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aura-1

Text-to-SpeechDeepgramHosted

Aura is a context-aware text-to-speech (TTS) model that applies natural pacing, expressiveness, and fillers based on the context of the provided text. The quality of your text input directly impacts the naturalness of the audio output.

Model Info
Terms and Licenselink
BatchYes
PartnerYes
Real-timeYes
Unit Pricing$0.015 per 1k characters

Usage

export default {
  async fetch(request, env, ctx): Promise<Response> {
      const resp = await env.AI.run("@cf/deepgram/aura-1", {
        "text":"Hello World!"
      }, {
        returnRawResponse: true
      });


      return resp;
  },
} satisfies ExportedHandler<Env>;

Parameters

speaker
stringdefault: angusenum: angus, asteria, arcas, orion, orpheus, athena, luna, zeus, perseus, helios, hera, stellaSpeaker used to produce the audio.
encoding
stringenum: linear16, flac, mulaw, alaw, mp3, opus, aacEncoding of the output audio.
container
stringenum: none, wav, oggContainer specifies the file format wrapper for the output audio. The available options depend on the encoding type..
text
stringrequiredThe text content to be converted to speech
sample_rate
numberSample Rate specifies the sample rate for the output audio. Based on the encoding, different sample rates are supported. For some encodings, the sample rate is not configurable
bit_rate
numberThe bitrate of the audio in bits per second. Choose from predefined ranges or specific values based on the encoding type.

API Schemas

{
  "type": "object",
  "properties": {
    "speaker": {
      "type": "string",
      "enum": [
        "angus",
        "asteria",
        "arcas",
        "orion",
        "orpheus",
        "athena",
        "luna",
        "zeus",
        "perseus",
        "helios",
        "hera",
        "stella"
      ],
      "default": "angus",
      "description": "Speaker used to produce the audio."
    },
    "encoding": {
      "type": "string",
      "enum": [
        "linear16",
        "flac",
        "mulaw",
        "alaw",
        "mp3",
        "opus",
        "aac"
      ],
      "description": "Encoding of the output audio."
    },
    "container": {
      "type": "string",
      "enum": [
        "none",
        "wav",
        "ogg"
      ],
      "description": "Container specifies the file format wrapper for the output audio. The available options depend on the encoding type.."
    },
    "text": {
      "type": "string",
      "description": "The text content to be converted to speech"
    },
    "sample_rate": {
      "type": "number",
      "description": "Sample Rate specifies the sample rate for the output audio. Based on the encoding, different sample rates are supported. For some encodings, the sample rate is not configurable"
    },
    "bit_rate": {
      "type": "number",
      "description": "The bitrate of the audio in bits per second. Choose from predefined ranges or specific values based on the encoding type."
    }
  },
  "required": [
    "text"
  ]
}