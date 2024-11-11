 Skip to content
Bypass caching for subrequests made from Cloudflare Workers, with Request.cache

Workers

You can now use the cache property of the Request interface to bypass Cloudflare's cache when making subrequests from Cloudflare Workers, by setting its value to no-store.

index.js
export default {
  async fetch(req, env, ctx) {
    const request = new Request("https://cloudflare.com", {
      cache: "no-store",
    });
    const response = await fetch(request);
    return response;
  },
};

When you set the value to no-store on a subrequest made from a Worker, the Cloudflare Workers runtime will not check whether a match exists in the cache, and not add the response to the cache, even if the response includes directives in the Cache-Control HTTP header that otherwise indicate that the response is cacheable.

This increases compatibility with NPM packages and JavaScript frameworks that rely on setting the cache property, which is a cross-platform standard part of the Request interface. Previously, if you set the cache property on Request, the Workers runtime threw an exception.

If you've tried to use @planetscale/database, redis-js, stytch-node, supabase, axiom-js or have seen the error message The cache field on RequestInitializerDict is not implemented in fetch — you should try again, making sure that the Compatibility Date of your Worker is set to on or after 2024-11-11, or the cache_option_enabled compatibility flag is enabled for your Worker.