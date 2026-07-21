- Third-party
Gemini 3.5 Flash-Lite is a low-latency, cost-effective multimodal model optimized for high-throughput, low-cost execution for subagent tasks and document parsing.
|Model Info
|Context Window ↗
|1,048,576 tokens
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|More information
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|Chat Completions
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Usage
The three laws of thermodynamics are fundamental physical principles that describe how energy behaves in the universe—specifically regarding heat, work, entropy, and the limits of energy transfer. Here is a summary of the three laws, along with a "zeroth law" that was established later but is equally fundamental. --- ### The Zeroth Law of Thermodynamics *(Establishes temperature as a measurable property and defines thermal equilibrium.)* * **The Law:** If two systems are each in thermal equilibrium with a third system, they are also in thermal equilibrium with each other. * **Plain English:** If System A is the same temperature as System C, and System B is also the same temperature as System C, then System A and System B are the same temperature. * **Why it matters:** This law forms the scientific basis for thermometers. --- ### The First Law of Thermodynamics *(The Law of Conservation of Energy)* * **The Law:** Energy cannot be created or destroyed in an isolated system; it can only be changed from one form to another. * **Plain English:** You can’t get something for nothing. The total amount of energy in the universe remains constant. If a system gains energy, it must come from somewhere else; if it loses energy, it must go somewhere else. * **Example:** When you drive a car, chemical energy stored in the gasoline is converted into thermal energy (heat) and kinetic energy (motion). No energy is lost, just transformed. --- ### The Second Law of Thermodynamics *(The Law of Entropy)* * **The Law:** The total entropy (disorder or randomness) of an isolated system always increases over time. Heat naturally flows from a hotter object to a cooler object, never the reverse spontaneously. * **Plain English:** Things naturally fall apart, cool down, or become disorganized unless you put work into maintaining them. You cannot convert heat energy into work with 100% efficiency; some energy is always "lost" as unusable waste heat. * **Example:** A cup of hot coffee left on a table will eventually cool down to room temperature. The reverse—a room-temperature cup of coffee spontaneously absorbing heat from the room to become boiling hot—never happens naturally. * **Why it matters:** This law explains why perpetual motion machines are impossible and gives our universe a "direction of time" (often called the "arrow of time"). --- ### The Third Law of Thermodynamics *(The Behavior at Absolute Zero)* * **The Law:** As the temperature of a system approaches absolute zero ($0\text{ Kelvin}$ or $-273.15^\circ\text{C}$), the entropy of a pure, perfect crystalline substance approaches a minimum value (typically zero). * **Plain English:** You cannot reach absolute zero. As atoms get colder and colder, they slow down and lose thermal motion, but you can never completely stop molecular motion entirely. * **Why it matters:** It sets a fundamental lower limit on temperature and helps scientists calculate the absolute entropy of substances.
Examples
Data Extraction — Structured data extraction from unstructured text, a common subagent task
{ "name": "Jordan Blake", "email": "jordan.blake@example.com", "phone": "555-2938" }
Multi-turn Conversation — Continuing a short conversation with low-latency, high-throughput responses
Addressing Q3 budget overruns, hiring freezes, and vendor contracts.
Parameters
▶contents[]
arrayrequired
▶systemInstruction{}
object
▶generationConfig{}
object
▶safetySettings[]
array
▶tools[]
array
toolConfig
▶messages[]
arrayrequired
temperature
numberminimum: 0maximum: 2
max_tokens
numberexclusiveMinimum: 0
max_completion_tokens
numberexclusiveMinimum: 0
top_p
numberminimum: 0maximum: 1
frequency_penalty
numberminimum: -2maximum: 2
presence_penalty
numberminimum: -2maximum: 2
stream
boolean
▶stream_options{}
object
▶tools[]
array
tool_choice
response_format
▶modalities[]
array
▶audio{}
object
▶candidates[]
array
▶usageMetadata{}
object
modelVersion
string
id
string
object
string
created
number
model
string
▶choices[]
array
▶usage{}
object