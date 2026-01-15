Create Rate Limiting policies (beta)

Rate limiting policies (beta) allow you to manage incoming traffic to your network for specific locations.

This guide will teach you how to create a policy for when incoming packets match, and in cases where your rate exceeds a certain value (in packets or bits).

Note For Advanced Magic Firewall customers, rate limiting (beta) is available by request through the account team.

Add a policy

To add a policy:

In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Firewall Policies ↗ page. Select the Rate limiting tab, then select Add a policy. Fill out the information for your new policy: Select the Field : At the moment, you can only choose a colo name ↗ .

: At the moment, you can only choose a colo name . Select the Operator : Choose among equals or is in .

: Choose among or . Select the Value. When you are done, select Save policy.

Edit an existing policy

To edit a policy:

In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Firewall Policies ↗ page. Select the Rate limiting tab. Locate the policy you want to edit in the list and select Edit. Edit the policy with your changes and select Edit policy.

Delete an existing policy

To delete an existing policy: