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HappyHorse 1.0 T2V

Text-to-VideoAlibabaProxied

Alibaba's HappyHorse 1.0 text-to-video model. Generates videos from a text prompt with configurable resolution, aspect ratio, and duration (3-15s).

Model Info
Terms and Licenselink
More informationlink
PricingView pricing in the Cloudflare dashboard

Usage

TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'alibaba/hh1-t2v',
  {
    prompt: 'A little girl walking on the road',
  },
  {
    gateway: { id: 'default' },
  }
)
console.log(response)
Response 200

Examples

Vertical 1080P — Vertical 9:16 output at 1080P for social media
TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'alibaba/hh1-t2v',
  {
    prompt:
      'A dog running through a field of tall grass, slow motion, golden hour',
    resolution: '1080P',
    ratio: '9:16',
    duration: 6,
  },
  {
    gateway: { id: 'default' },
  }
)
console.log(response)
Response 200
Reproducible Output — Use a fixed seed for reproducibility
TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'alibaba/hh1-t2v',
  {
    prompt: 'Clouds drifting across a mountain range, time-lapse style',
    resolution: '720P',
    ratio: '16:9',
    duration: 5,
    seed: 42,
  },
  {
    gateway: { id: 'default' },
  }
)
console.log(response)
Response 200

Parameters

prompt
stringrequiredminLength: 1maxLength: 2500
resolution
stringenum: 720P, 1080P
ratio
stringenum: 16:9, 9:16, 1:1, 4:3, 3:4
duration
integerminimum: 3maximum: 15
seed
integerminimum: 0maximum: 2147483647
watermark
boolean

API Schemas (Raw)

Input
Output