How do I get Cloudflare to work with VaultPress?
Overview
Please do the following if you’re having issues with Cloudflare and VaultPress:
1. Please make sure you’re working on the most recent version of VaultPress.
2. Trust the VaultPress IPs addresses in your Cloudflare Threat Control.
3. The VaultPress service requires seeing the original visitor IP address in order for it to work properly. You would want to make modifications to your server so original visitor IP is passed back using the X-Forwarded-For header instead of CF-Connecting-IP.