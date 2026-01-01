[
{
"model" : "qwen3.8-max" ,
"id" : "chatcmpl-93de192c-09a4-9b99-8c9a-55f6302cc5c5" ,
"created" : 1786048673 ,
"object" : "chat.completion.chunk" ,
"usage" : null ,
"choices" : [
{
"logprobs" : null ,
"index" : 0 ,
"delta" : {
"content" : "" ,
"role" : "assistant" ,
"reasoning_content" : ""
},
"finish_reason" : null
}
]
},
{
"model" : "qwen3.8-max" ,
"id" : "chatcmpl-93de192c-09a4-9b99-8c9a-55f6302cc5c5" ,
"choices" : [
{
"delta" : {
"content" : "" ,
"reasoning_content" : "We"
},
"index" : 0 ,
"finish_reason" : null ,
"logprobs" : null
}
],
"created" : 1786048673 ,
"object" : "chat.completion.chunk" ,
"usage" : null
},
{
"model" : "qwen3.8-max" ,
"id" : "chatcmpl-93de192c-09a4-9b99-8c9a-55f6302cc5c5" ,
"choices" : [
{
"delta" : {
"content" : "" ,
"reasoning_content" : " need to answer"
},
"index" : 0 ,
"finish_reason" : null ,
"logprobs" : null
}
],
"created" : 1786048673 ,
"object" : "chat.completion.chunk" ,
"usage" : null
},
{
"model" : "qwen3.8-max" ,
"id" : "chatcmpl-93de192c-09a4-9b99-8c9a-55f6302cc5c5" ,
"choices" : [
{
"delta" : {
"content" : "" ,
"reasoning_content" : " user:"
},
"index" : 0 ,
"finish_reason" : null ,
"logprobs" : null
}
],
"created" : 1786048673 ,
"object" : "chat.completion.chunk" ,
"usage" : null
},
{
"model" : "qwen3.8-max" ,
"id" : "chatcmpl-93de192c-09a4-9b99-8c9a-55f6302cc5c5" ,
"choices" : [
{
"delta" : {
"content" : "" ,
"reasoning_content" : " \" Explain the"
},
"index" : 0 ,
"finish_reason" : null ,
"logprobs" : null
}
],
"created" : 1786048673 ,
"object" : "chat.completion.chunk" ,
"usage" : null
},
{
"model" : "qwen3.8-max" ,
"id" : "chatcmpl-93de192c-09a4-9b99-8c9a-55f6302cc5c5" ,
"choices" : [
{
"delta" : {
"content" : "" ,
"reasoning_content" : " concept of recursion with"
},
"index" : 0 ,
"finish_reason" : null ,
"logprobs" : null
}
],
"created" : 1786048673 ,
"object" : "chat.completion.chunk" ,
"usage" : null
},
{
"model" : "qwen3.8-max" ,
"id" : "chatcmpl-93de192c-09a4-9b99-8c9a-55f6302cc5c5" ,
"choices" : [
{
"delta" : {
"content" : "" ,
"reasoning_content" : " a simple example. \" "
},
"index" : 0 ,
"finish_reason" : null ,
"logprobs" : null
}
],
"created" : 1786048673 ,
"object" : "chat.completion.chunk" ,
"usage" : null
},
{
"model" : "qwen3.8-max" ,
"id" : "chatcmpl-93de192c-09a4-9b99-8c9a-55f6302cc5c5" ,
"choices" : [
{
"delta" : {
"content" : "" ,
"reasoning_content" : " Simple. Done."
