bge-base-en-v1.5Text Embeddings • BAAI • Hosted
BAAI general embedding (Base) model that transforms any given text into a 768-dimensional vector
|Model Info
|Context Window ↗
|153,600 tokens
|More information
|link ↗
|Maximum Input Tokens
|512
|Output Dimensions
|768
|Batch
|Yes
|Unit Pricing
|$0.067 per M input tokens
Usage
Parameters
Synchronous — Send a request and receive a complete response
one ofrequired
stringdefault: meanenum: mean, clsThe pooling method used in the embedding process. `cls` pooling will generate more accurate embeddings on larger inputs - however, embeddings created with cls pooling are not compatible with embeddings generated with mean pooling. The default pooling method is `mean` in order for this to not be a breaking change, but we highly suggest using the new `cls` pooling for better accuracy.
array
arrayEmbeddings of the requested text values
stringenum: mean, clsThe pooling method used in the embedding process.