Example architecture

- Clients connect to the backend service
- Backend service manages the relationship between the clients and the tracks they should subscribe to
- Backend service contacts the Cloudflare Realtime API to pass the SDP from the clients to establish the WebRTC connection.
- Realtime API relays back the Realtime API SDP reply and renegotiation messages.
- If desired, headless clients can be used to record the content from other clients or publish content.
- Admin manages the rooms and room members.