Metadata

Page-level metadata - content type, associated products, last updated, word count - lets you take a broader, more strategic view of your content.

It helps you answer questions like the following:

As a writer: Am I missing something obvious in the content strategy? What are some pages I should be updating right now?

As a manager: Are we over or underinvesting in a specific product area? Or a specific content type? How does the traffic to this set of products compare to another? How can I communicate broader trends to my stakeholders?



You cannot answer these questions without some level of rollup reporting, which you can only get through metadata.