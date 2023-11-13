How we do it

There are multiple ways External link icon Open external link of performing redirects, including at your server, client-side redirects, and using a CDN.

We use various Cloudflare products for our redirects, due to ease of use and speed.

​​ How we add redirects

​​ Cloudflare Pages (primary)

Our primary method takes advantage of the Pages platform, defining redirects in a plain text file External link icon Open external link in our GitHub repo.

This setup allows us to use the same workflow for redirects as for any other documentation change. We implement a redirect in the same pull request as the content change and can test these changes in our preview branches.

We also love the flexibility provided by the Pages syntax.

​​ Bulk redirects (secondary)

In certain situations, we also use Bulk redirects.

Normally, bulk redirects only come up when another team is adding a large number of individual redirects to our site, such as when all of our previous support.cloudflare.com content was migrated and needed individualized redirects per locale.

We use this method when the contributors are outside of our team and when the total number of redirects is so large that it would clutter our _redirects file and count against our limit for Pages redirects.

​​ When we add redirects

Our team adds redirects in two situations: during the course of normal content and as needed based on data.

​​ During content work

During normal content work, you want to add redirects when you do the following to a page:

Change any part of the URL (filename, folder).

Delete the page.

We have some automation to help flag needed redirects.

​​ Based on data

Another time to add redirects is when you see a lot of 404 response codes on certain paths of your docs site. These 404 responses might be due to a missing redirect or mistyped link.

We identify these status codes either through our Cloudflare analytics (ad hoc) or Logpush job (more thorough, quarterly).