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flux-2-klein-4b

Text-to-ImageBlack Forest LabsHosted

FLUX.2 [klein] is an ultra-fast, distilled image model. It unifies image generation and editing in a single model, delivering state-of-the-art quality enabling interactive workflows, real-time previews, and latency-critical applications.

Model Info
Terms and Licenselink
PartnerYes
Unit Pricing$0.000059 per input 512x512 tile, $0.000287 per output 512x512 tile

Usage

export interface Env {
  AI: Ai;
}


export default {
  async fetch(request, env): Promise<Response> {
    const form = new FormData();
    form.append('prompt', 'a sunset with a dog');
    form.append('width', '1024');
    form.append('height', '1024');


    // FormData doesn't expose its serialized body or boundary. Passing it to a
    // Request (or Response) constructor serializes it and generates the Content-Type
    // header with the boundary, which is required for the server to parse the multipart fields.
    const formResponse = new Response(form);
    const formStream = formResponse.body;
    const formContentType = formResponse.headers.get('content-type')!;


    const resp = await env.AI.run("@cf/black-forest-labs/flux-2-klein-4b", {
      multipart: {
        body: formStream,
        contentType: formContentType
      }
    });


    return Response.json(resp);
  },
} satisfies ExportedHandler<Env>;

Parameters

API Schemas

{
  "type": "object",
  "properties": {
    "multipart": {
      "type": "object",
      "properties": {
        "body": {
          "type": "object"
        },
        "contentType": {
          "type": "string"
        }
      }
    }
  },
  "required": [
    "multipart"
  ]
}