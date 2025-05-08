Pay unpaid invoices or overdue balances

If an automatic subscription renewal payment fails, Cloudflare automatically retries the payment using your default payment method five times over five days. During this period, you can log into the dashboard and attempt to manually pay the invoices.

If all five automatic retries fail and you have not manually paid the invoice, your account will have an overdue balance.

Manually pay unpaid invoices

To pay an individual outstanding invoice balance:

Log into your Cloudflare account. If you have multiple accounts, select the account you want to manage from the list. From the navigation menu, select Manage Account > Billing. Select Invoices and documents. Select Pay now next to the invoice you want to pay.

You will be redirected to our system to proceed with payment.

Overdue balance

If our automatic retry attempts to take payment fail and you have not manually paid the invoice, your account will have an overdue balance. The overdue balance will prevent you from purchasing new products or subscriptions and upgrading existing subscriptions. Attempts to purchase or upgrade subscriptions may result in error message such as:

“You cannot add or modify subscriptions or services until the outstanding balance is paid. You should be able to do so in your Billing page.”

Pay an overdue balance

Note You will need to allow up to 24 hours for your payment to be recognized and for your account to be in good standing. After that time has passed, you will be able to manage your subscriptions and order more services.

You can either pay your entire balance in one transaction, or if you have multiple invoices with unpaid amounts, you can choose to pay them individually by following the manually pay unpaid invoices instructions above.

To pay the total outstanding balance:

Log into your Cloudflare account. If you have multiple accounts, select the account you want to manage from the list. From the navigation menu, select Manage Account > Billing. Go to the Pay overdue balances section. Select Pay now next to the balance you want to pay.

You will be redirected to our system to proceed with payment.