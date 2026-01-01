aura-1Text-to-Speech • Deepgram • Hosted
Aura is a context-aware text-to-speech (TTS) model that applies natural pacing, expressiveness, and fillers based on the context of the provided text. The quality of your text input directly impacts the naturalness of the audio output.
|Model Info
|Terms and License
|link ↗
|Batch
|Yes
|Partner
|Yes
|Real-time
|Yes
|Unit Pricing
|$0.015 per 1k characters
Usage
Parameters
stringdefault: angusenum: angus, asteria, arcas, orion, orpheus, athena, luna, zeus, perseus, helios, hera, stellaSpeaker used to produce the audio.
stringenum: linear16, flac, mulaw, alaw, mp3, opus, aacEncoding of the output audio.
stringenum: none, wav, oggContainer specifies the file format wrapper for the output audio. The available options depend on the encoding type..
stringrequiredThe text content to be converted to speech
numberSample Rate specifies the sample rate for the output audio. Based on the encoding, different sample rates are supported. For some encodings, the sample rate is not configurable
numberThe bitrate of the audio in bits per second. Choose from predefined ranges or specific values based on the encoding type.
The binding returns a
ReadableStream with the
audio in MPEG
format (check the model's output schema).