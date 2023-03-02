Understanding the True-Client-IP Header

Connections from Cloudflare to origin servers come from Cloudflare IPs. True-Client-IP is a solution that allows Cloudflare users to see the end user’s IP address, even when the traffic to the origin is sent directly from Cloudflare.

For more details on what True-Client-IP is, refer to our product documentation.

To add the True-Client-IP header to incoming requests, enable the Add “True-Client-IP” header Managed Transform.

For more information, refer to Managed Transforms in the developers documentation.