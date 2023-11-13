How we do it

Cloudflare uses the following automations to streamline our documentation process.

​​ Content maintenance

At Cloudflare, we use several automations to reduce the cost associated with content maintenance.

Automation Purpose Implementation Runs when Label PRs External link icon Open external link Adds and updates labels related to the content subfolder and size of a pull request. Useful for rollup reporting and team self-assignment. GitHub Actions Every commit

​​ Contributor resources

The following resources help contributors and stakeholders when they are making changes to our documentation.