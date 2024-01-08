Add a site to Cloudflare with Pulumi IaC
In this tutorial, you will go through step-by-step instructions to bring an existing site to Cloudflare using Pulumi Infrastructure as Code (IaC) so that you can become familiar with the resource management lifecycle. In particular, you will create a Zone and a DNS record to resolve your newly added site. This tutorial adopts the IaC principle to complete the steps listed in the Add a Site tutorial.
Before you begin
Ensure you have:
- A Cloudflare account and API Token with permission to edit the resources in this tutorial. If you need to, sign up for a Cloudflare account before continuing.
- A Pulumi Cloud account. You can sign up for an always-free, individual tier.
- npm and the Pulumi CLI installed on your machine.
- A registered domain name. You may use
example.comto complete the tutorial partially.
Initialize Pulumi
a. Create a directory
Use a new and empty directory for this tutorial.
$ mkdir addsite-cloudflare$ cd addsite-cloudflare
b. Login
At the prompt, press Enter to log into your Pulumi Cloud account via the browser. Alternatively, you may provide a Pulumi Cloud access token.
$ pulumi login
c. Create a program
To create a program, run:
$ pulumi new https://github.com/pulumi/tutorials/tree/cloudflare-typescript-add-site-begin
Complete the prompts with defaults where available; otherwise, provide the requested information. You will need:
- Your Cloudflare account ID.
- A registered domain. For instance,
example.com
- A valid Cloudflare API token.
d. Create a stack
To create a stack, run:
$ pulumi up --yes
d. (Optional) Verify the stack creation
Review the value of
myTestOutput to confirm the stack creation.
$ pulumi stack output myTestOutputHurray!
Add a Zone
You will now add a Cloudflare Zone to the Pulumi stack.
a. Modify the program
Replace the contents of your
index.ts file with the following:
index.ts
import * as pulumi from "@pulumi/pulumi";
import * as cloudflare from "@pulumi/cloudflare";
const config = new pulumi.Config();
const accountId = config.require("accountId");
const domain = config.require("domain")
// Create a Cloudflare resource (Zone)
const zone = new cloudflare.Zone("my-zone", { zone: domain, accountId: accountId, plan: "free", jumpStart: true,
});
// Export the zone ID
export const zoneId = zone.id;
b. Install dependencies
$ npm install @pulumi/cloudflare
c. Apply the changes
$ pulumi up --yes
c. (Optional) Review the Zone ID
Review the value of
zoneId to confirm the Zone creation.
$ pulumi stack output zoneIdd8fcb6d731fe1c2d75e2e8d6ad63fad5
Update your nameservers
Once you have added a domain to Cloudflare, that domain will receive two assigned authoritative nameservers.
a. Update the program
At the end of your
index.ts file, add the following:
export const nameservers = zone.nameServers;export const status = zone.status;
b. Apply the changes
$ pulumi up --yes
c. Obtain the nameservers
Review the value of
nameservers to retrieve the assigned nameservers:
$ pulumi stack output nameservers["emerie.ns.cloudflare.com","miguel.ns.cloudflare.com"]
d. Update your registrar
Update the nameservers at your registrar to activate Cloudflare services for your domain. Instructions are registrar-specific. You may be able to find guidance under this consolidated list of common registrars.
e. Check your domain status
Once successfully registered, your domain status will change to
active.
$ pulumi stack output statusactive
Add a DNS record
You will now add a DNS record to your domain.
a. Modify your program
Replace the contents of your
index.ts file with the following:
index.ts
import * as pulumi from "@pulumi/pulumi";
import * as cloudflare from "@pulumi/cloudflare";
const config = new pulumi.Config();
const accountId = config.require("accountId");
const domain = config.require("domain")
// Create a Cloudflare resource (Zone)
const zone = new cloudflare.Zone("my-zone", { zone: domain, accountId: accountId, plan: "free", // Choose the desired plan, e.g., "free", "pro", "business", etc. jumpStart: true,
});
// Export the zone ID
export const zoneId = zone.id;
// Export the Cloudflare-assigned nameservers.
export const nameservers = zone.nameServers;
// Export the status
export const status = zone.status;
// Set up a Record for your site
const record = new cloudflare.Record("my-record", { zoneId: zoneId, name: domain, value: "192.0.2.1", type: "A", proxied: true,
});
b. Apply the changes
$ pulumi up --yes
Verify your setup
You will run two
nslookup commands against the Cloudflare-assigned nameservers.
To test your site, run:
$ DOMAIN=$(pulumi config get domain)$ NS1=$(pulumi stack output nameservers | jq '.[0]' -r)$ NS2=$(pulumi stack output nameservers | jq '.[1]' -r)$ nslookup $DOMAIN $NS1$ nslookup $DOMAIN $NS2
Confirm your response returns IP address(es) for your site.
Clean up
Next steps
You have incrementally defined Cloudflare resources needed to add a site to Cloudflare. After each new resource, you apply the changes to your stack via the
pulumi up command. You declare the resources in TypeScript and let Pulumi handle the rest.
Follow the Hello World tutorial next to deploy your first app with Pulumi.