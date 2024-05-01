Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs logomark
Cloudflare
Docs
Reference Architecture
Navigation menu icon
Open external link
Cloudflare Docs logomark
Cloudflare
Docs
Reference Architecture
Dropdown icon
Reference Architecture menu
Cloudflare homepage
Overview
Expand: Reference Architectures
Reference Architectures
Content Delivery Network (CDN)
Load Balancing
Magic Transit
Multi-Vendor Architecture
Secure Access Service Edge (SASE)
Expand: Reference Architecture Diagrams
Reference Architecture Diagrams
Expand: Artificial Intelligence (AI)
Artificial Intelligence (AI)
Automatic captioning for video uploads
Composable AI architecture
Content-based asset creation
Multi-vendor AI observability and control
Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG)
Expand: Secure Access Service Edge (SASE)
Secure Access Service Edge (SASE)
Access to private apps without having to deploy client agents
Expand: Security
Security
Securing data at rest
Securing data in transit
Securing data in use
Expand: Serverless
Serverless
A/B-testing using Workers
Fullstack Applications
Serverless ETL pipelines
Serverless global APIs
Serverless image content management
Expand: Storage
Storage
Egress-free object storage in multi-cloud setups
Expand: Design Guides
Design Guides
Building zero trust architecture into your startup
Secure application delivery
Give Feedback
GitHub icon
Edit this page on GitHub
Search icon (depiction of a magnifying glass)
Light theme icon (depiction of a sun)
Dark theme icon (depiction of a moon)
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)
↑ Top
Products
Reference Architecture
Reference Architecture Diagrams
Security
Data Security
Securing data at rest
Securing data in transit
Securing data in use