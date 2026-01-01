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nemotron-3-120b-a12b

Text GenerationNVIDIAHosted

NVIDIA Nemotron 3 Super is a hybrid MoE model with leading accuracy for multi-agent applications and specialized agentic AI systems.

Model Info
Context Window256,000 tokens
Terms and Licenselink
Function calling Yes
ReasoningYes
Unit Pricing$0.50 per M input tokens, $1.50 per M output tokens

Playground

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Usage

TypeScript
export interface Env {
  AI: Ai;
}


export default {
  async fetch(request, env): Promise<Response> {


    const messages = [
      { role: "system", content: "You are a friendly assistant" },
      {
        role: "user",
        content: "What is the origin of the phrase Hello, World",
      },
    ];


    const stream = await env.AI.run("@cf/nvidia/nemotron-3-120b-a12b", {
      messages,
      stream: true,
    });


    return new Response(stream, {
      headers: { "content-type": "text/event-stream" },
    });
  },
} satisfies ExportedHandler<Env>;

Parameters

Synchronous — Send a request and receive a complete response
prompt
stringrequiredminLength: 1The input text prompt for the model to generate a response.
model
stringID of the model to use (e.g. '@cf/zai-org/glm-4.7-flash, etc').
frequency_penalty
number | nullPenalizes new tokens based on their existing frequency in the text so far.
logit_bias
object | nullModify the likelihood of specified tokens appearing in the completion. Maps token IDs to bias values from -100 to 100.
logprobs
boolean | nullWhether to return log probabilities of the output tokens.
top_logprobs
integer | nullHow many top log probabilities to return at each token position (0-20). Requires logprobs=true.
max_tokens
integer | nullDeprecated in favor of max_completion_tokens. The maximum number of tokens to generate.
max_completion_tokens
integer | nullAn upper bound for the number of tokens that can be generated for a completion.
metadata
object | nullSet of 16 key-value pairs that can be attached to the object.
modalities
array | nullOutput types requested from the model (e.g. ['text'] or ['text', 'audio']).
n
integer | nullHow many chat completion choices to generate for each input message.
parallel_tool_calls
booleandefault: trueWhether to enable parallel function calling during tool use.
presence_penalty
number | nullPenalizes new tokens based on whether they appear in the text so far.
reasoning_effort
string | nullConstrains effort on reasoning for reasoning models (o1, o3-mini, etc.).
seed
integer | nullIf specified, the system will make a best effort to sample deterministically.
service_tier
string | nullSpecifies the processing type used for serving the request.
store
boolean | nullWhether to store the output for model distillation / evals.
stream
boolean | nullIf true, partial message deltas will be sent as server-sent events.
temperature
number | nullSampling temperature between 0 and 2.
top_p
number | nullNucleus sampling: considers the results of the tokens with top_p probability mass.
user
stringA unique identifier representing your end-user, for abuse monitoring.
Streaming — Send a request with `stream: true` and receive server-sent events
prompt
stringrequiredminLength: 1The input text prompt for the model to generate a response.
model
stringID of the model to use (e.g. '@cf/zai-org/glm-4.7-flash, etc').
frequency_penalty
number | nullPenalizes new tokens based on their existing frequency in the text so far.
logit_bias
object | nullModify the likelihood of specified tokens appearing in the completion. Maps token IDs to bias values from -100 to 100.
logprobs
boolean | nullWhether to return log probabilities of the output tokens.
top_logprobs
integer | nullHow many top log probabilities to return at each token position (0-20). Requires logprobs=true.
max_tokens
integer | nullDeprecated in favor of max_completion_tokens. The maximum number of tokens to generate.
max_completion_tokens
integer | nullAn upper bound for the number of tokens that can be generated for a completion.
metadata
object | nullSet of 16 key-value pairs that can be attached to the object.
modalities
array | nullOutput types requested from the model (e.g. ['text'] or ['text', 'audio']).
n
integer | nullHow many chat completion choices to generate for each input message.
parallel_tool_calls
booleandefault: trueWhether to enable parallel function calling during tool use.
presence_penalty
number | nullPenalizes new tokens based on whether they appear in the text so far.
reasoning_effort
string | nullConstrains effort on reasoning for reasoning models (o1, o3-mini, etc.).
seed
integer | nullIf specified, the system will make a best effort to sample deterministically.
service_tier
string | nullSpecifies the processing type used for serving the request.
store
boolean | nullWhether to store the output for model distillation / evals.
stream
boolean | nullIf true, partial message deltas will be sent as server-sent events.
temperature
number | nullSampling temperature between 0 and 2.
top_p
number | nullNucleus sampling: considers the results of the tokens with top_p probability mass.
user
stringA unique identifier representing your end-user, for abuse monitoring.

