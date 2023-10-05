Install Pulumi

Follow the recommended steps for your operating system below. For official instructions on installing Pulumi and other install options, refer to Install Pulumi External link icon Open external link . Pulumi is free, open source, and optionally pairs with the Pulumi Cloud External link icon Open external link to make managing infrastructure secure, reliable, and hassle-free. To avoid resource management conflicts, it’s always recommended to manage Pulumi-controlled resources via Pulumi.

Install via Homebrew package manager.



$ brew install pulumi/tap/pulumi

Use the installation script.



$ curl -fsSL https://get.pulumi.com | sh

Download the latest installer from the Pulumi Repository External link icon Open external link Double click the MSI file and complete the wizard.

​​ Verify installation

To verify your installation, run the following in the terminal:



$ pulumi version