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kimi-k2.5

Text GenerationMoonshot AIHosted

Kimi K2.5 is a frontier-scale open-source model with a 256k context window, multi-turn tool calling, vision inputs, and structured outputs for agentic workloads.

Model Info
Context Window256,000 tokens
Function calling Yes
ReasoningYes
VisionYes
BatchYes
Unit Pricing$0.60 per M input tokens, $0.10 per M cached input tokens, $3.00 per M output tokens

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Usage

TypeScript
export interface Env {
  AI: Ai;
}


export default {
  async fetch(request, env): Promise<Response> {


    const messages = [
      { role: "system", content: "You are a friendly assistant" },
      {
        role: "user",
        content: "What is the origin of the phrase Hello, World",
      },
    ];


    const stream = await env.AI.run("@cf/moonshotai/kimi-k2.5", {
      messages,
      stream: true,
    });


    return new Response(stream, {
      headers: { "content-type": "text/event-stream" },
    });
  },
} satisfies ExportedHandler<Env>;

Parameters

Synchronous — Send a request and receive a complete response
Input format
prompt
stringrequiredminLength: 1The input text prompt for the model to generate a response.
model
stringID of the model to use (e.g. '@cf/zai-org/glm-4.7-flash, etc').
frequency_penalty
number | nullPenalizes new tokens based on their existing frequency in the text so far.
logit_bias
object | nullModify the likelihood of specified tokens appearing in the completion. Maps token IDs to bias values from -100 to 100.
logprobs
boolean | nullWhether to return log probabilities of the output tokens.
top_logprobs
integer | nullHow many top log probabilities to return at each token position (0-20). Requires logprobs=true.
max_tokens
integer | nullDeprecated in favor of max_completion_tokens. The maximum number of tokens to generate.
max_completion_tokens
integer | nullAn upper bound for the number of tokens that can be generated for a completion.
metadata
object | nullSet of 16 key-value pairs that can be attached to the object.
modalities
array | nullOutput types requested from the model (e.g. ['text'] or ['text', 'audio']).
n
integer | nullHow many chat completion choices to generate for each input message.
parallel_tool_calls
booleandefault: trueWhether to enable parallel function calling during tool use.
presence_penalty
number | nullPenalizes new tokens based on whether they appear in the text so far.
reasoning_effort
string | nullConstrains effort on reasoning for reasoning models (o1, o3-mini, etc.).
seed
integer | nullIf specified, the system will make a best effort to sample deterministically.
service_tier
string | nullSpecifies the processing type used for serving the request.
store
boolean | nullWhether to store the output for model distillation / evals.
stream
boolean | nullIf true, partial message deltas will be sent as server-sent events.
temperature
number | nullSampling temperature between 0 and 2.
top_p
number | nullNucleus sampling: considers the results of the tokens with top_p probability mass.
user
stringA unique identifier representing your end-user, for abuse monitoring.
Streaming — Send a request with `stream: true` and receive server-sent events
Input format
prompt
stringrequiredminLength: 1The input text prompt for the model to generate a response.
model
stringID of the model to use (e.g. '@cf/zai-org/glm-4.7-flash, etc').
frequency_penalty
number | nullPenalizes new tokens based on their existing frequency in the text so far.
logit_bias
object | nullModify the likelihood of specified tokens appearing in the completion. Maps token IDs to bias values from -100 to 100.
logprobs
boolean | nullWhether to return log probabilities of the output tokens.
top_logprobs
integer | nullHow many top log probabilities to return at each token position (0-20). Requires logprobs=true.
max_tokens
integer | nullDeprecated in favor of max_completion_tokens. The maximum number of tokens to generate.
max_completion_tokens
integer | nullAn upper bound for the number of tokens that can be generated for a completion.
metadata
object | nullSet of 16 key-value pairs that can be attached to the object.
modalities
array | nullOutput types requested from the model (e.g. ['text'] or ['text', 'audio']).
n
integer | nullHow many chat completion choices to generate for each input message.
parallel_tool_calls
booleandefault: trueWhether to enable parallel function calling during tool use.
presence_penalty
number | nullPenalizes new tokens based on whether they appear in the text so far.
reasoning_effort
string | nullConstrains effort on reasoning for reasoning models (o1, o3-mini, etc.).
seed
integer | nullIf specified, the system will make a best effort to sample deterministically.
service_tier
string | nullSpecifies the processing type used for serving the request.
store
boolean | nullWhether to store the output for model distillation / evals.
stream
boolean | nullIf true, partial message deltas will be sent as server-sent events.
temperature
number | nullSampling temperature between 0 and 2.
top_p
number | nullNucleus sampling: considers the results of the tokens with top_p probability mass.
user
stringA unique identifier representing your end-user, for abuse monitoring.
Batch — Send multiple requests in a single API call

