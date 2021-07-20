Getting started
Step One: Add your application
Login to the Cloudflare dashboard. You will now have a new app in the nav bar called Spectrum. Click on it.
Click on the button at the top right that says ‘Create an Application’
In the first field, enter the domain the application will be on.
In the field titled Edge Port, type in which port Cloudflare should listen on for your application.
In the next row, enter the origin IP and port of your application.
Proxy Protocol is a method for a proxy like Cloudflare to send the client IP to the origin application. Enable it if your application requires the true client IP and supports Proxy Protocol.
Now click Add
Step Two: Done!
You’re now ready to proxy traffic through Cloudflare, no further configuration necessary. As you run traffic through Cloudflare, you will see the last minute of traffic in the Spectrum app in the dashboard.