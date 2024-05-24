Custom TURN domains
Cloudflare Calls TURN service supports using custom domains. Custom domains do not affect any of the performance characteristics of Cloudflare Calls TURN.
|Protocol
|Custom domains
|Primary port
|Alternate port
|STUN over UDP
|✅
|3478/udp
|53/udp
|TURN over UDP
|✅
|3478/udp
|53 udp
|TURN over TCP
|✅
|3478/tcp
|80/tcp
|TURN over TLS
|No
|5349/tcp
|443/tcp
Create a CNAME
To use custom domains for TURN, you must create a CNAME DNS record pointing to
turn.cloudflare.com. Do not resolve the address of
turn.cloudflare.com or
stun.cloudflare.com or use an IP address as the value you input to your DNS record. Only CNAME records are supported.
Any DNS provider, including Cloudflare DNS can be used to set up a CNAME for custom domains. If Cloudflare’s authoritative DNS service is used, the record must be set to DNS-only or “grey cloud” mode.
There is no additional charge to using a custom hostname with Cloudflare Calls TURN.