},
"index" : 0 ,
"finish_reason" : null ,
"logprobs" : null
}
],
"created" : 1786048673 ,
"object" : "chat.completion.chunk" ,
"usage" : null
},
{
"model" : "qwen3.8-max" ,
"id" : "chatcmpl-93de192c-09a4-9b99-8c9a-55f6302cc5c5" ,
"choices" : [
{
"delta" : {
"content" : "" ,
"reasoning_content" : " Need final answer"
},
"index" : 0 ,
"finish_reason" : null ,
"logprobs" : null
}
],
"created" : 1786048673 ,
"object" : "chat.completion.chunk" ,
"usage" : null
},
{
"model" : "qwen3.8-max" ,
"id" : "chatcmpl-93de192c-09a4-9b99-8c9a-55f6302cc5c5" ,
"choices" : [
{
"delta" : {
"content" : "" ,
"reasoning_content" : ". Could include definition"
},
"index" : 0 ,
"finish_reason" : null ,
"logprobs" : null
}
],
"created" : 1786048673 ,
"object" : "chat.completion.chunk" ,
"usage" : null
},
{
"model" : "qwen3.8-max" ,
"id" : "chatcmpl-93de192c-09a4-9b99-8c9a-55f6302cc5c5" ,
"choices" : [
{
"delta" : {
"content" : "" ,
"reasoning_content" : ", base case,"
},
"index" : 0 ,
"finish_reason" : null ,
"logprobs" : null
}
],
"created" : 1786048673 ,
"object" : "chat.completion.chunk" ,
"usage" : null
},
{
"model" : "qwen3.8-max" ,
"id" : "chatcmpl-93de192c-09a4-9b99-8c9a-55f6302cc5c5" ,
"choices" : [
{
"delta" : {
"content" : "" ,
"reasoning_content" : " recursive case, example"
},
"index" : 0 ,
"finish_reason" : null ,
"logprobs" : null
}
],
"created" : 1786048673 ,
"object" : "chat.completion.chunk" ,
"usage" : null
},
{
"model" : "qwen3.8-max" ,
"id" : "chatcmpl-93de192c-09a4-9b99-8c9a-55f6302cc5c5" ,
"choices" : [
{
"delta" : {
"content" : "" ,
"reasoning_content" : " factorial"
},
"index" : 0 ,
"finish_reason" : null ,
"logprobs" : null
}
],
"created" : 1786048673 ,
"object" : "chat.completion.chunk" ,
"usage" : null
},
{
"model" : "qwen3.8-max" ,
"id" : "chatcmpl-93de192c-09a4-9b99-8c9a-55f6302cc5c5" ,
"choices" : [
{
"delta" : {
"content" : "" ,
"reasoning_content" : " or countdown, maybe"
},
"index" : 0 ,
"finish_reason" : null ,
"logprobs" : null
}
],
"created" : 1786048673 ,
"object" : "chat.completion.chunk" ,
"usage" : null
},
{
"model" : "qwen3.8-max" ,
"id" : "chatcmpl-93de192c-09a4-9b99-8c9a-55f6302cc5c5" ,
"choices" : [
{
"delta" : {
"content" : "" ,
"reasoning_content" : " Python. Keep"
},
"index" : 0 ,
"finish_reason" : null ,
"logprobs" : null
}
],
"created" : 1786048673 ,
"object" : "chat.completion.chunk" ,
"usage" : null
},
{
"model" : "qwen3.8-max" ,
"id" : "chatcmpl-93de192c-09a4-9b99-8c9a-55f6302cc5c5" ,
"choices" : [
{
"delta" : {
"content" : "" ,
"reasoning_content" : " clear."
},
"index" : 0 ,
"finish_reason" : null ,
"logprobs" : null
}
],
"created" : 1786048673 ,
"object" : "chat.completion.chunk" ,
"usage" : null
},
{
"model" : "qwen3.8-max" ,
"id" : "chatcmpl-93de192c-09a4-9b99-8c9a-55f6302cc5c5" ,
"choices" : [
{
"delta" : {
"content" : "Recursion is a" ,
"reasoning_content" : ""
},
"index" : 0 ,
"finish_reason" : null ,
"logprobs" : null
}
],
"created" : 1786048673 ,
"object" : "chat.completion.chunk" ,
"usage" : null
},
{
"model" : "qwen3.8-max" ,
"id" : "chatcmpl-93de192c-09a4-9b99-8c9a-55f6302cc5c5" ,
