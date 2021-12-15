Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs
WARP Client
Cloudflare Docs
WARP Client
Search icon (depiction of a magnifying glass)
GitHub icon
Visit WARP Client on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)

Installation requirements

Below, you will find the system requirements for the operating systems supported by WARP.

 WindowsmacOSLinuxiOSAndroid
OS versionWindows 8+High Sierra+ (10.13+)Ubuntu, Redhat Enterprise Linux, CentosiOS 11+Android 5.0+
OS type64-bitIntel & M1x64--
Storage space184 MB75 MB200 MB--
RAM3 MB35 MB35 MB--
Network typesWiFi or LanWiFi or LanWiFi or Lan--
Download linkCloudflare_WARP_Release-x64.msiDownload Cloudflare_WARP.zipcloudflare-warp package repository1.1.1.1: Faster Internet1.1.1.1: Faster & Safer Internet