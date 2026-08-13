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Gemini 3.7 Flash is a highly capable, natively multimodal reasoning model optimized for agentic workflows and real-world tasks.
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The **laws of thermodynamics** define fundamental physical quantities (like temperature, energy, and entropy) and describe how they behave under various circumstances. While there are historically **three** main laws, scientists later added a foundational law called the **Zeroth Law**. Here are all four, clearly explained: --- ### **1. The First Law (Law of Conservation of Energy)** > **"Energy cannot be created or destroyed; it can only change forms."** * **What it means:** The total amount of energy in an isolated system (like the universe) remains constant. When heat is added to a system, it either increases the system's internal energy or does work on the surroundings. * **Equation:** $\Delta U = Q - W$ *(Change in internal energy = Heat added to the system $-$ Work done by the system)* * **Everyday Example:** A car engine converts the *chemical energy* stored in gasoline into *thermal energy* (heat) and *mechanical energy* (motion). No new energy is created. --- ### **2. The Second Law (Law of Entropy)** > **"The entropy of an isolated system always increases over time."** * **What it means:** Natural processes are irreversible. Heat will spontaneously flow from hotter objects to colder objects, but never the reverse on its own. **Entropy** is a measure of disorder or unusable energy; because some energy is always lost as heat in any transfer, the universe becomes increasingly disordered. * **Consequence:** It is impossible to build a machine that is 100% efficient (a perpetual motion machine). * **Everyday Example:** If you drop an ice cube into a cup of hot coffee, the heat moves from the coffee to the ice, melting it. You will never see a cup of warm coffee spontaneously separate into boiling coffee and an ice cube. --- ### **3. The Third Law (Absolute Zero)** > **"The entropy of a pure crystalline substance approaches zero as the temperature approaches absolute zero."** * **What it means:** **Absolute zero** (0 Kelvin, or $-273.15^\circ\text{C} / -459.67^\circ\text{F}$) is the point where all atomic motion stops. At this temperature, a perfect crystal would have zero disorder (zero entropy). * **Consequence:** It is physically impossible to cool any object down to absolute zero in a finite number of steps, though scientists can get within billionths of a degree close. --- ### *Bonus: The Zeroth Law (Thermal Equilibrium)* *(Formulated after the first two, but deemed so fundamental it was placed before them.)* > **"If System A is in thermal equilibrium with System B, and System B is in thermal equilibrium with System C, then System A is also in thermal equilibrium with System C."** * **What it means:** "Thermal equilibrium" simply means no heat flows between two objects because they are the same temperature. This law defines the concept of **temperature** and allows us to use **thermometers**. --- ### **A Common Memory Trick (Ginsberg’s Analogy)** A humorous way physicists summarize the laws of thermodynamics: 1. **First Law:** You can't win; you can only break even (energy is conserved). 2. **Second Law:** You can't break even (entropy always increases, so energy is lost as unusable heat). 3. **Third Law:** You can't get out of the game (you can never reach absolute zero).
With System Instruction — Using a system instruction to set an agentic coding persona
Here is a clean, efficient Python function using the two-pointer approach, running in $O(n + m)$ time and space complexity: ```python from typing import TypeVar T = TypeVar("T") def merge_sorted_lists(list1: list[T], list2: list[T]) -> list[T]: """Merges two pre-sorted lists into a single sorted list. Args: list1: A sorted list of elements. list2: Another sorted list of elements (same comparable type). Returns: A new sorted list containing all elements from both lists. Complexity: Time: O(n + m) where n and m are lengths of list1 and list2. Space: O(n + m) for the resulting merged list. """ merged: list[T] = [] i, j = 0, 0 len1, len2 = len(list1), len(list2) # Compare elements from both lists and append the smaller one while i < len1 and j < len2: if list1[i] <= list2[j]: merged.append(list1[i]) i += 1 else: merged.append(list2[j]) j += 1 # Append any remaining elements merged.extend(list1[i:]) merged.extend(list2[j:]) return merged # Example usage: if __name__ == "__main__": a = [1, 3, 5, 8] b = [2, 4, 6, 7, 9, 10] print(merge_sorted_lists(a, b)) # Output: [1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10] ``` ### Alternative: Standard Library (`heapq.merge`) If you prefer a built-in generator approach that handles large streams without loading everything into memory upfront: ```python import heapq def merge_sorted_lists_lazy(list1: list, list2: list) -> list: return list(heapq.merge(list1, list2)) ```
Multi-turn Conversation — Continuing a multi-step coding conversation, typical of an agentic loop
Here is how to memoize the recursive Fibonacci function. ### 1. Using a Dictionary / Cache (Explicit) You store results of previous calculations in a dictionary and look them up before computing: ```python def fib(n, memo=None): if memo is None: memo = {} # Check if already computed if n in memo: return memo[n] # Base cases if n <= 0: return 0 elif n == 1: return 1 # Store result in memo dictionary memo[n] = fib(n - 1, memo) + fib(n - 2, memo) return memo[n] # Test print(fib(40)) # Returns 102334155 instantly ``` --- ### 2. Using Python's Built-in `@lru_cache` (Idiomatic Python) Python has a built-in decorator that handles memoization automatically: ```python from functools import lru_cache @lru_cache(maxsize=None) def fib(n): if n <= 0: return 0 elif n == 1: return 1 return fib(n - 1) + fib(n - 2) # Test print(fib(40)) # Returns 102334155 instantly ``` --- ### Why this fixes the issue: * **Naive recursion:** Time complexity is $O(2^n)$ because it recomputes identical values millions of times. * **Memoized recursion:** Time complexity drops to $O(n)$ because each Fibonacci number from $0$ to $n$ is calculated only once. Space complexity is $O(n)$ to store the cache and recursion stack.
Spatial Reasoning — Higher thinking budget for a spatial reasoning task
To find the number of smaller cubes with **exactly two red faces**, we can analyze how the $3 \times 3 \times 3$ cube is structured: 1. **Corner cubes (3 painted faces):** There are **8** corners in a cube. 2. **Edge cubes (excluding corners, 2 painted faces):** A cube has 12 edges. With a $3 \times 3 \times 3$ cut, each edge has 1 middle cube with 2 painted faces: $$\text{Number of cubes} = 12 \times (3 - 2) = 12$$ 3. **Face-center cubes (1 painted face):** There is 1 in the center of each of the 6 faces = **6**. 4. **Interior cube (0 painted faces):** There is **1** cube completely inside. *(Check: $8 + 12 + 6 + 1 = 27$ total cubes)* Therefore, there are **12** smaller cubes with exactly two red faces.
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