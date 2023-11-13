Metadata
Page-level metadata - content type, associated products, last updated, word count - lets you take a broader, more strategic view of your content.
It helps you answer questions like the following:
- As a writer:
- Am I missing something obvious in the content strategy?
- What are some pages I should be updating right now?
- As a manager:
- Are we over or underinvesting in a specific product area? Or a specific content type?
- How does the traffic to this set of products compare to another?
- How can I communicate broader trends to my stakeholders?
You cannot answer these questions without some level of rollup reporting, which you can only get through metadata.