API Schemas (Raw)

Synchronous — Send a request and receive a complete response 
{
  "type": "object",
  "oneOf": [
    {
      "title": "Prompt",
      "properties": {
        "prompt": {
          "type": "string",
          "minLength": 1,
          "description": "The input text prompt for the model to generate a response."
        },
        "model": {
          "type": "string",
          "description": "ID of the model to use (e.g. '@cf/zai-org/glm-4.7-flash, etc')."
        },
        "audio": {
          "anyOf": [
            {
              "type": "object",
              "description": "Parameters for audio output. Required when modalities includes 'audio'.",
              "properties": {
                "voice": {
                  "oneOf": [
                    {
                      "type": "string"
                    },
                    {
                      "type": "object",
                      "properties": {
                        "id": {
                          "type": "string"
                        }
                      },
                      "required": [
                        "id"
                      ]
                    }
                  ]
                },
                "format": {
                  "type": "string",
                  "enum": [
                    "wav",
                    "aac",
                    "mp3",
                    "flac",
                    "opus",
                    "pcm16"
                  ]
                }
              },
              "required": [
                "voice",
                "format"
              ]
            }
          ]
        },
        "frequency_penalty": {
          "anyOf": [
            {
              "type": "number",
              "minimum": -2,
              "maximum": 2
            },
            {
              "type": "null"
            }
          ],
          "default": 0,
          "description": "Penalizes new tokens based on their existing frequency in the text so far."
        },
        "logit_bias": {
          "anyOf": [
            {
              "type": "object"
            },
            {
              "type": "null"
            }
          ],
          "description": "Modify the likelihood of specified tokens appearing in the completion. Maps token IDs to bias values from -100 to 100."
        },
        "logprobs": {
          "anyOf": [
            {
              "type": "boolean"
            },
            {
              "type": "null"
            }
          ],
          "default": false,
          "description": "Whether to return log probabilities of the output tokens."
        },
        "top_logprobs": {
          "anyOf": [
            {
              "type": "integer",
              "minimum": 0,
              "maximum": 20
            },
            {
              "type": "null"
            }
          ],
          "description": "How many top log probabilities to return at each token position (0-20). Requires logprobs=true."
        },
        "max_tokens": {
          "anyOf": [
            {
              "type": "integer"
            },
            {
              "type": "null"
            }
          ],
          "description": "Deprecated in favor of max_completion_tokens. The maximum number of tokens to generate."
        },
        "max_completion_tokens": {
          "anyOf": [
            {
              "type": "integer"
            },
            {
              "type": "null"
            }
          ],
          "description": "An upper bound for the number of tokens that can be generated for a completion."
        },
        "metadata": {
          "anyOf": [
            {
              "type": "object"
            },
            {
              "type": "null"
            }
          ],
          "description": "Set of 16 key-value pairs that can be attached to the object."
        },
        "modalities": {
          "anyOf": [
            {
              "type": "array",
              "items": {
                "type": "string",
                "enum": [
                  "text",
                  "audio"
                ]
              }
            },
            {
              "type": "null"
            }
          ],
          "description": "Output types requested from the model (e.g. ['text'] or ['text', 'audio'])."
        },
        "n": {
          "anyOf": [
            {
              "type": "integer",
              "minimum": 1,
              "maximum": 128
            },
            {
              "type": "null"
            }
          ],
          "default": 1,
          "description": "How many chat completion choices to generate for each input message."
        },
        "parallel_tool_calls": {
          "type": "boolean",
          "default": true,
          "description": "Whether to enable parallel function calling during tool use."
        },
        "prediction": {
          "anyOf": [
            {
              "type": "object",
              "properties": {
                "type": {
                  "type": "string",
                  "enum": [
                    "content"
                  ]
                },
                "content": {
                  "anyOf": [
                    {
                      "type": "string"
                    },
                    {
                      "type": "array",
                      "items": {
                        "type": "object",
                        "properties": {
                          "type": {
                            "type": "string",
                            "enum": [
                              "text"
                            ]
                          },
                          "text": {
                            "type": "string"
                          }
                        },
                        "required": [
                          "type",
                          "text"
                        ]
                      }
                    }
                  ]
                }
              },
              "required": [
                "type",
                "content"
              ]
            }
          ]
        },
        "presence_penalty": {
          "anyOf": [
            {
              "type": "number",
              "minimum": -2,
              "maximum": 2
            },
            {
              "type": "null"
            }
          ],
          "default": 0,
          "description": "Penalizes new tokens based on whether they appear in the text so far."
        },
        "reasoning_effort": {
          "anyOf": [
            {
              "type": "string",
              "enum": [
                "low",
                "medium",
                "high"
              ]
            },
            {
              "type": "null"
            }
          ],
          "description": "Constrains effort on reasoning for reasoning models (o1, o3-mini, etc.)."
        },
        "chat_template_kwargs": {
          "type": "object",
          "properties": {
            "enable_thinking": {
              "type": "boolean",
              "default": true,
              "description": "Whether to enable reasoning, enabled by default."
            },
            "clear_thinking": {
              "type": "boolean",
              "default": false,
              "description": "If false, preserves reasoning context between turns."
            }
          }
        },
        "response_format": {
          "anyOf": [
            {
              "description": "Specifies the format the model must output.",
              "oneOf": [
                {
                  "type": "object",
                  "properties": {
                    "type": {
