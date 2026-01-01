flux-1-schnellText-to-Image • Black Forest Labs • Hosted
FLUX.1 [schnell] is a 12 billion parameter rectified flow transformer capable of generating images from text descriptions.
|Model Info
|Terms and License
|link ↗
|Unit Pricing
|$0.000053 per 512 by 512 tile, $0.00011 per step
Usage
Parameters
stringrequiredminLength: 1maxLength: 2048A text description of the image you want to generate.
integerdefault: 4maximum: 8The number of diffusion steps; higher values can improve quality but take longer.
stringThe generated image in Base64 format.