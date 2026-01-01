RunwayML Gen-4.5Text-to-Video • RunwayML • Proxied
RunwayML's video generation model supporting both text-to-video and image-to-video with customizable duration, aspect ratio, and content moderation controls.
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Usage
Examples
Portrait Video — Vertical video for social media
Square Video — Square aspect ratio video
Cinematic Scene — Longer duration cinematic video
Image-to-Video — Animate an existing image
Reproducible Generation — Use seed for consistent results
With Content Moderation — Adjust content moderation settings
Parameters
stringrequiredminLength: 1maxLength: 1000Text prompt describing what should appear in the video
stringHTTPS URL, Runway URI, or data URI containing an image for image-to-video
stringrequireddefault: 1280:720enum: 1280:720, 720:1280, 1104:832, 960:960, 832:1104, 1584:672Resolution/aspect ratio of the output video
integerrequireddefault: 5minimum: 2maximum: 10Video duration in seconds
integerminimum: 0maximum: 4294967295Random seed for reproducible results
objectContent moderation settings
stringrequiredformat: uriURL to the generated video