                      "type": "string",
                      "enum": [
                        "text"
                      ]
                    }
                  },
                  "required": [
                    "type"
                  ]
                },
                {
                  "type": "object",
                  "properties": {
                    "type": {
                      "type": "string",
                      "enum": [
                        "json_object"
                      ]
                    }
                  },
                  "required": [
                    "type"
                  ]
                },
                {
                  "type": "object",
                  "properties": {
                    "type": {
                      "type": "string",
                      "enum": [
                        "json_schema"
                      ]
                    },
                    "json_schema": {
                      "type": "object",
                      "properties": {
                        "name": {
                          "type": "string"
                        },
                        "description": {
                          "type": "string"
                        },
                        "schema": {
                          "type": "object"
                        },
                        "strict": {
                          "anyOf": [
                            {
                              "type": "boolean"
                            },
                            {
                              "type": "null"
                            }
                          ]
                        }
                      },
                      "required": [
                        "name"
                      ]
                    }
                  },
                  "required": [
                    "type",
                    "json_schema"
                  ]
                }
              ]
            }
          ]
        },
        "seed": {
          "anyOf": [
            {
              "type": "integer"
            },
            {
              "type": "null"
            }
          ],
          "description": "If specified, the system will make a best effort to sample deterministically."
        },
        "service_tier": {
          "anyOf": [
            {
              "type": "string",
              "enum": [
                "auto",
                "default",
                "flex",
                "scale",
                "priority"
              ]
            },
            {
              "type": "null"
            }
          ],
          "default": "auto",
          "description": "Specifies the processing type used for serving the request."
        },
        "stop": {
          "description": "Up to 4 sequences where the API will stop generating further tokens.",
          "anyOf": [
            {
              "type": "null"
            },
            {
              "type": "string"
            },
            {
              "type": "array",
              "items": {
                "type": "string"
              },
              "minItems": 1,
              "maxItems": 4
            }
          ]
        },
        "store": {
          "anyOf": [
            {
              "type": "boolean"
            },
            {
              "type": "null"
            }
          ],
          "default": false,
          "description": "Whether to store the output for model distillation / evals."
        },
        "stream": {
          "anyOf": [
            {
              "type": "boolean"
            },
            {
              "type": "null"
            }
          ],
          "default": false,
          "description": "If true, partial message deltas will be sent as server-sent events."
        },
        "stream_options": {
          "anyOf": [
            {
              "type": "object",
              "properties": {
                "include_usage": {
                  "type": "boolean"
                },
                "include_obfuscation": {
                  "type": "boolean"
                }
              }
            }
          ]
        },
        "temperature": {
          "anyOf": [
            {
              "type": "number",
              "minimum": 0,
              "maximum": 2
            },
            {
              "type": "null"
            }
          ],
          "default": 1,
          "description": "Sampling temperature between 0 and 2."
        },
        "tool_choice": {
          "anyOf": [
            {
              "description": "Controls which (if any) tool is called by the model. 'none' = no tools, 'auto' = model decides, 'required' = must call a tool.",
              "oneOf": [
                {
                  "type": "string",
                  "enum": [
                    "none",
                    "auto",
                    "required"
                  ]
                },
                {
                  "type": "object",
                  "description": "Force a specific function tool.",
                  "properties": {
                    "type": {
                      "type": "string",
                      "enum": [
                        "function"
                      ]
                    },
                    "function": {
                      "type": "object",
                      "properties": {
                        "name": {
                          "type": "string"
                        }
                      },
                      "required": [
                        "name"
                      ]
                    }
                  },
                  "required": [
                    "type",
                    "function"
                  ]
                },
                {
                  "type": "object",
                  "description": "Force a specific custom tool.",
                  "properties": {
                    "type": {
                      "type": "string",
                      "enum": [
                        "custom"
                      ]
                    },
                    "custom": {
                      "type": "object",
                      "properties": {
                        "name": {
                          "type": "string"
                        }
                      },
                      "required": [
                        "name"
                      ]
                    }
                  },
                  "required": [
                    "type",
                    "custom"
                  ]
                },
                {
                  "type": "object",
                  "description": "Constrain to an allowed subset of tools.",
                  "properties": {
                    "type": {
                      "type": "string",
                      "enum": [
                        "allowed_tools"
                      ]
                    },
                    "allowed_tools": {
                      "type": "object",
                      "properties": {
                        "mode": {
                          "type": "string",
                          "enum": [
                            "auto",
                            "required"
                          ]
                        },
                        "tools": {
                          "type": "array",
                          "items": {
                            "type": "object"
                          }
                        }
                      },
                      "required": [
                        "mode",
                        "tools"
                      ]
                    }
