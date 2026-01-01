const response = await env. AI . run (

'lightricks/ltx-2-5-fast' ,

{

prompt: 'The camera moves forward while the trees sway in the wind' ,

image_uri:

'https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/8/85/Tour_Eiffel_Wikimedia_Commons_%28cropped%29.jpg' ,

last_frame_uri:

'https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/8/85/Tour_Eiffel_Wikimedia_Commons_%28cropped%29.jpg' ,

duration: 8 ,

resolution: '1920x1080' ,

fps: 24 ,

generate_audio: true ,

},

)