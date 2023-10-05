Cloudflare Docs
Pulumi
  3. Install Pulumi

Install Pulumi

Follow the recommended steps for your operating system below. For official instructions on installing Pulumi and other install options, refer to Install Pulumi.

​​ Installation

​​ Mac

Install via Homebrew package manager.


$ brew install pulumi/tap/pulumi

​​ Linux

Use the installation script.


$ curl -fsSL https://get.pulumi.com | sh

​​ Windows

  1. Download the latest installer from the Pulumi Repository
  2. Double click the MSI file and complete the wizard.

​​ Verify installation

To verify your installation, run the following in the terminal:


$ pulumi version