"choices" : [
{
"delta" : {
"content" : " way of solving a" ,
"reasoning_content" : ""
},
"index" : 0 ,
"finish_reason" : null ,
"logprobs" : null
}
],
"created" : 1786048673 ,
"object" : "chat.completion.chunk" ,
"usage" : null
},
{
"model" : "qwen3.8-max" ,
"id" : "chatcmpl-93de192c-09a4-9b99-8c9a-55f6302cc5c5" ,
"choices" : [
{
"delta" : {
"content" : " problem where" ,
"reasoning_content" : ""
},
"index" : 0 ,
"finish_reason" : null ,
"logprobs" : null
}
],
"created" : 1786048673 ,
"object" : "chat.completion.chunk" ,
"usage" : null
},
{
"model" : "qwen3.8-max" ,
"id" : "chatcmpl-93de192c-09a4-9b99-8c9a-55f6302cc5c5" ,
"choices" : [
{
"delta" : {
"content" : " a function calls itself" ,
"reasoning_content" : ""
},
"index" : 0 ,
"finish_reason" : null ,
"logprobs" : null
}
],
"created" : 1786048673 ,
"object" : "chat.completion.chunk" ,
"usage" : null
},
{
"model" : "qwen3.8-max" ,
"id" : "chatcmpl-93de192c-09a4-9b99-8c9a-55f6302cc5c5" ,
"choices" : [
{
"delta" : {
"content" : " to solve smaller versions" ,
"reasoning_content" : ""
},
"index" : 0 ,
"finish_reason" : null ,
"logprobs" : null
}
],
"created" : 1786048673 ,
"object" : "chat.completion.chunk" ,
"usage" : null
},
{
"model" : "qwen3.8-max" ,
"id" : "chatcmpl-93de192c-09a4-9b99-8c9a-55f6302cc5c5" ,
"choices" : [
{
"delta" : {
"content" : " of the same" ,
"reasoning_content" : ""
},
"index" : 0 ,
"finish_reason" : null ,
"logprobs" : null
}
],
"created" : 1786048673 ,
"object" : "chat.completion.chunk" ,
"usage" : null
},
{
"model" : "qwen3.8-max" ,
"id" : "chatcmpl-93de192c-09a4-9b99-8c9a-55f6302cc5c5" ,
"choices" : [
{
"delta" : {
"content" : " problem. \n\n A" ,
"reasoning_content" : ""
},
"index" : 0 ,
"finish_reason" : null ,
"logprobs" : null
}
],
"created" : 1786048673 ,
"object" : "chat.completion.chunk" ,
"usage" : null
},
{
"model" : "qwen3.8-max" ,
"id" : "chatcmpl-93de192c-09a4-9b99-8c9a-55f6302cc5c5" ,
"choices" : [
{
"delta" : {
"content" : " recursive function usually has" ,
"reasoning_content" : ""
},
"index" : 0 ,
"finish_reason" : null ,
"logprobs" : null
}
],
"created" : 1786048673 ,
"object" : "chat.completion.chunk" ,
"usage" : null
},
{
"model" : "qwen3.8-max" ,
"id" : "chatcmpl-93de192c-09a4-9b99-8c9a-55f6302cc5c5" ,
"choices" : [
{
"delta" : {
"content" : " two" ,
"reasoning_content" : ""
},
"index" : 0 ,
"finish_reason" : null ,
"logprobs" : null
}
],
"created" : 1786048673 ,
"object" : "chat.completion.chunk" ,
"usage" : null
},
{
"model" : "qwen3.8-max" ,
"id" : "chatcmpl-93de192c-09a4-9b99-8c9a-55f6302cc5c5" ,
"choices" : [
{
"delta" : {
"content" : " parts: \n\n 1" ,
"reasoning_content" : ""
},
"index" : 0 ,
"finish_reason" : null ,
"logprobs" : null
}
],
"created" : 1786048673 ,
"object" : "chat.completion.chunk" ,
"usage" : null
},
{
"model" : "qwen3.8-max" ,
"id" : "chatcmpl-93de192c-09a4-9b99-8c9a-55f6302cc5c5" ,
"choices" : [
{
"delta" : {
"content" : "." ,
"reasoning_content" : ""
},
"index" : 0 ,
"finish_reason" : null ,
"logprobs" : null
}
],
"created" : 1786048673 ,
"object" : "chat.completion.chunk" ,
"usage" : null
},
{
