P-Video-ReplaceImage-to-Video • pruna
Pruna's P-Video-Replace takes a source video and one or more identity reference images, then places the referenced person or people into the video while preserving the source motion and audio.
|Model Info
|More information
|link ↗
|Pricing
|View pricing in the Cloudflare dashboard ↗
Usage
Parameters
booleanrequireddefault: falseDisable safety checker for generated videos.
booleanrequireddefault: falseIgnore source audio during generation.
arrayrequiredmaxItems: 3minItems: 1Identity reference image(s), 1 to 3, to place into the video. Each entry is an HTTP(S) URL or a data URI.
stringrequireddefault: Further instruction on how to place people from the reference images into the scene.
stringrequireddefault: 720penum: 720p, 1080pTarget resolution.
booleanrequireddefault: trueSave the video with audio.
integermaximum: 9007199254740991minimum: -9007199254740991Random seed for reproducible generation.
stringrequireddefault: originalenum: 24, 48, originalTarget FPS for the working video.
booleanrequireddefault: falseTurbo mode: faster generation for slightly lower quality.
stringrequiredSource RGB video (.mp4) used as the motion and audio source. HTTP(S) URL or data URI.
stringformat: uriPresigned URL for the replacement video.