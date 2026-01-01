Nano Banana ProText-to-Image • Google • Proxied
Google's higher-quality image generation model with improved detail and prompt adherence.
|Model Info
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Usage
Examples
Fantasy Illustration — Epic fantasy scene
Architectural Visualization — Modern architecture render
Character Design — Game character concept art
Parameters
stringrequired
arraymaxItems: 3
stringenum: 1:1, 3:2, 2:3, 3:4, 4:3, 4:5, 5:4, 9:16, 16:9, 21:9
stringenum: jpg, png, webp
stringenum: 1K, 2K, 4K
stringrequiredformat: uri