Define a Rules List
Rules Lists defined at the account level can be used to match against
ip.src and
ip.dst fields. Currently only IPv4 addresses in these lists are used as IPv6 is currently not supported in Magic Firewall.
In order to use this feature first create a new list.
curl -X POST https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/${account_id}/rules/lists \-H 'Content-Type: application/json' \-H 'X-Auth-Email: user@example.com' \-H 'X-Auth-Key: 00000000000' \--data '{ "name":"iplist", "description":"This contains IPs that should be allowed.", "kind":"ip"}'
Add IPs to the List
Next create list items. This will add elements to the current list.
curl -X POST https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/${account_id}/rules/lists/${list_id}/items \-H 'Content-Type: application/json' \-H 'X-Auth-Email: user@example.com' \-H 'X-Auth-Key: 00000000000' \--data '[ {"ip":"10.0.0.1"}, {"ip":"10.10.0.0/24"}]'
Use the List in a Rule
Finally add a Magic Firewall rule referencing the Rules List into an existing ruleset:
curl -X POST https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/${account_id}/rulesets/${ruleset_id}/rules \-H 'Content-Type: application/json' \-H 'X-Auth-Email: user@example.com' \-H 'X-Auth-Key: 00000000000' \--data '{ "action": "skip", "action_parameters": { "ruleset": "current" }, "expression": "ip.src in $iplist", "description": "Allowed IPs from iplist", "enabled": true}'