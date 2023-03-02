How do I get Cloudflare to work with VaultPress?

Please do the following if you’re having issues with Cloudflare and VaultPress:

1. Please make sure you’re working on the most recent version of VaultPress External link icon Open external link .

2. Trust the VaultPress IPs External link icon Open external link addresses in your Cloudflare Threat Control External link icon Open external link .

3. The VaultPress service requires seeing the original visitor IP address in order for it to work properly. You would want to make modifications to your server so original visitor IP is passed back using the X-Forwarded-For header instead of CF-Connecting-IP.