
arraymaxItems: 5minItems: 1Timed guidance images placed at specific points in the input video. Each entry has a uri and either seconds (absolute timestamp) or at (fractional position). Up to 5.
stringrequiredmaxLength: 1000minLength: 1Text prompt describing the edit to apply to the input video
arraymaxItems: 5minItems: 1Image keyframes for guiding the edit at specific points in the output video. Up to 5.
integermaximum: 4294967295minimum: 0Random seed for reproducible results
stringrequiredHTTPS URL, Runway URI, or data URI of the source video to edit (≤30 seconds)
stringformat: uriURL to the edited video