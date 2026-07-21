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Gemini 3.5 Flash-Lite

Text Generation • Google

View as Markdown Agent setup
  • Third-party

Gemini 3.5 Flash-Lite is a low-latency, cost-effective multimodal model optimized for high-throughput, low-cost execution for subagent tasks and document parsing.

Model Info
Context Window 1,048,576 tokens
Terms and License link
More information link
Request formatsChat Completions
Pricing View pricing in the Cloudflare dashboard

Usage

const response = await env.AI.run(
  'google/gemini-3.5-flash-lite',
  { contents: [{ parts: [{ text: 'What are the three laws of thermodynamics?' }], role: 'user' }] },
)
console.log(response)
curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/$CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID/ai/run \
  --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN" \
  --header "Content-Type: application/json" \
  --data '{
  "model": "google/gemini-3.5-flash-lite",
  "input": {
    "contents": [
      {
        "parts": [
          {
            "text": "What are the three laws of thermodynamics?"
          }
        ],
        "role": "user"
      }
    ]
  }
}'
The three laws of thermodynamics are fundamental physical principles that describe how energy behaves in the universe—specifically regarding heat, work, entropy, and the limits of energy transfer. 

Here is a summary of the three laws, along with a "zeroth law" that was established later but is equally fundamental.

---

### The Zeroth Law of Thermodynamics
*(Establishes temperature as a measurable property and defines thermal equilibrium.)*
* **The Law:** If two systems are each in thermal equilibrium with a third system, they are also in thermal equilibrium with each other.
* **Plain English:** If System A is the same temperature as System C, and System B is also the same temperature as System C, then System A and System B are the same temperature. 
* **Why it matters:** This law forms the scientific basis for thermometers.

---

### The First Law of Thermodynamics
*(The Law of Conservation of Energy)*
* **The Law:** Energy cannot be created or destroyed in an isolated system; it can only be changed from one form to another.
* **Plain English:** You can’t get something for nothing. The total amount of energy in the universe remains constant. If a system gains energy, it must come from somewhere else; if it loses energy, it must go somewhere else.
* **Example:** When you drive a car, chemical energy stored in the gasoline is converted into thermal energy (heat) and kinetic energy (motion). No energy is lost, just transformed.

---

### The Second Law of Thermodynamics
*(The Law of Entropy)*
* **The Law:** The total entropy (disorder or randomness) of an isolated system always increases over time. Heat naturally flows from a hotter object to a cooler object, never the reverse spontaneously.
* **Plain English:** Things naturally fall apart, cool down, or become disorganized unless you put work into maintaining them. You cannot convert heat energy into work with 100% efficiency; some energy is always "lost" as unusable waste heat.
* **Example:** A cup of hot coffee left on a table will eventually cool down to room temperature. The reverse—a room-temperature cup of coffee spontaneously absorbing heat from the room to become boiling hot—never happens naturally. 
* **Why it matters:** This law explains why perpetual motion machines are impossible and gives our universe a "direction of time" (often called the "arrow of time").

