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flux-1-schnell

Text-to-ImageBlack Forest LabsHosted

FLUX.1 [schnell] is a 12 billion parameter rectified flow transformer capable of generating images from text descriptions.

Model Info
Terms and Licenselink
Unit Pricing$0.000053 per 512 by 512 tile, $0.00011 per step

Usage

TypeScript
export interface Env {
  AI: Ai;
}


export default {
  async fetch(request, env): Promise<Response> {
    const response = await env.AI.run('@cf/black-forest-labs/flux-1-schnell', {
      prompt: 'a cyberpunk lizard',
      seed: Math.floor(Math.random() * 10)
    });
    // response.image is base64 encoded which can be used directly as an <img src=""> data URI
    const dataURI = `data:image/jpeg;charset=utf-8;base64,${response.image}`;
    return Response.json({ dataURI });
  },
} satisfies ExportedHandler<Env>;

Parameters

prompt
stringrequiredminLength: 1maxLength: 2048A text description of the image you want to generate.
steps
integerdefault: 4maximum: 8The number of diffusion steps; higher values can improve quality but take longer.

API Schemas

{
  "type": "object",
  "properties": {
    "prompt": {
      "type": "string",
      "minLength": 1,
      "maxLength": 2048,
      "description": "A text description of the image you want to generate."
    },
    "steps": {
      "type": "integer",
      "default": 4,
      "maximum": 8,
      "description": "The number of diffusion steps; higher values can improve quality but take longer."
    }
  },
  "required": [
    "prompt"
  ]
}