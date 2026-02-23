Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Subscribe to RSS
View all RSS feeds
Backup and restore API for Sandbox SDK
Sandboxes now support
createBackup() and
restoreBackup() methods for creating and restoring point-in-time snapshots of directories.
This allows you to restore environments quickly. For instance, in order to develop in a sandbox, you may need to include a user's codebase and run a build step.
Unfortunately
git clone and
npm install can take minutes, and you don't want to run these steps every time the user starts their sandbox.
Now, after the initial setup, you can just call
createBackup(), then
restoreBackup() the next time this environment is needed. This makes it practical to pick up exactly
where a user left off, even after days of inactivity, without repeating expensive setup steps.
Backups are stored in R2 and can take advantage of R2 object lifecycle rules to ensure they do not persist forever.
Key capabilities:
- Persist and reuse across sandbox sessions — Easily store backup handles in KV, D1, or Durable Object storage for use in subsequent sessions
- Usable across multiple instances — Fork a backup across many sandboxes for parallel work
- Named backups — Provide optional human-readable labels for easier management
- TTLs — Set time-to-live durations so backups are automatically removed from storage once they are no longer neeeded
To get started, refer to the backup and restore guide for setup instructions and usage patterns, or the Backups API reference for full method documentation.