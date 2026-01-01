{ " type " : "object" , " properties " : { " prompt " : { " type " : "string" , " minLength " : 1 , " description " : "A text description of the image you want to generate" }, " negative_prompt " : { " type " : "string" , " description " : "Text describing elements to avoid in the generated image" }, " height " : { " type " : "integer" , " minimum " : 256 , " maximum " : 2048 , " description " : "The height of the generated image in pixels" }, " width " : { " type " : "integer" , " minimum " : 256 , " maximum " : 2048 , " description " : "The width of the generated image in pixels" }, " image " : { " type " : "array" , " description " : "For use with img2img tasks. An array of integers that represent the image data constrained to 8-bit unsigned integer values" , " items " : { " type " : "number" , " description " : "A value between 0 and 255" } }, " image_b64 " : { " type " : "string" , " description " : "For use with img2img tasks. A base64-encoded string of the input image" }, " mask " : { " type " : "array" , " description " : "An array representing An array of integers that represent mask image data for inpainting constrained to 8-bit unsigned integer values" , " items " : { " type " : "number" , " description " : "A value between 0 and 255" } }, " num_steps " : { " type " : "integer" , " default " : 20 , " maximum " : 20 , " description " : "The number of diffusion steps; higher values can improve quality but take longer" }, " strength " : { " type " : "number" , " default " : 1 , " description " : "A value between 0 and 1 indicating how strongly to apply the transformation during img2img tasks; lower values make the output closer to the input image" }, " guidance " : { " type " : "number" , " default " : 7.5 , " description " : "Controls how closely the generated image should adhere to the prompt; higher values make the image more aligned with the prompt" }, " seed " : { " type " : "integer" , " description " : "Random seed for reproducibility of the image generation" } }, " required " : [ "prompt" ] }

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