Custom TURN domains

Cloudflare Calls TURN service supports using custom domains. Custom domains do not affect any of the performance characteristics of Cloudflare Calls TURN.

Protocol Custom domains Primary port Alternate port STUN over UDP ✅ 3478/udp 53/udp TURN over UDP ✅ 3478/udp 53 udp TURN over TCP ✅ 3478/tcp 80/tcp TURN over TLS No 5349/tcp 443/tcp

​​ Create a CNAME

To use custom domains for TURN, you must create a CNAME DNS record pointing to turn.cloudflare.com . Do not resolve the address of turn.cloudflare.com or stun.cloudflare.com or use an IP address as the value you input to your DNS record. Only CNAME records are supported.

Any DNS provider, including Cloudflare DNS can be used to set up a CNAME for custom domains. If Cloudflare’s authoritative DNS service is used, the record must be set to DNS-only or “grey cloud” mode.

There is no additional charge to using a custom hostname with Cloudflare Calls TURN.