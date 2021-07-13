Query parameters and cached responses

Query parameters often signal the presence of dynamic content. As a result, if there are query parameters in the URL, APO bypasses the cache and attempts to get a new version of the page from the origin by default. Because query parameters are also often used for marketing attribution, like UTMs, quick loading times are especially important for users.

To add a query parameter to our allowlist, create a post in the community External link icon Open external link for consideration.

APO serves cached content as long as the query parameters in the URL are one of the following:

ref

utm_source

utm_medium

utm_campaign

utm_term

utm_content

utm_expid

fbclid

fb_action_ids

fb_action_types

fb_source

mc_cid

mc_eid

gclid

dclid

_ga

campaignid

adgroupid

_ke

cn-reloaded

age-verified

ao_noptimize

usqp

mkt_tok

epik

ck_subscriber_id

​ Cookies prefixes that always bypass cache