"model" : "qwen3.8-max" ,
"id" : "chatcmpl-93de192c-09a4-9b99-8c9a-55f6302cc5c5" ,
"choices" : [
{
"delta" : {
"content" : " **Base case**" ,
"reasoning_content" : ""
},
"index" : 0 ,
"finish_reason" : null ,
"logprobs" : null
}
],
"created" : 1786048673 ,
"object" : "chat.completion.chunk" ,
"usage" : null
},
{
"model" : "qwen3.8-max" ,
"id" : "chatcmpl-93de192c-09a4-9b99-8c9a-55f6302cc5c5" ,
"choices" : [
{
"delta" : {
"content" : " — when to stop" ,
"reasoning_content" : ""
},
"index" : 0 ,
"finish_reason" : null ,
"logprobs" : null
}
],
"created" : 1786048673 ,
"object" : "chat.completion.chunk" ,
"usage" : null
},
{
"model" : "qwen3.8-max" ,
"id" : "chatcmpl-93de192c-09a4-9b99-8c9a-55f6302cc5c5" ,
"choices" : [
{
"delta" : {
"content" : " \n " ,
"reasoning_content" : ""
},
"index" : 0 ,
"finish_reason" : null ,
"logprobs" : null
}
],
"created" : 1786048673 ,
"object" : "chat.completion.chunk" ,
"usage" : null
},
{
"model" : "qwen3.8-max" ,
"id" : "chatcmpl-93de192c-09a4-9b99-8c9a-55f6302cc5c5" ,
"choices" : [
{
"delta" : {
"content" : "2. **Recursive" ,
"reasoning_content" : ""
},
"index" : 0 ,
"finish_reason" : null ,
"logprobs" : null
}
],
"created" : 1786048673 ,
"object" : "chat.completion.chunk" ,
"usage" : null
},
{
"model" : "qwen3.8-max" ,
"id" : "chatcmpl-93de192c-09a4-9b99-8c9a-55f6302cc5c5" ,
"choices" : [
{
"delta" : {
"content" : " case** — calling" ,
"reasoning_content" : ""
},
"index" : 0 ,
"finish_reason" : null ,
"logprobs" : null
}
],
"created" : 1786048673 ,
"object" : "chat.completion.chunk" ,
"usage" : null
},
{
"model" : "qwen3.8-max" ,
"id" : "chatcmpl-93de192c-09a4-9b99-8c9a-55f6302cc5c5" ,
"choices" : [
{
"delta" : {
"content" : " itself with a smaller" ,
"reasoning_content" : ""
},
"index" : 0 ,
"finish_reason" : null ,
"logprobs" : null
}
],
"created" : 1786048673 ,
"object" : "chat.completion.chunk" ,
"usage" : null
},
{
"model" : "qwen3.8-max" ,
"id" : "chatcmpl-93de192c-09a4-9b99-8c9a-55f6302cc5c5" ,
"choices" : [
{
"delta" : {
"content" : " input \n\n Example:" ,
"reasoning_content" : ""
},
"index" : 0 ,
"finish_reason" : null ,
"logprobs" : null
}
],
"created" : 1786048673 ,
"object" : "chat.completion.chunk" ,
"usage" : null
},
{
"model" : "qwen3.8-max" ,
"id" : "chatcmpl-93de192c-09a4-9b99-8c9a-55f6302cc5c5" ,
"choices" : [
{
"delta" : {
"content" : " calculating `3!" ,
"reasoning_content" : ""
},
"index" : 0 ,
"finish_reason" : null ,
"logprobs" : null
}
],
"created" : 1786048673 ,
"object" : "chat.completion.chunk" ,
"usage" : null
},
{
"model" : "qwen3.8-max" ,
"id" : "chatcmpl-93de192c-09a4-9b99-8c9a-55f6302cc5c5" ,
"choices" : [
{
"delta" : {
"content" : "` factorial" ,
"reasoning_content" : ""
},
"index" : 0 ,
"finish_reason" : null ,
"logprobs" : null
}
],
"created" : 1786048673 ,
"object" : "chat.completion.chunk" ,
"usage" : null
},
{
"model" : "qwen3.8-max" ,
"id" : "chatcmpl-93de192c-09a4-9b99-8c9a-55f6302cc5c5" ,
"choices" : [
{
"delta" : {
"content" : ". \n\n ```python" ,
"reasoning_content" : ""
},
"index" : 0 ,
"finish_reason" : null ,
"logprobs" : null
}
],
"created" : 1786048673 ,