API Schemas (Raw)

Synchronous — Send a request and receive a complete response 
{
  "title": "Prompt",
  "properties": {
    "prompt": {
      "type": "string",
      "minLength": 1,
      "description": "The input text prompt for the model to generate a response."
    },
    "model": {
      "type": "string",
      "description": "ID of the model to use (e.g. '@cf/zai-org/glm-4.7-flash, etc')."
    },
    "audio": {
      "anyOf": [
        {
          "type": "object",
          "description": "Parameters for audio output. Required when modalities includes 'audio'.",
          "properties": {
            "voice": {
              "oneOf": [
                {
                  "type": "string"
                },
                {
                  "type": "object",
                  "properties": {
                    "id": {
                      "type": "string"
                    }
                  },
                  "required": [
                    "id"
                  ]
                }
              ]
            },
            "format": {
              "type": "string",
              "enum": [
                "wav",
                "aac",
                "mp3",
                "flac",
                "opus",
                "pcm16"
              ]
            }
          },
          "required": [
            "voice",
            "format"
          ]
        }
      ]
    },
    "frequency_penalty": {
      "anyOf": [
        {
          "type": "number",
          "minimum": -2,
          "maximum": 2
        },
        {
          "type": "null"
        }
      ],
      "default": 0,
      "description": "Penalizes new tokens based on their existing frequency in the text so far."
    },
    "logit_bias": {
      "anyOf": [
        {
          "type": "object"
        },
        {
          "type": "null"
        }
      ],
      "description": "Modify the likelihood of specified tokens appearing in the completion. Maps token IDs to bias values from -100 to 100."
    },
    "logprobs": {
      "anyOf": [
        {
          "type": "boolean"
        },
        {
          "type": "null"
        }
      ],
      "default": false,
      "description": "Whether to return log probabilities of the output tokens."
    },
    "top_logprobs": {
      "anyOf": [
        {
          "type": "integer",
          "minimum": 0,
          "maximum": 20
        },
        {
          "type": "null"
        }
      ],
      "description": "How many top log probabilities to return at each token position (0-20). Requires logprobs=true."
    },
    "max_tokens": {
      "anyOf": [
        {
          "type": "integer"
        },
        {
          "type": "null"
        }
      ],
      "description": "Deprecated in favor of max_completion_tokens. The maximum number of tokens to generate."
    },
    "max_completion_tokens": {
      "anyOf": [
        {
          "type": "integer"
        },
        {
          "type": "null"
        }
      ],
      "description": "An upper bound for the number of tokens that can be generated for a completion."
    },
    "metadata": {
      "anyOf": [
        {
          "type": "object"
        },
        {
          "type": "null"
        }
      ],
      "description": "Set of 16 key-value pairs that can be attached to the object."
    },
    "modalities": {
      "anyOf": [
        {
          "type": "array",
          "items": {
            "type": "string",
            "enum": [
              "text",
              "audio"
            ]
          }
        },
        {
          "type": "null"
        }
      ],
      "description": "Output types requested from the model (e.g. ['text'] or ['text', 'audio'])."
    },
    "n": {
      "anyOf": [
        {
          "type": "integer",
          "minimum": 1,
          "maximum": 128
        },
        {
          "type": "null"
        }
      ],
      "default": 1,
      "description": "How many chat completion choices to generate for each input message."
    },
    "parallel_tool_calls": {
      "type": "boolean",
      "default": true,
      "description": "Whether to enable parallel function calling during tool use."
    },
    "prediction": {
      "anyOf": [
        {
          "type": "object",
          "properties": {
            "type": {
              "type": "string",
              "enum": [
                "content"
              ]
            },
            "content": {
              "anyOf": [
                {
                  "type": "string"
                },
                {
                  "type": "array",
                  "items": {
                    "type": "object",
                    "properties": {
                      "type": {
                        "type": "string",
                        "enum": [
                          "text"
                        ]
                      },
                      "text": {
                        "type": "string"
                      }
                    },
                    "required": [
                      "type",
                      "text"
                    ]
                  }
                }
              ]
            }
          },
          "required": [
            "type",
            "content"
          ]
        }
      ]
    },
    "presence_penalty": {
      "anyOf": [
        {
          "type": "number",
          "minimum": -2,
          "maximum": 2
        },
        {
          "type": "null"
        }
      ],
      "default": 0,
      "description": "Penalizes new tokens based on whether they appear in the text so far."
    },
    "reasoning_effort": {
      "anyOf": [
        {
          "type": "string",
          "enum": [
            "low",
            "medium",
            "high"
          ]
        },
        {
          "type": "null"
        }
      ],
      "description": "Constrains effort on reasoning for reasoning models (o1, o3-mini, etc.)."
    },
    "chat_template_kwargs": {
      "type": "object",
      "properties": {
        "enable_thinking": {
          "type": "boolean",
          "default": true,
          "description": "Whether to enable reasoning, enabled by default."
        },
        "clear_thinking": {
          "type": "boolean",
          "default": false,
          "description": "If false, preserves reasoning context between turns."
        }
      }
    },
    "response_format": {
      "anyOf": [
        {
          "description": "Specifies the format the model must output.",
          "oneOf": [
            {
              "type": "object",
              "properties": {
                "type": {
                  "type": "string",
                  "enum": [
                    "text"
                  ]
                }
              },
              "required": [
                "type"
              ]
            },
            {
              "type": "object",
              "properties": {
                "type": {
                  "type": "string",
                  "enum": [
                    "json_object"
                  ]
                }
              },
              "required": [
                "type"
              ]
            },
            {
              "type": "object",
              "properties": {
                "type": {
                  "type": "string",
                  "enum": [
                    "json_schema"
                  ]
                },
                "json_schema": {
                  "type": "object",
                  "properties": {
                    "name": {
                      "type": "string"
                    },
                    "description": {
                      "type": "string"
                    },
                    "schema": {
                      "type": "object"
                    },
                    "strict": {
                      "anyOf": [
                        {
                          "type": "boolean"
                        },
                        {
                          "type": "null"
                        }
                      ]
                    }
                  },
                  "required": [
                    "name"
                  ]
                }
              },
              "required": [
                "type",
                "json_schema"
              ]
            }
          ]
        }
      ]
    },
    "seed": {
      "anyOf": [
        {
          "type": "integer"
        },
        {
          "type": "null"
        }
      ],
      "description": "If specified, the system will make a best effort to sample deterministically."
    },
    "service_tier": {
      "anyOf": [
        {
          "type": "string",
          "enum": [
            "auto",
            "default",
            "flex",
            "scale",
            "priority"
          ]
        },
        {
          "type": "null"
        }
      ],
      "default": "auto",
      "description": "Specifies the processing type used for serving the request."
    },
    "stop": {
      "description": "Up to 4 sequences where the API will stop generating further tokens.",
      "anyOf": [
        {
          "type": "null"
        },
        {
          "type": "string"
        },
        {
          "type": "array",
          "items": {
            "type": "string"
          },
          "minItems": 1,
          "maxItems": 4
        }
      ]
    },
    "store": {
      "anyOf": [
        {
          "type": "boolean"
        },
        {
          "type": "null"
        }
      ],
      "default": false,
      "description": "Whether to store the output for model distillation / evals."
    },
    "stream": {
      "anyOf": [
        {
          "type": "boolean"
        },
        {
          "type": "null"
        }
      ],
      "default": false,
      "description": "If true, partial message deltas will be sent as server-sent events."
    },
    "stream_options": {
      "anyOf": [
        {
          "type": "object",
          "properties": {
            "include_usage": {
              "type": "boolean"
            },
            "include_obfuscation": {
              "type": "boolean"
            }
          }
        }
      ]
    },
    "temperature": {
      "anyOf": [
        {
          "type": "number",
          "minimum": 0,
          "maximum": 2
        },
        {
          "type": "null"
        }
      ],
      "default": 1,
      "description": "Sampling temperature between 0 and 2."
