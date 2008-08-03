Simulcast is a feature of WebRTC that allows a publisher to send multiple streams of the same media at different qualities. For example, this is useful for scenarios where you want to send a high quality stream for desktop users and a lower quality stream for mobile users.

graph LR A[Publisher] -->|Low quality| B[Cloudflare Calls SFU] A -->|Medium quality| B A -->|High quality| B B -->|Low quality| C@{ shape: procs, label: "Subscribers"} B -->|Medium quality| D@{ shape: procs, label: "Subscribers"} B -->|High quality| E@{ shape: procs, label: "Subscribers"}

How it works

Simulcast in WebRTC allows a single media source, like a camera or screen share, to be encoded at multiple quality levels and sent simultaneously, which is beneficial for subscribers with varying network conditions and device capabilities. The media source is encoded into multiple streams, each identified by RIDs (RTP Stream Identifiers) for different quality levels, such as low, medium, and high. These simulcast streams are described in the SDP you send to Cloudflare Calls SFU. It's the responsibility of the Cloudflare Calls SFU to ensure that the appropriate quality stream is delivered to each subscriber based on their network conditions and device capabilities.

Cloudflare Calls SFU will automatically handle the simulcast configuration based on the SDP you send to it from the publisher. The SFU will then automatically switch between the different quality levels based on the subscriber's network conditions. You can control the quality switching behavior using the simulcast configuration object when you send an API call to start pulling a remote track.

Quality Control

The simulcast configuration object in the API call when you start pulling a remote track allows you to specify:

preferredRid : The preferred stream (RID for the simulcast stream. RIDs can be specified by the publisher. ↗)

priorityOrdering : Controls how the SFU handles bandwidth constraints none : Keep sending the preferred layer even if there's not enough bandwidth asciibetical : Use alphabetical ordering (a-z) to determine priority, where 'a' is most desirable and 'z' is least desirable

ridUnavailableStrategy : Controls what happens when the preferred RID is no longer available, for example when the publisher stops sending it none : Do nothing nextPriority : Switch to the next available RID based on the priority ordering You will likely want to order the asciibetical RIDs based on your desired metric, such as higest resoltion to lowest or highest bandwidth to lowest.



Bandwidth Management across media tracks

Cloudflare Calls treats all media tracks equally at the transport level. For example, if you have multiple video tracks (cameras, screen shares, etc.), they all have equal priority for bandwidth allocation. This means:

Each track's simulcast configuration is handled independently The SFU performs automatic bandwidth estimation and layer switching based on network conditions independently for each track

Layer Switching Behavior

When a layer switch is requested (through updating preferredRid ) with the /tracks/update API:

The SFU will automatically generate a Picture Loss Indication (PLI) Layer switching only occurs when a keyframe arrives on the target layer PLI generation is debounced to prevent excessive requests

Publisher Configuration

For publishers (local tracks), you only need to include the simulcast attributes in your SDP. The SFU will automatically handle the simulcast configuration based on the SDP. For example, the SDP should contain a section like this:

a=simulcast:send f;h;q a=rid:f send a=rid:h send a=rid:q send

You can include these by specifying sendEncodings when creating the transceiver: