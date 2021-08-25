Event logs

Spectrum logs the entire lifecycle of every client that connects through it. These event logs are available through Logpush as a separate category (dataset type spectrum_events ); they are not part of HTTP log events.

For each connection, Spectrum logs a connect event and either a disconnect or error event. Details on status codes can be found below.

​ Configuring Logpush

Spectrum log events External link icon Open external link can be configured through the dashboard External link icon Open external link and API External link icon Open external link.

​ Status Codes