    },
    "tool_choice": {
      "anyOf": [
        {
          "description": "Controls which (if any) tool is called by the model. 'none' = no tools, 'auto' = model decides, 'required' = must call a tool.",
          "oneOf": [
            {
              "type": "string",
              "enum": [
                "none",
                "auto",
                "required"
              ]
            },
            {
              "type": "object",
              "description": "Force a specific function tool.",
              "properties": {
                "type": {
                  "type": "string",
                  "enum": [
                    "function"
                  ]
                },
                "function": {
                  "type": "object",
                  "properties": {
                    "name": {
                      "type": "string"
                    }
                  },
                  "required": [
                    "name"
                  ]
                }
              },
              "required": [
                "type",
                "function"
              ]
            },
            {
              "type": "object",
              "description": "Force a specific custom tool.",
              "properties": {
                "type": {
                  "type": "string",
                  "enum": [
                    "custom"
                  ]
                },
                "custom": {
                  "type": "object",
                  "properties": {
                    "name": {
                      "type": "string"
                    }
                  },
                  "required": [
                    "name"
                  ]
                }
              },
              "required": [
                "type",
                "custom"
              ]
            },
            {
              "type": "object",
              "description": "Constrain to an allowed subset of tools.",
              "properties": {
                "type": {
                  "type": "string",
                  "enum": [
                    "allowed_tools"
                  ]
                },
                "allowed_tools": {
                  "type": "object",
                  "properties": {
                    "mode": {
                      "type": "string",
                      "enum": [
                        "auto",
                        "required"
                      ]
                    },
                    "tools": {
                      "type": "array",
                      "items": {
                        "type": "object"
                      }
                    }
                  },
                  "required": [
                    "mode",
                    "tools"
                  ]
                }
              },
              "required": [
                "type",
                "allowed_tools"
              ]
            }
          ]
        }
      ]
    },
    "tools": {
      "type": "array",
      "description": "A list of tools the model may call.",
      "items": {
        "oneOf": [
          {
            "type": "object",
            "properties": {
              "type": {
                "type": "string",
                "enum": [
                  "function"
                ]
              },
              "function": {
                "type": "object",
                "properties": {
                  "name": {
                    "type": "string",
                    "description": "The name of the function to be called."
                  },
                  "description": {
                    "type": "string",
                    "description": "A description of what the function does."
                  },
                  "parameters": {
                    "type": "object",
                    "description": "The parameters the function accepts, described as a JSON Schema object."
                  },
                  "strict": {
                    "anyOf": [
                      {
                        "type": "boolean"
                      },
                      {
                        "type": "null"
                      }
                    ],
                    "default": false,
                    "description": "Whether to enable strict schema adherence."
                  }
                },
                "required": [
                  "name"
                ]
              }
            },
            "required": [
              "type",
              "function"
            ]
          },
          {
            "type": "object",
            "properties": {
              "type": {
                "type": "string",
                "enum": [
                  "custom"
                ]
              },
              "custom": {
                "type": "object",
                "properties": {
                  "name": {
                    "type": "string"
                  },
                  "description": {
                    "type": "string"
                  },
                  "format": {
                    "oneOf": [
                      {
                        "type": "object",
                        "properties": {
                          "type": {
                            "type": "string",
                            "enum": [
                              "text"
                            ]
                          }
                        },
                        "required": [
                          "type"
                        ]
                      },
                      {
                        "type": "object",
                        "properties": {
                          "type": {
                            "type": "string",
                            "enum": [
                              "grammar"
                            ]
                          },
                          "grammar": {
                            "type": "object",
                            "properties": {
                              "definition": {
                                "type": "string"
                              },
                              "syntax": {
                                "type": "string",
                                "enum": [
                                  "lark",
                                  "regex"
                                ]
                              }
                            },
                            "required": [
                              "definition",
                              "syntax"
                            ]
                          }
                        },
                        "required": [
                          "type",
                          "grammar"
                        ]
                      }
                    ]
                  }
                },
                "required": [
                  "name"
                ]
              }
            },
            "required": [
              "type",
              "custom"
            ]
          }
        ]
      }
    },
    "top_p": {
      "anyOf": [
        {
          "type": "number",
          "minimum": 0,
          "maximum": 1
        },
        {
          "type": "null"
        }
      ],
      "default": 1,
      "description": "Nucleus sampling: considers the results of the tokens with top_p probability mass."
