kimi-k2.6Text Generation • Moonshot AI • Hosted
Kimi K2.6 is a frontier-scale open-source 1T parameter model with a 262.1k context window, multi-turn tool calling, vision inputs, and structured outputs for agentic workloads.
|Model Info
|Context Window ↗
|262,144 tokens
|Terms and License
|link ↗
|Function calling ↗
|Yes
|Reasoning
|Yes
|Vision
|Yes
|Unit Pricing
|$0.95 per M input tokens, $0.16 per M cached input tokens, $4.00 per M output tokens
Playground
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Usage
Parameters
Synchronous — Send a request and receive a complete response
stringrequiredminLength: 1The input text prompt for the model to generate a response.
stringID of the model to use (e.g. '@cf/zai-org/glm-4.7-flash, etc').
objectParameters for audio output. Required when modalities includes 'audio'.
number | nullPenalizes new tokens based on their existing frequency in the text so far.
object | nullModify the likelihood of specified tokens appearing in the completion. Maps token IDs to bias values from -100 to 100.
boolean | nullWhether to return log probabilities of the output tokens.
integer | nullHow many top log probabilities to return at each token position (0-20). Requires logprobs=true.
integer | nullDeprecated in favor of max_completion_tokens. The maximum number of tokens to generate.
integer | nullAn upper bound for the number of tokens that can be generated for a completion.
object | nullSet of 16 key-value pairs that can be attached to the object.
array | nullOutput types requested from the model (e.g. ['text'] or ['text', 'audio']).
integer | nullHow many chat completion choices to generate for each input message.
booleandefault: trueWhether to enable parallel function calling during tool use.
object
number | nullPenalizes new tokens based on whether they appear in the text so far.
string | nullConstrains effort on reasoning for reasoning models (o1, o3-mini, etc.).
object
one ofSpecifies the format the model must output.
integer | nullIf specified, the system will make a best effort to sample deterministically.
string | nullSpecifies the processing type used for serving the request.
one of
boolean | nullWhether to store the output for model distillation / evals.
boolean | nullIf true, partial message deltas will be sent as server-sent events.
object
number | nullSampling temperature between 0 and 2.
one ofControls which (if any) tool is called by the model. 'none' = no tools, 'auto' = model decides, 'required' = must call a tool.
arrayA list of tools the model may call.
number | nullNucleus sampling: considers the results of the tokens with top_p probability mass.
stringA unique identifier representing your end-user, for abuse monitoring.
objectOptions for the web search tool (when using built-in web search).
one of
arrayminItems: 1maxItems: 128
stringA unique identifier for the chat completion.
string
integerUnix timestamp (seconds) of when the completion was created.
stringThe model used for the chat completion.
arrayminItems: 1
object
string | null
string | null
Streaming — Send a request with `stream: true` and receive server-sent events
stringrequiredminLength: 1The input text prompt for the model to generate a response.
stringID of the model to use (e.g. '@cf/zai-org/glm-4.7-flash, etc').
objectParameters for audio output. Required when modalities includes 'audio'.
number | nullPenalizes new tokens based on their existing frequency in the text so far.
object | nullModify the likelihood of specified tokens appearing in the completion. Maps token IDs to bias values from -100 to 100.
boolean | nullWhether to return log probabilities of the output tokens.
integer | nullHow many top log probabilities to return at each token position (0-20). Requires logprobs=true.
integer | nullDeprecated in favor of max_completion_tokens. The maximum number of tokens to generate.
integer | nullAn upper bound for the number of tokens that can be generated for a completion.
object | nullSet of 16 key-value pairs that can be attached to the object.
array | nullOutput types requested from the model (e.g. ['text'] or ['text', 'audio']).
integer | nullHow many chat completion choices to generate for each input message.
booleandefault: trueWhether to enable parallel function calling during tool use.
object
number | nullPenalizes new tokens based on whether they appear in the text so far.
string | nullConstrains effort on reasoning for reasoning models (o1, o3-mini, etc.).
object
one ofSpecifies the format the model must output.
integer | nullIf specified, the system will make a best effort to sample deterministically.
string | nullSpecifies the processing type used for serving the request.
one of
boolean | nullWhether to store the output for model distillation / evals.
boolean | nullIf true, partial message deltas will be sent as server-sent events.
object
number | nullSampling temperature between 0 and 2.
one ofControls which (if any) tool is called by the model. 'none' = no tools, 'auto' = model decides, 'required' = must call a tool.
arrayA list of tools the model may call.
number | nullNucleus sampling: considers the results of the tokens with top_p probability mass.
stringA unique identifier representing your end-user, for abuse monitoring.
objectOptions for the web search tool (when using built-in web search).
one of
arrayminItems: 1maxItems: 128
string
text/event-stream
binary
Batch — Send multiple requests in a single API call
array
stringA unique identifier for the chat completion.
string
integerUnix timestamp (seconds) of when the completion was created.
stringThe model used for the chat completion.
arrayminItems: 1
object
string | null
string | null