                  },
                  "required": [
                    "type",
                    "allowed_tools"
                  ]
                }
              ]
            }
          ]
        },
        "tools": {
          "type": "array",
          "description": "A list of tools the model may call.",
          "items": {
            "oneOf": [
              {
                "type": "object",
                "properties": {
                  "type": {
                    "type": "string",
                    "enum": [
                      "function"
                    ]
                  },
                  "function": {
                    "type": "object",
                    "properties": {
                      "name": {
                        "type": "string",
                        "description": "The name of the function to be called."
                      },
                      "description": {
                        "type": "string",
                        "description": "A description of what the function does."
                      },
                      "parameters": {
                        "type": "object",
                        "description": "The parameters the function accepts, described as a JSON Schema object."
                      },
                      "strict": {
                        "anyOf": [
                          {
                            "type": "boolean"
                          },
                          {
                            "type": "null"
                          }
                        ],
                        "default": false,
                        "description": "Whether to enable strict schema adherence."
                      }
                    },
                    "required": [
                      "name"
                    ]
                  }
                },
                "required": [
                  "type",
                  "function"
                ]
              },
              {
                "type": "object",
                "properties": {
                  "type": {
                    "type": "string",
                    "enum": [
                      "custom"
                    ]
                  },
                  "custom": {
                    "type": "object",
                    "properties": {
                      "name": {
                        "type": "string"
                      },
                      "description": {
                        "type": "string"
                      },
                      "format": {
                        "oneOf": [
                          {
                            "type": "object",
                            "properties": {
                              "type": {
                                "type": "string",
                                "enum": [
                                  "text"
                                ]
                              }
                            },
                            "required": [
                              "type"
                            ]
                          },
                          {
                            "type": "object",
                            "properties": {
                              "type": {
                                "type": "string",
                                "enum": [
                                  "grammar"
                                ]
                              },
                              "grammar": {
                                "type": "object",
                                "properties": {
                                  "definition": {
                                    "type": "string"
                                  },
                                  "syntax": {
                                    "type": "string",
                                    "enum": [
                                      "lark",
                                      "regex"
                                    ]
                                  }
                                },
                                "required": [
                                  "definition",
                                  "syntax"
                                ]
                              }
                            },
                            "required": [
                              "type",
                              "grammar"
                            ]
                          }
                        ]
                      }
                    },
                    "required": [
                      "name"
                    ]
                  }
                },
                "required": [
                  "type",
                  "custom"
                ]
              }
            ]
          }
        },
        "top_p": {
          "anyOf": [
            {
              "type": "number",
              "minimum": 0,
              "maximum": 1
            },
            {
              "type": "null"
            }
          ],
          "default": 1,
          "description": "Nucleus sampling: considers the results of the tokens with top_p probability mass."
        },
        "user": {
          "type": "string",
          "description": "A unique identifier representing your end-user, for abuse monitoring."
        },
        "web_search_options": {
          "anyOf": [
            {
              "type": "object",
              "description": "Options for the web search tool (when using built-in web search).",
              "properties": {
                "search_context_size": {
                  "type": "string",
                  "enum": [
                    "low",
                    "medium",
                    "high"
                  ],
                  "default": "medium"
                },
                "user_location": {
                  "type": "object",
                  "properties": {
                    "type": {
                      "type": "string",
                      "enum": [
                        "approximate"
                      ]
                    },
                    "approximate": {
                      "type": "object",
                      "properties": {
                        "city": {
                          "type": "string"
                        },
                        "country": {
                          "type": "string"
                        },
                        "region": {
                          "type": "string"
                        },
                        "timezone": {
                          "type": "string"
                        }
                      }
                    }
                  },
                  "required": [
                    "type",
                    "approximate"
                  ]
                }
              }
            }
          ]
        },
        "function_call": {
          "anyOf": [
            {
              "type": "string",
              "enum": [
                "none",
                "auto"
              ]
            },
            {
              "type": "object",
              "properties": {
                "name": {
                  "type": "string"
                }
              },
              "required": [
                "name"
              ]
            }
          ]
        },
        "functions": {
          "type": "array",
          "items": {
            "type": "object",
            "properties": {
              "name": {
                "type": "string",
                "description": "The name of the function to be called."
              },
              "description": {</