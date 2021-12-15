Installation requirements
Below, you will find the system requirements for the operating systems supported by WARP.
|Windows
|macOS
|Linux
|iOS
|Android
|OS version
|Windows 8+
|High Sierra+ (10.13+)
|Ubuntu, Redhat Enterprise Linux, Centos
|iOS 11+
|Android 5.0+
|OS type
|64-bit
|Intel & M1
|x64
|-
|-
|Storage space
|184 MB
|75 MB
|200 MB
|-
|-
|RAM
|3 MB
|35 MB
|35 MB
|-
|-
|Network types
|WiFi or Lan
|WiFi or Lan
|WiFi or Lan
|-
|-
|Download link
|Cloudflare_WARP_Release-x64.msi
|Download Cloudflare_WARP.zip
|cloudflare-warp package repository
|1.1.1.1: Faster Internet
|1.1.1.1: Faster & Safer Internet