    },
    "user": {
      "type": "string",
      "description": "A unique identifier representing your end-user, for abuse monitoring."
    },
    "web_search_options": {
      "anyOf": [
        {
          "type": "object",
          "description": "Options for the web search tool (when using built-in web search).",
          "properties": {
            "search_context_size": {
              "type": "string",
              "enum": [
                "low",
                "medium",
                "high"
              ],
              "default": "medium"
            },
            "user_location": {
              "type": "object",
              "properties": {
                "type": {
                  "type": "string",
                  "enum": [
                    "approximate"
                  ]
                },
                "approximate": {
                  "type": "object",
                  "properties": {
                    "city": {
                      "type": "string"
                    },
                    "country": {
                      "type": "string"
                    },
                    "region": {
                      "type": "string"
                    },
                    "timezone": {
                      "type": "string"
                    }
                  }
                }
              },
              "required": [
                "type",
                "approximate"
              ]
            }
          }
        }
      ]
    },
    "function_call": {
      "anyOf": [
        {
          "type": "string",
          "enum": [
            "none",
            "auto"
          ]
        },
        {
          "type": "object",
          "properties": {
            "name": {
              "type": "string"
            }
          },
          "required": [
            "name"
          ]
        }
      ]
    },
    "functions": {
      "type": "array",
      "items": {
        "type": "object",
        "properties": {
          "name": {
            "type": "string",
            "description": "The name of the function to be called."
          },
          "description": {
            "type": "string",
            "description": "A description of what the function does."
          },
          "parameters": {
            "type": "object",
            "description": "The parameters the function accepts, described as a JSON Schema object."
          },
          "strict": {
            "anyOf": [
              {
                "type": "boolean"
              },
              {
                "type": "null"
              }
            ],
            "default": false,
            "description": "Whether to enable strict schema adherence."
          }
        },
        "required": [
          "name"
        ]
      },
      "minItems": 1,
      "maxItems": 128
    }
  },
  "required": [
    "prompt"
  ]
}
Streaming — Send a request with `stream: true` and receive server-sent events 
{
  "title": "Prompt",
  "properties": {
    "prompt": {
      "type": "string",
      "minLength": 1,
      "description": "The input text prompt for the model to generate a response."
    },
    "model": {
      "type": "string",
      "description": "ID of the model to use (e.g. '@cf/zai-org/glm-4.7-flash, etc')."
    },
    "audio": {
      "anyOf": [
        {
          "type": "object",
          "description": "Parameters for audio output. Required when modalities includes 'audio'.",
          "properties": {
            "voice": {
              "oneOf": [
                {
                  "type": "string"
                },
                {
                  "type": "object",
                  "properties": {
                    "id": {
                      "type": "string"
                    }
                  },
                  "required": [
                    "id"
                  ]
                }
              ]
            },
            "format": {
              "type": "string",
              "enum": [
                "wav",
                "aac",
                "mp3",
                "flac",
                "opus",
                "pcm16"
              ]
            }
          },
          "required": [
            "voice",
            "format"
          ]
        }
      ]
    },
    "frequency_penalty": {
      "anyOf": [
        {
          "type": "number",
          "minimum": -2,
          "maximum": 2
        },
        {
          "type": "null"
        }
      ],
      "default": 0,
      "description": "Penalizes new tokens based on their existing frequency in the text so far."
    },
    "logit_bias": {
      "anyOf": [
        {
          "type": "object"
        },
        {
          "type": "null"
        }
      ],
      "description": "Modify the likelihood of specified tokens appearing in the completion. Maps token IDs to bias values from -100 to 100."
    },
    "logprobs": {
      "anyOf": [
        {
          "type": "boolean"
        },
        {
          "type": "null"
        }
      ],
      "default": false,
      "description": "Whether to return log probabilities of the output tokens."
    },
    "top_logprobs": {
      "anyOf": [
        {
          "type": "integer",
          "minimum": 0,
          "maximum": 20
        },
        {
          "type": "null"
        }
      ],
      "description": "How many top log probabilities to return at each token position (0-20). Requires logprobs=true."
    },
    "max_tokens": {
      "anyOf": [
        {
          "type": "integer"
        },
        {
          "type": "null"
        }
      ],
      "description": "Deprecated in favor of max_completion_tokens. The maximum number of tokens to generate."
    },
    "max_completion_tokens": {
      "anyOf": [
        {
          "type": "integer"
        },
        {
          "type": "null"
        }
      ],
      "description": "An upper bound for the number of tokens that can be generated for a completion."
    },
    "metadata": {
      "anyOf": [
        {
          "type": "object"
        },
        {
          "type": "null"
        }
      ],
      "description": "Set of 16 key-value pairs that can be attached to the object."
    },
    "modalities": {
      "anyOf": [
        {
          "type": "array",
          "items": {
            "type": "string",
            "enum": [
              "text",
              "audio"
            ]
          }
        },
        {
          "type": "null"
        }
      ],
      "description": "Output types requested from the model (e.g. ['text'] or ['text', 'audio'])."
    },
    "n": {
      "anyOf": [
        {
          "type": "integer",
          "minimum": 1,
          "maximum": 128
        },
        {
          "type": "null"
        }
      ],
      "default": 1,
      "description": "How many chat completion choices to generate for each input message."
    },
    "parallel_tool_calls": {
      "type": "boolean",
      "default": true,
      "description": "Whether to enable parallel function calling during tool use."
    },
    "prediction": {
      "anyOf": [
        {
          "type": "object",
          "properties": {
            "type": {
              "type": "string",
              "enum": [
                "content"
              ]
            },
            "content": {
              "anyOf": [
                {
                  "type": "string"
                },
                {
                  "type": "array",
                  "items": {
                    "type": "object",
                    "properties": {
                      "type": {
                        "type": "string",
                        "enum": [
                          "text"
                        ]
                      },
                      "text": {
                        "type": "string"
                      }
                    },
                    "required": [
                      "type",
                      "text"
                    ]
                  }
                }
              ]
            }
          },
          "required": [
            "type",
            "content"
          ]
        }
      ]
    },
    "presence_penalty": {
      "anyOf": [
        {
          "type": "number",
          "minimum": -2,
          "maximum": 2
        },
        {
          "type": "null"
        }
      ],
      "default": 0,
      "description": "Penalizes new tokens based on whether they appear in the text so far."
    },
    "reasoning_effort": {
      "anyOf": [
        {
          "type": "string",
          "enum": [
            "low",
            "medium",
            "high"
          ]
        },
        {
          "type": "null"
        }
      ],
      "description": "Constrains effort on reasoning for reasoning models (o1, o3-mini, etc.)."
    },
    "chat_template_kwargs": {
      "type": "object",
      "properties": {
        "enable_thinking": {
          "type": "boolean",
          "default": true,
          "description": "Whether to enable reasoning, enabled by default."
        },
        "clear_thinking": {
          "type": "boolean",
          "default": false,
          "description": "If false, preserves reasoning context between turns."
        }
      }
    },
    "response_format": {
      "anyOf": [
        {
          "description": "Specifies the format the model must output.",
          "oneOf": [
            {
              "type": "object",
              "properties": {
                "type": {
                  "type": "string",
                  "enum": [
                    "text"
                  ]
                }
              },
              "required": [
                "type"
              ]
            },
            {
              "type": "object",
              "properties": {
                "type": {
                  "type": "string",
                  "enum": [
                    "json_object"
                  ]
                }
              },
              "required": [
                "type"
              ]
            },
            {
              "type": "object",
              "properties": {
                "type": {
                  "type": "string",
                  "enum": [
                    "json_schema"
                  ]
                },
                "json_schema": {
                  "type": "object",
                  "properties": {
                    "name": {
                      "type": "string"
                    },
                    "description": {
                      "type": "string"
                    },
                    "schema": {
                      "type": "object"
                    },
                    "strict": {
                      "anyOf": [
                        {
                          "type": "boolean"
                        },
                        {
                          "type": "null"
                        }
                      ]
                    }
                  },
                  "required": [
                    "name"
                  ]
                }
              },
              "required": [
                "type",
                "json_schema"
              ]
            }
          ]
        }
      ]
    },
    "seed": {
      "anyOf": [
        {
          "type": "integer"
        },
        {
          "type": "null"
        }
      ],
      "description": "If specified, the system will make a best effort to sample deterministically."
