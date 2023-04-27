Cloudflare Docs
Learning Paths
Cloudflare Docs
Learning Paths
GitHub icon
Visit Learning Paths on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)
  1. Learning paths
  2. Advanced DDoS protection
  3. Customize Cloudflare security

Customize Cloudflare security

  1 min read

Another way of reducing origin traffic is customizing the Cloudflare WAF and other security features. The fewer malicious requests that reach your application, the fewer that could reach (and overwhelm) your origin.

To reduce incoming malicious requests, you could:




Unit 3 of 5

Previous
Next