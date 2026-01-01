lightricks/ltx-2-5-fastThird-partyLightricks LTX-2.5 Fast is a fast video generation model for text-to-video and image-to-video workflows, with synchronized audio, configurable duration, resolution, and frame rate.Model InfoMore informationlink ↗PricingView pricing in the Cloudflare dashboard ↗Usage const response = await env.AI.run( 'lightricks/ltx-2-5-fast', { prompt: 'A cinematic aerial shot of ocean waves at sunset', duration: 8, resolution: '1920x1080', fps: 24, generate_audio: true, }, ) console.log(response)curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/$CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID/ai/run \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN" \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data '{ "model": "lightricks/ltx-2-5-fast", "input": { "prompt": "A cinematic aerial shot of ocean waves at sunset", "duration": 8, "resolution": "1920x1080", "fps": 24, "generate_audio": true } }'{ "state": "Completed", "result": { "video": "https://examples.aig.cloudflare.com/lightricks/ltx-2-5-fast/text-to-video.mp4" }, "gatewayMetadata": { "keySource": "Unified" } }Examples Image-to-Video — Animate a reference image with a final frameconst response = await env.AI.run( 'lightricks/ltx-2-5-fast', { prompt: 'The camera moves forward while the trees sway in the wind', image_uri: 'https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/8/85/Tour_Eiffel_Wikimedia_Commons_%28cropped%29.jpg', last_frame_uri: 'https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/8/85/Tour_Eiffel_Wikimedia_Commons_%28cropped%29.jpg', duration: 8, resolution: '1920x1080', fps: 24, generate_audio: true, }, ) console.log(response)curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/$CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID/ai/run \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN" \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data '{ "model": "lightricks/ltx-2-5-fast", "input": { "prompt": "The camera moves forward while the trees sway in the wind", "image_uri": "https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/8/85/Tour_Eiffel_Wikimedia_Commons_%28cropped%29.jpg", "last_frame_uri": "https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/8/85/Tour_Eiffel_Wikimedia_Commons_%28cropped%29.jpg", "duration": 8, "resolution": "1920x1080", "fps": 24, "generate_audio": true } }'{ "state": "Completed", "result": { "video": "https://examples.aig.cloudflare.com/lightricks/ltx-2-5-fast/image-to-video.mp4" }, "gatewayMetadata": { "keySource": "Unified" } }Parameters promptstringrequiredminLength: 1maxLength: 10000Text prompt describing the videoimage_uristringformat: uriHTTPS URI for the first framelast_frame_uristringformat: uriHTTPS URI for the last frame▶durationone ofrequiredresolutionstringrequireddefault: 1920x1080enum: 1280x720, 720x1280, 1920x1080, 1080x1920, 2560x1440, 1440x2560, 3840x2160, 2160x3840▶fpsone ofrequiredgenerate_audiobooleanrequireddefault: truevideostringformat: uriURL to the generated videoAPI Schemas (Raw) InputOutput