"object" : "chat.completion.chunk" ,
"usage" : null
},
{
"model" : "qwen3.8-max" ,
"id" : "chatcmpl-93de192c-09a4-9b99-8c9a-55f6302cc5c5" ,
"choices" : [
{
"delta" : {
"content" : " \n def factorial(n" ,
"reasoning_content" : ""
},
"index" : 0 ,
"finish_reason" : null ,
"logprobs" : null
}
],
"created" : 1786048673 ,
"object" : "chat.completion.chunk" ,
"usage" : null
},
{
"model" : "qwen3.8-max" ,
"id" : "chatcmpl-93de192c-09a4-9b99-8c9a-55f6302cc5c5" ,
"choices" : [
{
"delta" : {
"content" : "): \n if" ,
"reasoning_content" : ""
},
"index" : 0 ,
"finish_reason" : null ,
"logprobs" : null
}
],
"created" : 1786048673 ,
"object" : "chat.completion.chunk" ,
"usage" : null
},
{
"model" : "qwen3.8-max" ,
"id" : "chatcmpl-93de192c-09a4-9b99-8c9a-55f6302cc5c5" ,
"choices" : [
{
"delta" : {
"content" : " n == 1" ,
"reasoning_content" : ""
},
"index" : 0 ,
"finish_reason" : null ,
"logprobs" : null
}
],
"created" : 1786048673 ,
"object" : "chat.completion.chunk" ,
"usage" : null
},
{
"model" : "qwen3.8-max" ,
"id" : "chatcmpl-93de192c-09a4-9b99-8c9a-55f6302cc5c5" ,
"choices" : [
{
"delta" : {
"content" : ": # base" ,
"reasoning_content" : ""
},
"index" : 0 ,
"finish_reason" : null ,
"logprobs" : null
}
],
"created" : 1786048673 ,
"object" : "chat.completion.chunk" ,
"usage" : null
},
{
"model" : "qwen3.8-max" ,
"id" : "chatcmpl-93de192c-09a4-9b99-8c9a-55f6302cc5c5" ,
"choices" : [
{
"delta" : {
"content" : " case \n " ,
"reasoning_content" : ""
},
"index" : 0 ,
"finish_reason" : null ,
"logprobs" : null
}
],
"created" : 1786048673 ,
"object" : "chat.completion.chunk" ,
"usage" : null
},
{
"model" : "qwen3.8-max" ,
"id" : "chatcmpl-93de192c-09a4-9b99-8c9a-55f6302cc5c5" ,
"choices" : [
{
"delta" : {
"content" : " return 1" ,
"reasoning_content" : ""
},
"index" : 0 ,
"finish_reason" : null ,
"logprobs" : null
}
],
"created" : 1786048673 ,
"object" : "chat.completion.chunk" ,
"usage" : null
},
{
"model" : "qwen3.8-max" ,
"id" : "chatcmpl-93de192c-09a4-9b99-8c9a-55f6302cc5c5" ,
"choices" : [
{
"delta" : {
"content" : " \n else:" ,
"reasoning_content" : ""
},
"index" : 0 ,
"finish_reason" : null ,
"logprobs" : null
}
],
"created" : 1786048673 ,
"object" : "chat.completion.chunk" ,
"usage" : null
},
{
"model" : "qwen3.8-max" ,
"id" : "chatcmpl-93de192c-09a4-9b99-8c9a-55f6302cc5c5" ,
"choices" : [
{
"delta" : {
"content" : " \n return n" ,
"reasoning_content" : ""
},
"index" : 0 ,
"finish_reason" : null ,
"logprobs" : null
}
],
"created" : 1786048673 ,
"object" : "chat.completion.chunk" ,
"usage" : null
},
{
"model" : "qwen3.8-max" ,
"id" : "chatcmpl-93de192c-09a4-9b99-8c9a-55f6302cc5c5" ,
"choices" : [
{
"delta" : {
"content" : " * factorial(n -" ,
"reasoning_content" : ""
},
"index" : 0 ,
"finish_reason" : null ,
"logprobs" : null
}
],
"created" : 1786048673 ,
"object" : "chat.completion.chunk" ,
"usage" : null
},
{
"model" : "qwen3.8-max" ,
"id" : "chatcmpl-93de192c-09a4-9b99-8c9a-55f6302cc5c5" ,
"choices" : [
{
"delta" : {
"content" : " 1) " ,
"reasoning_content" : ""
},
"index" : 0 ,
"finish_reason" : null ,
"logprobs" : null
}
],
