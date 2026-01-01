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Nano Banana Pro

Text-to-ImageGoogleProxied

Google's higher-quality image generation model with improved detail and prompt adherence.

Model Info
Terms and Licenselink
More informationlink

Usage

TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'google/nano-banana-pro',
  {
    prompt:
      'A sleek modern wireless headphone on a minimalist white marble surface with soft studio lighting and subtle shadows',
    aspect_ratio: '1:1',
    output_format: 'png',
  },
  {
    gateway: { id: 'default' },
  }
)
console.log(response)
Response 200 Product Photography

Examples

Fantasy Illustration — Epic fantasy scene
TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'google/nano-banana-pro',
  {
    prompt:
      'An epic fantasy illustration of a wizard casting a spell in an ancient library, magical runes floating in the air, dust motes catching golden light streaming through stained glass windows',
    aspect_ratio: '16:9',
    image_size: '2K',
  },
  {
    gateway: { id: 'default' },
  }
)
console.log(response)
Response 200 Fantasy Illustration
Architectural Visualization — Modern architecture render
TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'google/nano-banana-pro',
  {
    prompt:
      'A photorealistic architectural visualization of a modern glass house perched on a cliff overlooking the ocean at sunset',
    aspect_ratio: '16:9',
    image_size: '4K',
    output_format: 'jpg',
  },
  {
    gateway: { id: 'default' },
  }
)
console.log(response)
Response 200 Architectural Visualization
Character Design — Game character concept art
TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'google/nano-banana-pro',
  {
    prompt:
      'A detailed character design sheet for a steampunk inventor, showing front view, side view, and detail callouts for mechanical arm and goggles',
    aspect_ratio: '3:2',
  },
  {
    gateway: { id: 'default' },
  }
)
console.log(response)
Response 200 Character Design

Parameters

prompt
stringrequired
aspect_ratio
stringenum: 1:1, 3:2, 2:3, 3:4, 4:3, 4:5, 5:4, 9:16, 16:9, 21:9
output_format
stringenum: jpg, png, webp
image_size
stringenum: 1K, 2K, 4K

API Schemas

{
  "$schema": "https://json-schema.org/draft/2020-12/schema",
  "type": "object",
  "properties": {
    "prompt": {
      "type": "string"
    },
    "image_input": {
      "maxItems": 3,
      "type": "array",
      "items": {
        "type": "string"
      }
    },
    "aspect_ratio": {
      "type": "string",
      "enum": [
        "1:1",
        "3:2",
        "2:3",
        "3:4",
        "4:3",
        "4:5",
        "5:4",
        "9:16",
        "16:9",
        "21:9"
      ]
    },
    "output_format": {
      "type": "string",
      "enum": [
        "jpg",
        "png",
        "webp"
      ]
    },
    "image_size": {
      "type": "string",
      "enum": [
        "1K",
        "2K",
        "4K"
      ]
    }
  },
  "required": [
    "prompt"
  ],
  "additionalProperties": false
}