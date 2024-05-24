Cloudflare Docs
Calls
Calls
    Custom TURN domains

    Cloudflare Calls TURN service supports using custom domains. Custom domains do not affect any of the performance characteristics of Cloudflare Calls TURN.

    ProtocolCustom domainsPrimary portAlternate port
    STUN over UDP3478/udp53/udp
    TURN over UDP3478/udp53 udp
    TURN over TCP3478/tcp80/tcp
    TURN over TLSNo5349/tcp443/tcp

    ​​ Create a CNAME

    To use custom domains for TURN, you must create a CNAME DNS record pointing to turn.cloudflare.com. Do not resolve the address of turn.cloudflare.com or stun.cloudflare.com or use an IP address as the value you input to your DNS record. Only CNAME records are supported.

    Any DNS provider, including Cloudflare DNS can be used to set up a CNAME for custom domains. If Cloudflare’s authoritative DNS service is used, the record must be set to DNS-only or “grey cloud” mode.

    There is no additional charge to using a custom hostname with Cloudflare Calls TURN.