"created" : 1786048673 ,
"object" : "chat.completion.chunk" ,
"usage" : null
},
{
"model" : "qwen3.8-max" ,
"id" : "chatcmpl-93de192c-09a4-9b99-8c9a-55f6302cc5c5" ,
"choices" : [
{
"delta" : {
"content" : " # recursive case \n " ,
"reasoning_content" : ""
},
"index" : 0 ,
"finish_reason" : null ,
"logprobs" : null
}
],
"created" : 1786048673 ,
"object" : "chat.completion.chunk" ,
"usage" : null
},
{
"model" : "qwen3.8-max" ,
"id" : "chatcmpl-93de192c-09a4-9b99-8c9a-55f6302cc5c5" ,
"choices" : [
{
"delta" : {
"content" : "``` \n\n Calling:" ,
"reasoning_content" : ""
},
"index" : 0 ,
"finish_reason" : null ,
"logprobs" : null
}
],
"created" : 1786048673 ,
"object" : "chat.completion.chunk" ,
"usage" : null
},
{
"model" : "qwen3.8-max" ,
"id" : "chatcmpl-93de192c-09a4-9b99-8c9a-55f6302cc5c5" ,
"choices" : [
{
"delta" : {
"content" : " \n\n ```python \n " ,
"reasoning_content" : ""
},
"index" : 0 ,
"finish_reason" : null ,
"logprobs" : null
}
],
"created" : 1786048673 ,
"object" : "chat.completion.chunk" ,
"usage" : null
},
{
"model" : "qwen3.8-max" ,
"id" : "chatcmpl-93de192c-09a4-9b99-8c9a-55f6302cc5c5" ,
"choices" : [
{
"delta" : {
"content" : "print(factorial(" ,
"reasoning_content" : ""
},
"index" : 0 ,
"finish_reason" : null ,
"logprobs" : null
}
],
"created" : 1786048673 ,
"object" : "chat.completion.chunk" ,
"usage" : null
},
{
"model" : "qwen3.8-max" ,
"id" : "chatcmpl-93de192c-09a4-9b99-8c9a-55f6302cc5c5" ,
"choices" : [
{
"delta" : {
"content" : "3)) \n ```" ,
"reasoning_content" : ""
},
"index" : 0 ,
"finish_reason" : null ,
"logprobs" : null
}
],
"created" : 1786048673 ,
"object" : "chat.completion.chunk" ,
"usage" : null
},
{
"model" : "qwen3.8-max" ,
"id" : "chatcmpl-93de192c-09a4-9b99-8c9a-55f6302cc5c5" ,
"choices" : [
{
"delta" : {
"content" : " \n\n This works like" ,
"reasoning_content" : ""
},
"index" : 0 ,
"finish_reason" : null ,
"logprobs" : null
}
],
"created" : 1786048673 ,
"object" : "chat.completion.chunk" ,
"usage" : null
},
{
"model" : "qwen3.8-max" ,
"id" : "chatcmpl-93de192c-09a4-9b99-8c9a-55f6302cc5c5" ,
"choices" : [
{
"delta" : {
"content" : ": \n\n ```python" ,
"reasoning_content" : ""
},
"index" : 0 ,
"finish_reason" : null ,
"logprobs" : null
}
],
"created" : 1786048673 ,
"object" : "chat.completion.chunk" ,
"usage" : null
},
{
"model" : "qwen3.8-max" ,
"id" : "chatcmpl-93de192c-09a4-9b99-8c9a-55f6302cc5c5" ,
"choices" : [
{
"delta" : {
"content" : " \n factorial(" ,
"reasoning_content" : ""
},
"index" : 0 ,
"finish_reason" : null ,
"logprobs" : null
}
],
"created" : 1786048673 ,
"object" : "chat.completion.chunk" ,
"usage" : null
},
{
"model" : "qwen3.8-max" ,
"id" : "chatcmpl-93de192c-09a4-9b99-8c9a-55f6302cc5c5" ,
"choices" : [
{
"delta" : {
"content" : "3) = " ,
"reasoning_content" : ""
},
"index" : 0 ,
"finish_reason" : null ,
"logprobs" : null
}
],
"created" : 1786048673 ,
"object" : "chat.completion.chunk" ,
"usage" : null
},
{
"model" : "qwen3.8-max" ,
"id" : "chatcmpl-93de192c-09a4-9b99-8c9a-55f6302cc5c5" ,
"choices" : [
{
"delta" : {
"content" : "3 * factorial" ,
"reasoning_content" : ""