    },
    "service_tier": {
      "anyOf": [
        {
          "type": "string",
          "enum": [
            "auto",
            "default",
            "flex",
            "scale",
            "priority"
          ]
        },
        {
          "type": "null"
        }
      ],
      "default": "auto",
      "description": "Specifies the processing type used for serving the request."
    },
    "stop": {
      "description": "Up to 4 sequences where the API will stop generating further tokens.",
      "anyOf": [
        {
          "type": "null"
        },
        {
          "type": "string"
        },
        {
          "type": "array",
          "items": {
            "type": "string"
          },
          "minItems": 1,
          "maxItems": 4
        }
      ]
    },
    "store": {
      "anyOf": [
        {
          "type": "boolean"
        },
        {
          "type": "null"
        }
      ],
      "default": false,
      "description": "Whether to store the output for model distillation / evals."
    },
    "stream": {
      "anyOf": [
        {
          "type": "boolean"
        },
        {
          "type": "null"
        }
      ],
      "default": false,
      "description": "If true, partial message deltas will be sent as server-sent events."
    },
    "stream_options": {
      "anyOf": [
        {
          "type": "object",
          "properties": {
            "include_usage": {
              "type": "boolean"
            },
            "include_obfuscation": {
              "type": "boolean"
            }
          }
        }
      ]
    },
    "temperature": {
      "anyOf": [
        {
          "type": "number",
          "minimum": 0,
          "maximum": 2
        },
        {
          "type": "null"
        }
      ],
      "default": 1,
      "description": "Sampling temperature between 0 and 2."
    },
    "tool_choice": {
      "anyOf": [
        {
          "description": "Controls which (if any) tool is called by the model. 'none' = no tools, 'auto' = model decides, 'required' = must call a tool.",
          "oneOf": [
            {
              "type": "string",
              "enum": [
                "none",
                "auto",
                "required"
              ]
            },
            {
              "type": "object",
              "description": "Force a specific function tool.",
              "properties": {
                "type": {
                  "type": "string",
                  "enum": [
                    "function"
                  ]
                },
                "function": {
                  "type": "object",
                  "properties": {
                    "name": {
                      "type": "string"
                    }
                  },
                  "required": [
                    "name"
                  ]
                }
              },
              "required": [
                "type",
                "function"
              ]
            },
            {
              "type": "object",
              "description": "Force a specific custom tool.",
              "properties": {
                "type": {
                  "type": "string",
                  "enum": [
                    "custom"
                  ]
                },
                "custom": {
                  "type": "object",
                  "properties": {
                    "name": {
                      "type": "string"
                    }
                  },
                  "required": [
                    "name"
                  ]
                }
              },
              "required": [
                "type",
                "custom"
              ]
            },
            {
              "type": "object",
              "description": "Constrain to an allowed subset of tools.",
              "properties": {
                "type": {
                  "type": "string",
                  "enum": [
                    "allowed_tools"
                  ]
                },
                "allowed_tools": {
                  "type": "object",
                  "properties": {
                    "mode": {
                      "type": "string",
                      "enum": [
                        "auto",
                        "required"
                      ]
                    },
                    "tools": {
                      "type": "array",
                      "items": {
                        "type": "object"
                      }
                    }
                  },
                  "required": [
                    "mode",
                    "tools"
                  ]
                }
              },
              "required": [
                "type",
                "allowed_tools"
              ]
            }
          ]
        }
      ]
    },
    "tools": {
      "type": "array",
      "description": "A list of tools the model may call.",
      "items": {
        "oneOf": [
          {
            "type": "object",
            "properties": {
              "type": {
                "type": "string",
                "enum": [
                  "function"
                ]
              },
              "function": {
                "type": "object",
                "properties": {
                  "name": {
                    "type": "string",
                    "description": "The name of the function to be called."
