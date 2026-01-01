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stable-diffusion-v1-5-inpainting Beta

Text-to-ImageRunwayMLHosted

Stable Diffusion Inpainting is a latent text-to-image diffusion model capable of generating photo-realistic images given any text input, with the extra capability of inpainting the pictures by using a mask.

Model Info
Terms and Licenselink
More informationlink
BetaYes
Unit Pricing$0.00 per step

Usage

export interface Env {
  AI: Ai;
}


export default {
  async fetch(request, env): Promise<Response> {


    // Picture of a dog
    const exampleInputImage = await fetch(
      "https://pub-1fb693cb11cc46b2b2f656f51e015a2c.r2.dev/dog.png"
    );


    // Mask of dog
    const exampleMask = await fetch(
      "https://pub-1fb693cb11cc46b2b2f656f51e015a2c.r2.dev/dog-mask.png"
    );


    const inputs = {
      prompt: "Change to a lion",
      image: [...new Uint8Array(await exampleInputImage.arrayBuffer())],
      mask: [...new Uint8Array(await exampleMask.arrayBuffer())],
    };


    const response =
      await env.AI.run(
        "@cf/runwayml/stable-diffusion-v1-5-inpainting",
        inputs
      );


    return new Response(response, {
      headers: {
        "content-type": "image/png",
      },
    });
  },
} satisfies ExportedHandler<Env>;

Parameters

prompt
stringrequiredminLength: 1A text description of the image you want to generate
negative_prompt
stringText describing elements to avoid in the generated image
height
integerminimum: 256maximum: 2048The height of the generated image in pixels
width
integerminimum: 256maximum: 2048The width of the generated image in pixels
image_b64
stringFor use with img2img tasks. A base64-encoded string of the input image
num_steps
integerdefault: 20maximum: 20The number of diffusion steps; higher values can improve quality but take longer
strength
numberdefault: 1A value between 0 and 1 indicating how strongly to apply the transformation during img2img tasks; lower values make the output closer to the input image
guidance
numberdefault: 7.5Controls how closely the generated image should adhere to the prompt; higher values make the image more aligned with the prompt
seed
integerRandom seed for reproducibility of the image generation

API Schemas

{
  "type": "object",
  "properties": {
    "prompt": {
      "type": "string",
      "minLength": 1,
      "description": "A text description of the image you want to generate"
    },
    "negative_prompt": {
      "type": "string",
      "description": "Text describing elements to avoid in the generated image"
    },
    "height": {
      "type": "integer",
      "minimum": 256,
      "maximum": 2048,
      "description": "The height of the generated image in pixels"
    },
    "width": {
      "type": "integer",
      "minimum": 256,
      "maximum": 2048,
      "description": "The width of the generated image in pixels"
    },
    "image": {
      "type": "array",
      "description": "For use with img2img tasks. An array of integers that represent the image data constrained to 8-bit unsigned integer values",
      "items": {
        "type": "number",
        "description": "A value between 0 and 255"
      }
    },
    "image_b64": {
      "type": "string",
      "description": "For use with img2img tasks. A base64-encoded string of the input image"
    },
    "mask": {
      "type": "array",
      "description": "An array representing An array of integers that represent mask image data for inpainting constrained to 8-bit unsigned integer values",
      "items": {
        "type": "number",
        "description": "A value between 0 and 255"
      }
    },
    "num_steps": {
      "type": "integer",
      "default": 20,
      "maximum": 20,
      "description": "The number of diffusion steps; higher values can improve quality but take longer"
    },
    "strength": {
      "type": "number",
      "default": 1,
      "description": "A value between 0 and 1 indicating how strongly to apply the transformation during img2img tasks; lower values make the output closer to the input image"
    },
    "guidance": {
      "type": "number",
      "default": 7.5,
      "description": "Controls how closely the generated image should adhere to the prompt; higher values make the image more aligned with the prompt"
    },
    "seed": {
      "type": "integer",
      "description": "Random seed for reproducibility of the image generation"
    }
  },
  "required": [
    "prompt"
  ]
}