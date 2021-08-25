Event logs
Spectrum logs the entire lifecycle of every client that connects through it. These event logs are available through Logpush as a separate category (dataset type
spectrum_events); they are not part of HTTP log events.
For each connection, Spectrum logs a connect event and either a disconnect or error event. Details on status codes can be found below.
Configuring Logpush
Spectrum log events can be configured through the dashboard and API.
Status Codes
|Code
|Description
|0
|Connection was opened successfully.
|200
|Normal connection closure.
|400
|The TLS client hello sent during the client/edge TLS handshake contained an invalid SNI.
|403
|Connection closed because the client IP matched a firewall rule with deny action.
|443
|The client TLS handshake failed.
|444
|The origin closed the connection by sending a reset (RST) packet. Not all data may have been sent.
|445
|A timeout event (ETIMEDOUT) occurred on an established connection to origin.
|446
|Origin keepalive expired (EHOSTUNREACH).
|447
|Error while reading from or writing to an established origin connection (ECONNREFUSED).
|448
|Origin connection closed due to a broken pipe (EPIPE).
|490
|Client TLS error on established connection.
|496
|Client host is unreachable (EHOSTUNREACH).
|497
|A timeout event (ETIMEDOUT) occurred on an established connection to client.
|498
|Established client connection closed due to broken pipe (EPIPE).
|499
|The client closed the connection by sending a reset (RST) packet. Not all data may have been sent.
|500
|Internal Cloudflare error.
|503
|Error related to performing the TLS handshake with keyless SSL.
|520
|Unknown origin connection error.
|521
|Origin refused to open the connection (ECONNREFUSED).
|522
|Opening a connection to origin failed: ETIMEDOUT
|523
|Opening a connection to origin failed: ENETUNREACH
|524
|Opening a connection to origin failed due to an internal system error.
|530
|Internal error while resolving origin to an IP.
|531
|Could not resolve origin to an IP.
|532
|The origin connection was not opened because the origin IP is blacklisted.
|533
|Internal error while resolving origin to an IP.
|540
|The client/edge TLS handshake failed due to an invalid configuration.
|999
|Unknown connection error.