Page-level metadata - content type, associated products, last updated, word count - lets you take a broader, more strategic view of your content.

It helps you answer questions like the following:

  • As a writer:
    • Am I missing something obvious in the content strategy?
    • What are some pages I should be updating right now?
  • As a manager:
    • Are we over or underinvesting in a specific product area? Or a specific content type?
    • How does the traffic to this set of products compare to another?
    • How can I communicate broader trends to my stakeholders?

You cannot answer these questions without some level of rollup reporting, which you can only get through metadata.

