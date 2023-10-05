Install Pulumi
Follow the recommended steps for your operating system below. For official instructions on installing Pulumi and other install options, refer to Install Pulumi.
Installation
Mac
Install via Homebrew package manager.
$ brew install pulumi/tap/pulumi
Linux
Use the installation script.
$ curl -fsSL https://get.pulumi.com | sh
Windows
- Download the latest installer from the Pulumi Repository
- Double click the MSI file and complete the wizard.
Verify installation
To verify your installation, run the following in the terminal:
$ pulumi version