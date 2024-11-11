Changelog
Bypass caching for subrequests made from Cloudflare Workers, with Request.cache
You can now use the
cache property of the
Request interface to bypass Cloudflare's cache when making subrequests from Cloudflare Workers, by setting its value to
no-store.
When you set the value to
no-store on a subrequest made from a Worker, the Cloudflare Workers runtime will not check whether a match exists in the cache, and not add the response to the cache, even if the response includes directives in the
Cache-Control HTTP header that otherwise indicate that the response is cacheable.
This increases compatibility with NPM packages and JavaScript frameworks that rely on setting the
cache property, which is a cross-platform standard part of the
Request interface. Previously, if you set the
cache property on
Request, the Workers runtime threw an exception.
If you've tried to use
@planetscale/database,
redis-js,
stytch-node,
supabase,
axiom-js or have seen the error message
The cache field on RequestInitializerDict is not implemented in fetch — you should try again, making sure that the Compatibility Date of your Worker is set to on or after
2024-11-11, or the
cache_option_enabled compatibility flag is enabled for your Worker.
