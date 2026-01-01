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uform-gen2-qwen-500m Beta

Image-to-TextUnumHosted

UForm-Gen is a small generative vision-language model primarily designed for Image Captioning and Visual Question Answering. The model was pre-trained on the internal image captioning dataset and fine-tuned on public instructions datasets: SVIT, LVIS, VQAs datasets.

Model Info
More informationlink
BetaYes

Usage

TypeScript
export interface Env {
  AI: Ai;
}




export default {
  async fetch(request: Request, env: Env): Promise<Response> {
    const res = await fetch("https://cataas.com/cat");
    const blob = await res.arrayBuffer();
    const input = {
      image: [...new Uint8Array(blob)],
      prompt: "Generate a caption for this image",
      max_tokens: 512,
    };
    const response = await env.AI.run(
      "@cf/unum/uform-gen2-qwen-500m",
      input
      );
    return new Response(JSON.stringify(response));
  },
} satisfies ExportedHandler<Env>;

Parameters

Option 1
stringformat: binary
Binary string representing the image contents.

API Schemas

{
  "oneOf": [
    {
      "type": "string",
      "format": "binary",
      "description": "Binary string representing the image contents."
    },
    {
      "type": "object",
      "properties": {
        "prompt": {
          "type": "string",
          "description": "The input text prompt for the model to generate a response."
        },
        "raw": {
          "type": "boolean",
          "default": false,
          "description": "If true, a chat template is not applied and you must adhere to the specific model's expected formatting."
        },
        "top_p": {
          "type": "number",
          "description": "Controls the creativity of the AI's responses by adjusting how many possible words it considers. Lower values make outputs more predictable; higher values allow for more varied and creative responses."
        },
        "top_k": {
          "type": "number",
          "description": "Limits the AI to choose from the top 'k' most probable words. Lower values make responses more focused; higher values introduce more variety and potential surprises."
        },
        "seed": {
          "type": "number",
          "description": "Random seed for reproducibility of the generation."
        },
        "repetition_penalty": {
          "type": "number",
          "description": "Penalty for repeated tokens; higher values discourage repetition."
        },
        "frequency_penalty": {
          "type": "number",
          "description": "Decreases the likelihood of the model repeating the same lines verbatim."
        },
        "presence_penalty": {
          "type": "number",
          "description": "Increases the likelihood of the model introducing new topics."
        },
        "image": {
          "oneOf": [
            {
              "type": "array",
              "description": "An array of integers that represent the image data constrained to 8-bit unsigned integer values",
              "items": {
                "type": "number",
                "description": "A value between 0 and 255"
              }
            },
            {
              "type": "string",
              "format": "binary",
              "description": "Binary string representing the image contents."
            }
          ]
        },
        "max_tokens": {
          "type": "integer",
          "default": 512,
          "description": "The maximum number of tokens to generate in the response."
        }
      },
      "required": [
        "image"
      ]
    }
  ]
}