},
"index" : 0 ,
"finish_reason" : null ,
"logprobs" : null
}
],
"created" : 1786048673 ,
"object" : "chat.completion.chunk" ,
"usage" : null
},
{
"model" : "qwen3.8-max" ,
"id" : "chatcmpl-93de192c-09a4-9b99-8c9a-55f6302cc5c5" ,
"choices" : [
{
"delta" : {
"content" : "(2) \n " ,
"reasoning_content" : ""
},
"index" : 0 ,
"finish_reason" : null ,
"logprobs" : null
}
],
"created" : 1786048673 ,
"object" : "chat.completion.chunk" ,
"usage" : null
},
{
"model" : "qwen3.8-max" ,
"id" : "chatcmpl-93de192c-09a4-9b99-8c9a-55f6302cc5c5" ,
"choices" : [
{
"delta" : {
"content" : "factorial(2" ,
"reasoning_content" : ""
},
"index" : 0 ,
"finish_reason" : null ,
"logprobs" : null
}
],
"created" : 1786048673 ,
"object" : "chat.completion.chunk" ,
"usage" : null
},
{
"model" : "qwen3.8-max" ,
"id" : "chatcmpl-93de192c-09a4-9b99-8c9a-55f6302cc5c5" ,
"choices" : [
{
"delta" : {
"content" : ") = 2" ,
"reasoning_content" : ""
},
"index" : 0 ,
"finish_reason" : null ,
"logprobs" : null
}
],
"created" : 1786048673 ,
"object" : "chat.completion.chunk" ,
"usage" : null
},
{
"model" : "qwen3.8-max" ,
"id" : "chatcmpl-93de192c-09a4-9b99-8c9a-55f6302cc5c5" ,
"choices" : [
{
"delta" : {
"content" : " * factorial(1" ,
"reasoning_content" : ""
},
"index" : 0 ,
"finish_reason" : null ,
"logprobs" : null
}
],
"created" : 1786048673 ,
"object" : "chat.completion.chunk" ,
"usage" : null
},
{
"model" : "qwen3.8-max" ,
"id" : "chatcmpl-93de192c-09a4-9b99-8c9a-55f6302cc5c5" ,
"choices" : [
{
"delta" : {
"content" : ") \n factorial" ,
"reasoning_content" : ""
},
"index" : 0 ,
"finish_reason" : null ,
"logprobs" : null
}
],
"created" : 1786048673 ,
"object" : "chat.completion.chunk" ,
"usage" : null
},
{
"model" : "qwen3.8-max" ,
"id" : "chatcmpl-93de192c-09a4-9b99-8c9a-55f6302cc5c5" ,
"choices" : [
{
"delta" : {
"content" : "(1) =" ,
"reasoning_content" : ""
},
"index" : 0 ,
"finish_reason" : null ,
"logprobs" : null
}
],
"created" : 1786048673 ,
"object" : "chat.completion.chunk" ,
"usage" : null
},
{
"model" : "qwen3.8-max" ,
"id" : "chatcmpl-93de192c-09a4-9b99-8c9a-55f6302cc5c5" ,
"choices" : [
{
"delta" : {
"content" : " 1 \n ```" ,
"reasoning_content" : ""
},
"index" : 0 ,
"finish_reason" : null ,
"logprobs" : null
}
],
"created" : 1786048673 ,
"object" : "chat.completion.chunk" ,
"usage" : null
},
{
"model" : "qwen3.8-max" ,
"id" : "chatcmpl-93de192c-09a4-9b99-8c9a-55f6302cc5c5" ,
"choices" : [
{
"delta" : {
"content" : " \n\n So: \n\n " ,
"reasoning_content" : ""
},
"index" : 0 ,
"finish_reason" : null ,
"logprobs" : null
}
],
"created" : 1786048673 ,
"object" : "chat.completion.chunk" ,
"usage" : null
},
{
"model" : "qwen3.8-max" ,
"id" : "chatcmpl-93de192c-09a4-9b99-8c9a-55f6302cc5c5" ,
"choices" : [
{
"delta" : {
"content" : "```python \n " ,
"reasoning_content" : ""
},
"index" : 0 ,
"finish_reason" : null ,
"logprobs" : null
}
],
"created" : 1786048673 ,
"object" : "chat.completion.chunk" ,
"usage" : null
},
{
"model" : "qwen3.8-max" ,
"id" : "chatcmpl-93de192c-09a4-9b99-8c9a-55f6302cc5c5" ,
"choices" : [
{
"delta" : {
"content" : "3 * 2" ,
