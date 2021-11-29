Configure webhooks

There are a variety of services you can connect to Cloudflare using webhooks to receive Notifications from your Cloudflare account. The following table lists some of the most popular services you can connect to your Cloudflare account, as well as the information you need to connect to them:

After configuring the external service you want to connect to, set up webhooks in your Cloudflare dashboard:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account. Go to Notifications. Click Destinations on the left side of your dashboard. In the Webhooks card, click Create. Give your webhook a name so you can identify it later. In the URL field, enter the URL of the third-party service you previously set up and want to connect to your Cloudflare account. If needed, insert the Secret. Secrets are how webhooks are encrypted and vary according to the service you are connecting to Cloudflare. Click Save and Test to finish setting up your webhook.

The new webhook will appear in the Webhooks card.