GPT Image 2Text-to-Image • OpenAI • Proxied
OpenAI's next-generation image model that creates and edits images from text prompts, with support for multiple quality levels, sizes, and output formats. Note: transparent backgrounds are not supported — use openai/gpt-image-1.5 for transparent PNGs.
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Usage
Examples
High Quality — Generate a high-quality detailed image
Custom Size — Generate a portrait-oriented image
WebP Output — Generate an image in WebP format for smaller file size
Image Edit — Edit an existing image by providing it as base64 (a raw string or a data:image/{png|jpeg|webp};base64,... URI). This routes the call to OpenAI's /v1/images/edits endpoint. The example uses a tiny 32x32 smiley-face PNG - real inputs are the full base64 encoding of your source image.
Parameters
stringrequiredText prompt describing the image to generate or edit
stringBase64-encoded input image for image editing
stringenum: low, medium, high, autoQuality of the generated image
stringenum: 1024x1024, 1024x1536, 1536x1024, autoSize of the generated image
stringenum: transparent, opaque, autoBackground transparency setting. Use transparent for images with no background, opaque for a solid background, or auto to let the model decide.
stringenum: png, webp, jpegOutput format for the generated image
stringformat: uriURL to the generated image