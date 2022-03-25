Create CNAME records

The API supports specifying an origin by hostname, which is useful when setting up Spectrum in front of a load balancer, like an AWS ELB that offers a hostname instead of a static IP. Note This feature requires an Enterprise plan. If you would like to upgrade, contact your account team.

​​ 1. Create a CNAME record

You will need to create a CNAME record External link icon Open external link on your Cloudflare hosted zone that points to your origin’s hostname. This is required to resolve to your hostname origin.

API Example:

Example Data:

{ "type" : "CNAME" , "name" : "cname-to-origin.example.com" , "content" : "origin.domain.com" , "proxied" : true }

​​ 2. Create the Spectrum application

Next, create the Spectrum application that will point to the domain name. Below is an example curl and the associated data being posted to the API. Note The origin_dns field takes as input CNAMEs and the field origin_direct takes IP addresses. To create a Spectrum application, you can use one or the other, but not both at the same time. In case you use CNAME, Cloudflare needs to be authoritative for that zone.

API Example:

curl -X POST 'https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/{ZONE_ID}/spectrum/apps' \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -H "X-Auth-Email: email" \ -H "X-Auth-Key: key" \ --data '{"dns":{"type":"CNAME","name":"spectrum-cname.example.com"},"ip_firewall":false,"protocol":"tcp/22","proxy_protocol":"off","tls":"off","origin_dns": {"name": "cname-to-origin.example.com", "ttl": 1200}, "origin_port": 22}'

Example Data: