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RunwayML Aleph 2

Text-to-VideoRunwayML

RunwayML's video editing model. Edit one frame to update your whole video, make changes across multiple shots, and work with up to 30 seconds of video. Supports keyframe-guided editing for precise control over specific moments in the clip.

Model Info
Terms and Licenselink
More informationlink
PricingView pricing in the Cloudflare dashboard

Usage

TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'runwayml/aleph-2',
  {
    prompt: 'Transform the scene into a golden-hour sunset with warm lighting',
    video_uri: 'https://pub-04a6d208d361438ea01b797e6973bd19.r2.dev/catalog/runwayml__gen-4.5/cinematic-scene.mp4',
  },
)
console.log(response)

Examples

Keyframe-Guided Edit — Edit a video using a reference image anchored to the first frame of the output
TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'runwayml/aleph-2',
  {
    prompt: 'Edit the video to match the provided reference frame',
    video_uri: 'https://pub-04a6d208d361438ea01b797e6973bd19.r2.dev/catalog/runwayml__gen-4.5/nature-close-up.mp4',
    prompt_images: [
      {
        uri: 'https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/8/85/Tour_Eiffel_Wikimedia_Commons_(cropped).jpg',
        position: 'first',
      },
    ],
  },
)
console.log(response)
Timed Keyframe Edit — Place a guidance image at a specific timestamp within the input video using keyframes[].seconds
TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'runwayml/aleph-2',
  {
    prompt: 'Change the background to a futuristic cityscape at night',
    video_uri: 'https://pub-04a6d208d361438ea01b797e6973bd19.r2.dev/catalog/runwayml__gen-4.5/simple-text-to-video.mp4',
    keyframes: [
      {
        uri: 'https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/8/85/Tour_Eiffel_Wikimedia_Commons_(cropped).jpg',
        seconds: 2.0,
      },
    ],
  },
)
console.log(response)
Content Moderation Override — Edit a video featuring public figures with relaxed content moderation
TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'runwayml/aleph-2',
  {
    prompt: 'Make the background a dramatic stormy sky',
    video_uri: 'https://pub-04a6d208d361438ea01b797e6973bd19.r2.dev/catalog/runwayml__gen-4.5/cinematic-scene.mp4',
    content_moderation: {
      public_figure_threshold: 'low',
    },
  },
)
console.log(response)

Parameters

duration
numberexclusiveMinimum: 0Duration of the source video in seconds. Used for billing only — not sent to RunwayML. Provide this so the gateway can compute per-second video cost accurately.
prompt
stringrequiredmaxLength: 1000minLength: 1Text prompt describing the edit to apply to the input video
seed
integermaximum: 4294967295minimum: 0Random seed for reproducible results
video_uri
stringrequiredHTTPS URL, Runway URI, or data URI of the source video to edit (≤30 seconds)

API Schemas (Raw)

Input
Output