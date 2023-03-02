Cloudflare Docs
How do I get Cloudflare to work with VaultPress?

​​ Overview

Please do the following if you’re having issues with Cloudflare and VaultPress:

1. Please make sure you’re working on the  most recent version of VaultPress

2. Trust the  VaultPress IPs addresses in your  Cloudflare Threat Control

3. The VaultPress service requires seeing the original visitor IP address in order for it to work properly. You would want to make modifications to your server so original visitor IP is passed back using the X-Forwarded-For header instead of CF-Connecting-IP.