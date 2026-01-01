HappyHorse 1.0 I2VImage-to-Video • Alibaba • Proxied
Alibaba's HappyHorse 1.0 image-to-video model. Animates a reference image with an optional text prompt. Supports 720P and 1080P output with durations from 3 to 15 seconds.
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Usage
Examples
High Resolution — Generate at 1080P with a longer duration
Reproducible Output — Use a fixed seed for reproducibility
Parameters
stringrequiredformat: uri
string
string
stringenum: 720P, 1080P
integerminimum: 3maximum: 15
integerminimum: 0maximum: 2147483647
boolean
stringformat: uri