"reasoning_content" : ""
},
"index" : 0 ,
"finish_reason" : null ,
"logprobs" : null
}
],
"created" : 1786048673 ,
"object" : "chat.completion.chunk" ,
"usage" : null
},
{
"model" : "qwen3.8-max" ,
"id" : "chatcmpl-93de192c-09a4-9b99-8c9a-55f6302cc5c5" ,
"choices" : [
{
"delta" : {
"content" : " * 1 =" ,
"reasoning_content" : ""
},
"index" : 0 ,
"finish_reason" : null ,
"logprobs" : null
}
],
"created" : 1786048673 ,
"object" : "chat.completion.chunk" ,
"usage" : null
},
{
"model" : "qwen3.8-max" ,
"id" : "chatcmpl-93de192c-09a4-9b99-8c9a-55f6302cc5c5" ,
"choices" : [
{
"delta" : {
"content" : " 6 \n ```" ,
"reasoning_content" : ""
},
"index" : 0 ,
"finish_reason" : null ,
"logprobs" : null
}
],
"created" : 1786048673 ,
"object" : "chat.completion.chunk" ,
"usage" : null
},
{
"model" : "qwen3.8-max" ,
"id" : "chatcmpl-93de192c-09a4-9b99-8c9a-55f6302cc5c5" ,
"choices" : [
{
"delta" : {
"content" : " \n\n Recursion is" ,
"reasoning_content" : ""
},
"index" : 0 ,
"finish_reason" : null ,
"logprobs" : null
}
],
"created" : 1786048673 ,
"object" : "chat.completion.chunk" ,
"usage" : null
},
{
"model" : "qwen3.8-max" ,
"id" : "chatcmpl-93de192c-09a4-9b99-8c9a-55f6302cc5c5" ,
"choices" : [
{
"delta" : {
"content" : " useful when" ,
"reasoning_content" : ""
},
"index" : 0 ,
"finish_reason" : null ,
"logprobs" : null
}
],
"created" : 1786048673 ,
"object" : "chat.completion.chunk" ,
"usage" : null
},
{
"model" : "qwen3.8-max" ,
"id" : "chatcmpl-93de192c-09a4-9b99-8c9a-55f6302cc5c5" ,
"choices" : [
{
"delta" : {
"content" : " a problem can be" ,
"reasoning_content" : ""
},
"index" : 0 ,
"finish_reason" : null ,
"logprobs" : null
}
],
"created" : 1786048673 ,
"object" : "chat.completion.chunk" ,
"usage" : null
},
{
"model" : "qwen3.8-max" ,
"id" : "chatcmpl-93de192c-09a4-9b99-8c9a-55f6302cc5c5" ,
"choices" : [
{
"delta" : {
"content" : " broken into smaller repeated" ,
"reasoning_content" : ""
},
"index" : 0 ,
"finish_reason" : null ,
"logprobs" : null
}
],
"created" : 1786048673 ,
"object" : "chat.completion.chunk" ,
"usage" : null
},
{
"model" : "qwen3.8-max" ,
"id" : "chatcmpl-93de192c-09a4-9b99-8c9a-55f6302cc5c5" ,
"choices" : [
{
"delta" : {
"content" : " subproblems." ,
"reasoning_content" : ""
},
"index" : 0 ,
"finish_reason" : null ,
"logprobs" : null
}
],
"created" : 1786048673 ,
"object" : "chat.completion.chunk" ,
"usage" : null
},
{
"model" : "qwen3.8-max" ,
"id" : "chatcmpl-93de192c-09a4-9b99-8c9a-55f6302cc5c5" ,
"choices" : [
{
"delta" : {
"content" : "" ,
"reasoning_content" : ""
},
"index" : 0 ,
"finish_reason" : "stop" ,
"logprobs" : null
}
],
"created" : 1786048673 ,
"object" : "chat.completion.chunk" ,
"usage" : null
},
{
"choices" : [],
"created" : 1786048673 ,
"id" : "chatcmpl-93de192c-09a4-9b99-8c9a-55f6302cc5c5" ,
"model" : "qwen3.8-max" ,
"object" : "chat.completion.chunk" ,
"usage" : {
"completion_tokens" : 263 ,
"completion_tokens_details" : {
"reasoning_tokens" : 47 ,
"text_tokens" : 263
},
"prompt_tokens" : 59 ,
"prompt_tokens_details" : {
"cached_tokens" : 0 ,
"text_tokens" : 59
},
"total_tokens" : 322
}
} ]