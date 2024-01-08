​​ a. Create a directory

Use a new and empty directory for this tutorial.



$ mkdir addsite-cloudflare $ cd addsite-cloudflare

At the prompt, press Enter to log into your Pulumi Cloud account via the browser. Alternatively, you may provide a Pulumi Cloud access token External link icon Open external link .



$ pulumi login

​​ c. Create a program

A Pulumi program is code written in a supported programming language External link icon Open external link that defines infrastructure resources. We use TypeScript.

To create a program, run:



$ pulumi new https://github.com/pulumi/tutorials/tree/cloudflare-typescript-add-site-begin

Complete the prompts with defaults where available; otherwise, provide the requested information. You will need:

Your Cloudflare account ID .

. A registered domain. For instance, example.com

A valid Cloudflare API token .

​​ d. Create a stack

A Pulumi stack is an instance of a Pulumi program. Stacks are independently configurable and may represent different environments (development, staging, production) or feature branches.

To create a stack, run:



$ pulumi up --yes

​​ d. (Optional) Verify the stack creation

Review the value of myTestOutput to confirm the stack creation.