---

### The Third Law of Thermodynamics
*(The Behavior at Absolute Zero)*
* **The Law:** As the temperature of a system approaches absolute zero ($0\text{ Kelvin}$ or $-273.15^\circ\text{C}$), the entropy of a pure, perfect crystalline substance approaches a minimum value (typically zero).
* **Plain English:** You cannot reach absolute zero. As atoms get colder and colder, they slow down and lose thermal motion, but you can never completely stop molecular motion entirely.
* **Why it matters:** It sets a fundamental lower limit on temperature and helps scientists calculate the absolute entropy of substances.
{
  "candidates": [
    {
      "content": {
        "role": "model",
        "parts": [
          {
            "text": "The three laws of thermodynamics are fundamental physical principles that describe how energy behaves in the universe—specifically regarding heat, work, entropy, and the limits of energy transfer. \n\nHere is a summary of the three laws, along with a \"zeroth law\" that was established later but is equally fundamental.\n\n---\n\n### The Zeroth Law of Thermodynamics\n*(Establishes temperature as a measurable property and defines thermal equilibrium.)*\n* **The Law:** If two systems are each in thermal equilibrium with a third system, they are also in thermal equilibrium with each other.\n* **Plain English:** If System A is the same temperature as System C, and System B is also the same temperature as System C, then System A and System B are the same temperature. \n* **Why it matters:** This law forms the scientific basis for thermometers.\n\n---\n\n### The First Law of Thermodynamics\n*(The Law of Conservation of Energy)*\n* **The Law:** Energy cannot be created or destroyed in an isolated system; it can only be changed from one form to another.\n* **Plain English:** You can’t get something for nothing. The total amount of energy in the universe remains constant. If a system gains energy, it must come from somewhere else; if it loses energy, it must go somewhere else.\n* **Example:** When you drive a car, chemical energy stored in the gasoline is converted into thermal energy (heat) and kinetic energy (motion). No energy is lost, just transformed.\n\n---\n\n### The Second Law of Thermodynamics\n*(The Law of Entropy)*\n* **The Law:** The total entropy (disorder or randomness) of an isolated system always increases over time. Heat naturally flows from a hotter object to a cooler object, never the reverse spontaneously.\n* **Plain English:** Things naturally fall apart, cool down, or become disorganized unless you put work into maintaining them. You cannot convert heat energy into work with 100% efficiency; some energy is always \"lost\" as unusable waste heat.\n* **Example:** A cup of hot coffee left on a table will eventually cool down to room temperature. The reverse—a room-temperature cup of coffee spontaneously absorbing heat from the room to become boiling hot—never happens naturally. \n* **Why it matters:** This law explains why perpetual motion machines are impossible and gives our universe a \"direction of time\" (often called the \"arrow of time\").\n\n---\n\n### The Third Law of Thermodynamics\n*(The Behavior at Absolute Zero)*\n* **The Law:** As the temperature of a system approaches absolute zero ($0\\text{ Kelvin}$ or $-273.15^\\circ\\text{C}$), the entropy of a pure, perfect crystalline substance approaches a minimum value (typically zero).\n* **Plain English:** You cannot reach absolute zero. As atoms get colder and colder, they slow down and lose thermal motion, but you can never completely stop molecular motion entirely.\n* **Why it matters:** It sets a fundamental lower limit on temperature and helps scientists calculate the absolute entropy of substances.",
            "thoughtSignature": "AY89a1/ol32QPrMVbKQjdSf9juhARUkac2Z+KPcq5oo84TKrgbEj7WuE+4yuNhidBd0="
          }
        ]
      },
      "finishReason": "STOP"
    }
  ],
  "usageMetadata": {
    "promptTokenCount": 8,
    "candidatesTokenCount": 634,
    "totalTokenCount": 642,
    "trafficType": "ON_DEMAND",
    "promptTokensDetails": [
      {
        "modality": "TEXT",
        "tokenCount": 8
      }
    ],
    "candidatesTokensDetails": [
      {
        "modality": "TEXT",
        "tokenCount": 634
      }
    ]
  },
  "modelVersion": "gemini-3.5-flash-lite",
  "createTime": "2026-07-21T16:21:55.338444Z",
  "responseId": "o5xfaozUFK2o8sYPiYHy-Ag"
}

Examples

Data Extraction — Structured data extraction from unstructured text, a common subagent task 
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'google/gemini-3.5-flash-lite',
  {
    contents: [
      {
        parts: [
          {
            text: "Extract the name, email, and phone number from this text as JSON: 'Hi, I'm Jordan Blake, reach me at jordan.blake@example.com or 555-2938.'",
          },
        ],
        role: 'user',
      },
    ],
    generationConfig: { temperature: 0 },
    systemInstruction: {
      parts: [
        {
          text: 'You are a data extraction assistant. Respond with only valid JSON, no extra commentary.',
        },
      ],
    },
  },
)
console.log(response)
curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/$CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID/ai/run \
  --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN" \
  --header "Content-Type: application/json" \
  --data '{
  "model": "google/gemini-3.5-flash-lite",
  "input": {
    "contents": [
      {
        "parts": [
          {
            "text": "Extract the name, email, and phone number from this text as JSON: '\''Hi, I'\''m Jordan Blake, reach me at jordan.blake@example.com or 555-2938.'\''"
          }
        ],
        "role": "user"
      }
    ],
    "generationConfig": {
      "temperature": 0
    },
    "systemInstruction": {
      "parts": [
        {
          "text": "You are a data extraction assistant. Respond with only valid JSON, no extra commentary."
        }
      ]
    }
  }
}'
{
  "name": "Jordan Blake",
  "email": "jordan.blake@example.com",
  "phone": "555-2938"
}
{
  "candidates": [
    {
      "content": {
        "role": "model",
        "parts": [
          {
            "text": "{\n  \"name\": \"Jordan Blake\",\n  \"email\": \"jordan.blake@example.com\",\n  \"phone\": \"555-2938\"\n}",
            "thoughtSignature": "AY89a1+AejOv/9okEuBeoArPDSAKd5ZcT4tlNk6itaskjb7ezx7K9fEu5NLFUx4iUig="
          }
        ]
      },
      "finishReason": "STOP"
    }
  ],
  "usageMetadata": {
    "promptTokenCount": 63,
    "candidatesTokenCount": 43,
    "totalTokenCount": 106,
    "trafficType": "ON_DEMAND",
    "promptTokensDetails": [
      {
        "modality": "TEXT",
        "tokenCount": 63
      }
    ],
    "candidatesTokensDetails": [
      {
        "modality": "TEXT",
        "tokenCount": 43
      }
    ]
  },
  "modelVersion": "gemini-3.5-flash-lite",
  "createTime": "2026-07-21T16:21:57.867550Z",
  "responseId": "pZxfat75NIvG8sYP3dfakAo"
}
Multi-turn Conversation — Continuing a short conversation with low-latency, high-throughput responses 
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'google/gemini-3.5-flash-lite',
  {
    contents: [
      {
        parts: [
          {
            text: 'Summarize this in one sentence: The meeting covered Q3 budget overruns, a proposed hiring freeze, and a plan to renegotiate vendor contracts.',
          },
        ],
        role: 'user',
      },
      {
        parts: [
          {
            text: 'The meeting addressed Q3 budget overruns by proposing a hiring freeze and vendor contract renegotiations.',
          },
        ],
        role: 'model',
      },
      { parts: [{ text: 'Now make it even shorter, under 10 words.' }], role: 'user' },
    ],
    generationConfig: { maxOutputTokens: 512 },
  },
)
console.log(response)
curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/$CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID/ai/run \
  --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN" \
  --header "Content-Type: application/json" \
  --data '{
  "model": "google/gemini-3.5-flash-lite",
  "input": {
    "contents": [
      {
        "parts": [
          {
            "text": "Summarize this in one sentence: The meeting covered Q3 budget overruns, a proposed hiring freeze, and a plan to renegotiate vendor contracts."
          }
        ],
        "role": "user"
      },
      {
        "parts": [
          {
            "text": "The meeting addressed Q3 budget overruns by proposing a hiring freeze and vendor contract renegotiations."
          }
        ],
        "role": "model"
      },
      {
        "parts": [
          {
            "text": "Now make it even shorter, under 10 words."
          }
        ],
        "role": "user"
      }
    ],
    "generationConfig": {
      "maxOutputTokens": 512
    }
  }
}'
Addressing Q3 budget overruns, hiring freezes, and vendor contracts.
{
  "candidates": [
    {
      "content": {
        "role": "model",
        "parts": [
          {
            "text": "Addressing Q3 budget overruns, hiring freezes, and vendor contracts.",
            "thoughtSignature": "AY89a1/dUv1ajorDdpZkOzaeL0fb5CjoZL4SoKtpQeX8AK5jF5vNa/v4F6r7OqdabWs="
          }
        ]
      },
      "finishReason": "STOP"
    }
  ],
  "usageMetadata": {
    "promptTokenCount": 61,
    "candidatesTokenCount": 14,
    "totalTokenCount": 75,
    "trafficType": "ON_DEMAND",
    "promptTokensDetails": [
      {
        "modality": "TEXT",
        "tokenCount": 61
      }
    ],
    "candidatesTokensDetails": [
      {
        "modality": "TEXT",
        "tokenCount": 14
      }
    ]
  },
  "modelVersion": "gemini-3.5-flash-lite",
  "createTime": "2026-07-21T16:21:58.695703Z",
  "responseId": "ppxfape7KqSn8sYPpMq_gQ8"
}

Parameters

Schema variant
toolConfig
modelVersion
string

API Schemas (Raw)

Input
Output

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