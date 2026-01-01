HappyHorse 1.0 T2VText-to-Video • Alibaba • Proxied
Alibaba's HappyHorse 1.0 text-to-video model. Generates videos from a text prompt with configurable resolution, aspect ratio, and duration (3-15s).
|Model Info
|Terms and License
|link ↗
|More information
|link ↗
|Pricing
|View pricing in the Cloudflare dashboard ↗
Usage
Examples
Vertical 1080P — Vertical 9:16 output at 1080P for social media
Reproducible Output — Use a fixed seed for reproducibility
Parameters
stringrequiredminLength: 1maxLength: 2500
stringenum: 720P, 1080P
stringenum: 16:9, 9:16, 1:1, 4:3, 3:4
integerminimum: 3maximum: 15
integerminimum: 0maximum: 2147483647
boolean
stringformat: uri