Manage resources
Your cloud environment is built from individual cloud resources, like virtual private clouds (VPCs), subnets, virtual machines (VMs), route tables, and routes. Cloudflare One Multi-Cloud Networking (formerly Magic Cloud Networking) (beta) discovers all of your cloud resources and stores their configuration and status in the Cloud resource catalog, a read-only snapshot of your cloud environment. Discovery runs regularly in the background, keeping your catalog up to date as your environment changes.
To browse the resources in your catalog:
-
Go to the Connectors page.
-
Select the Cloud (beta) tab.
-
In Cloud resources, select a resource to inspect its details.
You can change which cloud account the integration is linked to or delete the integration.
-
Go to Cloud integrations.
-
Select your integration > Edit.
-
In Linked account details, select Link integration to a different cloud account.
-
Select Save when you are finished.
-
(Optional) You can also select Delete to delete your cloud integration.
You can download a JSON file containing metadata and configuration for all your cloud resources:
-
Go to the Connectors page.
-
Select the Cloud (beta) tab.
-
In Cloud resources, select Download catalog.
After your browser finishes downloading the ZIP file, expand it to access the JSON with the information about your cloud resources.