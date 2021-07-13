Query parameters and cached responses
Query parameters often signal the presence of dynamic content. As a result, if there are query parameters in the URL, APO bypasses the cache and attempts to get a new version of the page from the origin by default. Because query parameters are also often used for marketing attribution, like UTMs, quick loading times are especially important for users.
To add a query parameter to our allowlist, create a post in the community for consideration.
APO serves cached content as long as the query parameters in the URL are one of the following:
ref
utm_source
utm_medium
utm_campaign
utm_term
utm_content
utm_expid
fbclid
fb_action_ids
fb_action_types
fb_source
mc_cid
mc_eid
gclid
dclid
_ga
campaignid
adgroupid
_ke
cn-reloaded
age-verified
ao_noptimize
usqp
mkt_tok
epik
ck_subscriber_id
Cookies prefixes that always bypass cache
wp-
wordpress
comment_
woocommerce_
xf_
edd_
jetpack
yith_wcwl_session_
yith_wrvp_
wpsc_
ecwid
ec_
bookly_
bookly