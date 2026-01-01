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RunwayML Gen-4.5

Text-to-VideoRunwayMLProxied

RunwayML's video generation model supporting both text-to-video and image-to-video with customizable duration, aspect ratio, and content moderation controls.

Model Info
Terms and Licenselink
More informationlink

Usage

TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'runwayml/gen-4.5',
  {
    prompt:
      'A timelapse of the Eiffel Tower on a sunny day with clouds flying by',
    ratio: '1280:720',
    duration: 5,
  },
  {
    gateway: { id: 'default' },
  }
)
console.log(response)
Response 200

Examples

Portrait Video — Vertical video for social media
TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'runwayml/gen-4.5',
  {
    prompt:
      'A busy street in Tokyo at night with neon signs reflecting on wet pavement, rain falling',
    ratio: '720:1280',
    duration: 5,
  },
  {
    gateway: { id: 'default' },
  }
)
console.log(response)
Response 200
Square Video — Square aspect ratio video
TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'runwayml/gen-4.5',
  {
    prompt:
      'Close-up of a hummingbird feeding from a vibrant red flower, slow motion with soft bokeh background',
    ratio: '960:960',
    duration: 5,
  },
  {
    gateway: { id: 'default' },
  }
)
console.log(response)
Response 200
Cinematic Scene — Longer duration cinematic video
TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'runwayml/gen-4.5',
  {
    prompt:
      'Aerial drone shot flying through a misty forest at dawn, rays of sunlight breaking through the trees',
    ratio: '1280:720',
    duration: 10,
  },
  {
    gateway: { id: 'default' },
  }
)
console.log(response)
Response 200
Image-to-Video — Animate an existing image
TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'runwayml/gen-4.5',
  {
    prompt: 'Camera slowly pans across the scene, gentle wind blowing',
    image_input:
      'https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/8/85/Tour_Eiffel_Wikimedia_Commons_(cropped).jpg',
    ratio: '1280:720',
    duration: 5,
  },
  {
    gateway: { id: 'default' },
  }
)
console.log(response)
Response 200
Reproducible Generation — Use seed for consistent results
TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'runwayml/gen-4.5',
  {
    prompt: 'A sailboat gliding across calm ocean waters at sunset',
    ratio: '1280:720',
    duration: 5,
    seed: 42,
  },
  {
    gateway: { id: 'default' },
  }
)
console.log(response)
Response 200
With Content Moderation — Adjust content moderation settings
TypeScript
const response = await env.AI.run(
  'runwayml/gen-4.5',
  {
    prompt: 'A press conference with multiple speakers at podiums',
    ratio: '1280:720',
    duration: 5,
    content_moderation: {
      public_figure_threshold: 'low',
    },
  },
  {
    gateway: { id: 'default' },
  }
)
console.log(response)
Response 200

Parameters

prompt
stringrequiredminLength: 1maxLength: 1000Text prompt describing what should appear in the video
image_input
stringHTTPS URL, Runway URI, or data URI containing an image for image-to-video
ratio
stringrequireddefault: 1280:720enum: 1280:720, 720:1280, 1104:832, 960:960, 832:1104, 1584:672Resolution/aspect ratio of the output video
duration
integerrequireddefault: 5minimum: 2maximum: 10Video duration in seconds
seed
integerminimum: 0maximum: 4294967295Random seed for reproducible results

API Schemas

{
  "$schema": "https://json-schema.org/draft/2020-12/schema",
  "type": "object",
  "properties": {
    "prompt": {
      "description": "Text prompt describing what should appear in the video",
      "type": "string",
      "minLength": 1,
      "maxLength": 1000
    },
    "image_input": {
      "description": "HTTPS URL, Runway URI, or data URI containing an image for image-to-video",
      "type": "string"
    },
    "ratio": {
      "description": "Resolution/aspect ratio of the output video",
      "default": "1280:720",
      "type": "string",
      "enum": [
        "1280:720",
        "720:1280",
        "1104:832",
        "960:960",
        "832:1104",
        "1584:672"
      ]
    },
    "duration": {
      "description": "Video duration in seconds",
      "default": 5,
      "type": "integer",
      "minimum": 2,
      "maximum": 10
    },
    "seed": {
      "description": "Random seed for reproducible results",
      "type": "integer",
      "minimum": 0,
      "maximum": 4294967295
    },
    "content_moderation": {
      "description": "Content moderation settings",
      "type": "object",
      "properties": {
        "public_figure_threshold": {
          "description": "Content moderation strictness for public figures",
          "type": "string",
          "enum": [
            "auto",
            "low"
          ]
        }
      },
      "additionalProperties": false
    }
  },
  "required": [
    "prompt",
    "ratio",
    "duration"
  ],
  "additionalProperties": false
}