How we do it
Cloudflare uses the following automations to streamline our documentation process.
Content maintenance
At Cloudflare, we use several automations to reduce the cost associated with content maintenance.
|Automation
|Purpose
|Implementation
|Runs when
|Internal link checking
|Evaluates all internal links to make sure they are in the current build. Increases cross linking while reducing maintenance cost.
|GitHub Actions
|Every commit
|External link checking
|Evaluates external links for broken links or links that redirect to another location.
|SEO crawler
|Weekly
|Header link checking
|Evaluates anchor links within our docs to make sure they resolve correctly.
|GitHub Actions
|Every weekend
|API docs link checking
|Evaluates links to our API docs.
|GitHub Actions
|Every weekend
|Unused images check
|Flags images that are in our resources, but not currently referenced in our documentation.
|GitHub Actions
|Every month
Reporting
|Automation
|Purpose
|Implementation
|Runs when
|Label PRs
|Adds and updates labels related to the content subfolder and size of a pull request. Useful for rollup reporting and team self-assignment.
|GitHub Actions
|Every commit
Contributor resources
The following resources help contributors and stakeholders when they are making changes to our documentation.
|Automation
|Purpose
|Implementation
|Runs when
|Build check
|Verifies that our docs site builds correctly.
|GitHub Actions
|Every commit
|Show before/after links
|Provides a comparison table that shows the current page in production and the changed page in a preview build.
|GitHub Actions
|Every Pages build
|Flag needed redirects
|Comments with a list of changed or deleted files that might need a redirect.
|GitHub Actions
|Every commit
|Infinite redirect check
|Verifies whether the commit adds conflicting redirects.
|GitHub Actions
|Every commit
|Spell check
|Flags issues with spelling, casing, or insensitive language.
|GitHub Actions
|Every commit