Manage resources

Cloud resource catalog

Your cloud environment is built from individual cloud resources, like virtual private clouds (VPCs), subnets, virtual machines (VMs), route tables, and routes. Cloudflare One Multi-Cloud Networking (formerly Magic Cloud Networking) (beta) discovers all of your cloud resources and stores their configuration and status in the Cloud resource catalog, a read-only snapshot of your cloud environment. Discovery runs regularly in the background, keeping your catalog up to date as your environment changes.

To browse the resources in your catalog:

Go to the Connectors page. Go to Connectors Select the Cloud (beta) tab. In Cloud resources, select a resource to inspect its details.

Edit Cloud integrations

You can change which cloud account the integration is linked to or delete the integration.

Go to Cloud integrations. Go to Cloud integrations Select your integration > Edit. In Linked account details, select Link integration to a different cloud account. Select Save when you are finished. (Optional) You can also select Delete to delete your cloud integration.

Download cloud resource catalog

You can download a JSON file containing metadata and configuration for all your cloud resources:

Go to the Connectors page. Go to Connectors Select the Cloud (beta) tab. In Cloud resources, select Download catalog.

After your browser finishes downloading the ZIP file, expand it to access the JSON with the information about your cloud resources.