                  },
                  "description": {
                    "type": "string",
                    "description": "A description of what the function does."
                  },
                  "parameters": {
                    "type": "object",
                    "description": "The parameters the function accepts, described as a JSON Schema object."
                  },
                  "strict": {
                    "anyOf": [
                      {
                        "type": "boolean"
                      },
                      {
                        "type": "null"
                      }
                    ],
                    "default": false,
                    "description": "Whether to enable strict schema adherence."
                  }
                },
                "required": [
                  "name"
                ]
              }
            },
            "required": [
              "type",
              "function"
            ]
          },
          {
            "type": "object",
            "properties": {
              "type": {
                "type": "string",
                "enum": [
                  "custom"
                ]
              },
              "custom": {
                "type": "object",
                "properties": {
                  "name": {
                    "type": "string"
                  },
                  "description": {
                    "type": "string"
                  },
                  "format": {
                    "oneOf": [
                      {
                        "type": "object",
                        "properties": {
                          "type": {
                            "type": "string",
                            "enum": [
                              "text"
                            ]
                          }
                        },
                        "required": [
                          "type"
                        ]
                      },
                      {
                        "type": "object",
                        "properties": {
                          "type": {
                            "type": "string",
                            "enum": [
                              "grammar"
                            ]
                          },
                          "grammar": {
                            "type": "object",
                            "properties": {
                              "definition": {
                                "type": "string"
                              },
                              "syntax": {
                                "type": "string",
                                "enum": [
                                  "lark",
                                  "regex"
                                ]
                              }
                            },
                            "required": [
                              "definition",
                              "syntax"
                            ]
                          }
                        },
                        "required": [
                          "type",
                          "grammar"
                        ]
                      }
                    ]
                  }
                },
                "required": [
                  "name"
                ]
              }
            },
            "required": [
              "type",
              "custom"
            ]
          }
        ]
      }
    },
    "top_p": {
      "anyOf": [
        {
          "type": "number",
          "minimum": 0,
          "maximum": 1
        },
        {
          "type": "null"
        }
      ],
      "default": 1,
      "description": "Nucleus sampling: considers the results of the tokens with top_p probability mass."
    },
    "user": {
      "type": "string",
      "description": "A unique identifier representing your end-user, for abuse monitoring."
    },
    "web_search_options": {
      "anyOf": [
        {
          "type": "object",
          "description": "Options for the web search tool (when using built-in web search).",
          "properties": {
            "search_context_size": {
              "type": "string",
              "enum": [
                "low",
                "medium",
                "high"
              ],
              "default": "medium"
            },
            "user_location": {
              "type": "object",
              "properties": {
                "type": {
                  "type": "string",
                  "enum": [
                    "approximate"
                  ]
                },
                "approximate": {
                  "type": "object",
                  "properties": {
                    "city": {
                      "type": "string"
                    },
                    "country": {
                      "type": "string"
                    },
                    "region": {
                      "type": "string"
                    },
                    "timezone": {
                      "type": "string"
                    }
                  }
                }
              },
              "required": [
                "type",
                "approximate"
              ]
            }
          }
        }
      ]
    },
    "function_call": {
      "anyOf": [
        {
          "type": "string",
          "enum": [
            "none",
            "auto"
          ]
        },
        {
          "type": "object",
          "properties": {
            "name": {
              "type": "string"
            }
          },
          "required": [
            "name"
          ]
        }
      ]
    },
    "functions": {
      "type": "array",
      "items": {
        "type": "object",
        "properties": {
          "name": {
            "type": "string",
            "description": "The name of the function to be called."
          },
          "description": {
            "type": "string",
            "description": "A description of what the function does."
          },
          "parameters": {
            "type": "object",
            "description": "The parameters the function accepts, described as a JSON Schema object."
          },
          "strict": {
            "anyOf": [
              {
                "type": "boolean"
              },
              {
                "type": "null"
              }
            ],
            "default": false,
            "description": "Whether to enable strict schema adherence."
          }
        },
        "required": [
          "name"
        ]
      },
      "minItems": 1,
      "maxItems": 128
    }
  },
  "required": [
    "prompt"
  ]
}