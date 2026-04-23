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"The **three laws of thermodynamics** are:







1. **First Law — Conservation of Energy**





Energy cannot be created or destroyed, only transferred or transformed.





In thermodynamics: the change in a system’s internal energy equals heat added to the system minus work done by the system.





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[





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Delta U = Q - W





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]







2. **Second Law — Entropy Increases**





In any natural process, the total entropy of an isolated system tends to increase.





Equivalently, heat flows spontaneously from hotter objects to colder ones, and no heat engine can be 100% efficient.







3. **Third Law — Absolute Zero Limit**





As temperature approaches absolute zero, the entropy of a perfect crystal approaches zero.





It also implies that absolute zero cannot be reached by any finite physical process.







There is also a **Zeroth Law**, often stated separately: if two systems are each in thermal equilibrium with a third system, they are in thermal equilibrium with each other. This is what makes temperature well-defined."