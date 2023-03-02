Cloudflare Docs
Cloudflare Docs
Using the Cloudflare plugin with WordPress

​​ Overview

WordPress is a free and open-source content management system. Many WordPress sites use Cloudflare to increase site speed with our  free CDN and protect site resources with our security features.

After creating a Cloudflare account and adding a website, using Cloudflare with WordPress requires installing the Cloudflare plugin and configuring security and performance settings.

​​ Before getting started

Before adding your WordPress site to Cloudflare,

​​ Activate the WordPress Plugin

The Cloudflare plugin for WordPress allows you to ensure your site is running optimally on the WordPress platform.

To install and activate the plugin,

  1. Log in to the WordPress dashboard.
  2. Navigate to Plugins.
  3. Search for ‘Cloudflare’, and click Install.
  4. Click Activate Plugin.

After installing the Cloudflare WordPress plugin, to configure plugin settings,

  1. Click Settings and choose the Cloudflare plugin. The Cloudflare login page appears.
  2. Enter your Cloudflare login credentials, including your email and Cloudflare API key, then click Save API Credentials.

After configuring the Cloudflare WordPress plugin, customize your Cloudflare configuration with the following features to further improve security and performance:

​​ Removing Plugin

In the event you cannot go back into your wp-admin area, in order to recover access, please perform any of the following:

​​ Manual delete

  • If you can access your wp-admin area, disable the Cloudflare plugin and/or upgrade it to v3.8.2
  • If not, ssh into your server and delete the plugin directory, located at ../wp-content/plugins/cloudflare, after which you can reinstall your plugin and your settings will be preserved.
  • Restore a website backup from your hosting provider dashboard

​​ Delete the plugin from the hosting provider “file manager” from inside your cPanel (Plesk)

  • Path to navigate to the plugin inside your FTP folders is: wp-content -> plugins -> cloudflare

Also as of WordPress 5.2, if WordPress is able to send emails, on a critical error, it will send the site owner a link to recovery mode which disables all plugins.